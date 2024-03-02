Skip navigation
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Spurs Palace

Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur
Palace
Crystal Palace
Sat 02 Mar 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueTottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace
Games played
20
15
Total wins
2
3
Draws
3
Tottenham Hotspur

Form

Crystal Palace
LEE
LEE
1 - 4
(A)
W
D
(H)
1 - 1
FOR
FOR
BRE
BRE
1 - 3
(H)
L
D
(A)
2 - 2
FUL
FUL
AVL
AVL
2 - 1
(A)
L
W
(H)
2 - 0
BOU
BOU
CRY
CRY
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
1 - 0
TOT
TOT
LIV
LIV
4 - 3
(A)
L
W
(H)
4 - 3
WHU
WHU
Tottenham Hotspur

Season so far

Crystal Palace
18
Position
8
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
