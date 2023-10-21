Skip navigation
Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle Utd Palace

Newcastle Utd
Newcastle United
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 21 Oct 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSt. James' Park

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Newcastle United
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
18
7
Total wins
4
7
Draws
7
Newcastle United

Form

Crystal Palace
CHE
CHE
1 - 1
(A)
D
D
(H)
1 - 1
FOR
FOR
LEI
LEI
0 - 0
(H)
D
D
(A)
2 - 2
FUL
FUL
BHA
BHA
4 - 1
(H)
W
W
(H)
2 - 0
BOU
BOU
LEE
LEE
2 - 2
(A)
D
L
(A)
1 - 0
TOT
TOT
ARS
ARS
0 - 2
(H)
L
W
(H)
4 - 3
WHU
WHU
Newcastle United

Season so far

Crystal Palace
15
Position
8
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
