Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

Brighton 2 Palace 1

Brighton2
Stephens25'
Murray87'
Palace1
Sako69'
Mon 08 Jan 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FA CupAmex Stadium

Full-Time

01
Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Crystal Palace 1.
90'

free kick won

James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

Yellow Card

Riedewald(44)
Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'

free kick won

Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

Brighton and Hove Albion Goal

Brighton and Hove Albion
Goal!
Brighton and Hove Albion
Glenn
Murray(17)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Crystal Palace 1. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Uwe Hünemeier with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
87'

free kick won

Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
85'

start delay

Delay in match Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
85'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
84'

free kick won

José Izquierdo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'

free kick won

Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

miss

Attempt missed. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Beram Kayal following a fast break.
81'

free kick won

Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion
Tomer
Hemed(10)
off
Glenn
Murray(17)
on
79'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Davy Pröpper with a headed pass.
79'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
79'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. José Izquierdo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomer Hemed with a headed pass.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
73'

miss

Attempt missed. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Solly March.
73'

post

Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Solly March.
73'

miss

Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.
71'

free kick won

Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Bakary
Sako(26)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 1. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
67'

miss

Attempt missed. Uwe Hünemeier (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Solly March with a cross following a corner.
66'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
66'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Beram Kayal with a cross following a corner.
66'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
63'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Bakary Sako.
63'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
62'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
61'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
61'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion
Dale
Stephens(6)
off
Davy
Pröpper(24)
on
59'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
59'

start delay

Delay in match Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
58'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
54'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ezequiel Schelotto.
50'

free kick won

Connor Goldson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

free kick won

José Izquierdo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gaëtan Bong with a cross.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
Sullay
Kaikai(25)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 0.
44'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Uwe Hünemeier.
43'

free kick won

Ezequiel Schelotto (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ezequiel Schelotto with a cross.
39'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gaëtan Bong.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Uwe Hünemeier.
34'

free kick won

Ezequiel Schelotto (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
31'

miss

Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gaëtan Bong with a cross.
31'

free kick won

Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
28'

free kick won

Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

Brighton and Hove Albion Goal

Brighton and Hove Albion
Goal!
Brighton and Hove Albion
Dale
Stephens(6)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 0. Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ezequiel Schelotto.
23'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
18'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Solly March with a cross.
17'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
14'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Beram Kayal.
14'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
13'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Pape
Souaré(23)
on
13'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
12'

start delay

Delay in match Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
12'

free kick won

Ezequiel Schelotto (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

free kick won

Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

miss

Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Beram Kayal.
9'

corner

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
9'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Gaëtan Bong with a cross.
7'

offside

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Beram Kayal tries a through ball, but Tomer Hemed is caught offside.
6'

Substitution

Brighton and Hove Albion
Isaiah
Brown(37)
off
Sam
Baldock(9)
on
6'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
5'

start delay

Delay in match Isaiah Brown (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
3'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
2'

start delay

Delay in match Isaiah Brown (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
2'

start delay

Delay in match Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Isaiah Brown (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick-Off

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Wayne Hennessey
GK
27
Damien Delaney
DF
34
Martin Kelly
DF
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
DF
substitution icon13'
24
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
DF
10
Andros Townsend
MF
substitution icon45'
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
89'
18
James McArthur
MF
3
Patrick van Aanholt
MF
7
Yohan Cabaye
MF
26
Bakary Sako
S
69'

1
Julian Speroni
4
Luka Milivojevic
5
James Tomkins
14
Lee Chung-yong
23
Pape Souaré
substitution icon13'
25
Sullay Kaikai
substitution icon45'
29
Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Starting lineup

26
Tim Krul
GK
4
Uwe Hünemeier
DF
18
Connor Goldson
DF
3
Gaëtan Bong
DF
21
Ezequiel Schelotto
DF
20
Solly March
MF
6
Dale Stephens
MF
25'
substitution icon61'
7
Beram Kayal
MF
19
José Izquierdo
MF
10
Tomer Hemed
S
substitution icon81'
37
Isaiah Brown
S
substitution icon6'

5
Lewis Dunk
8
Jiri Skalak
9
Sam Baldock
substitution icon6'
12
Niki Mäenpää
17
Glenn Murray
substitution icon81'
87'
23
Liam Rosenior
24
Davy Pröpper
substitution icon61'
Brighton and Hove Albion

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
56%
44%
Shots on target
6
3
Shots off target
8
1
Corners
10
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
6
Offsides
0
0

01
