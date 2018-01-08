Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Crystal Palace 1.
90'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Yellow Card
Riedewald(44)
Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'
free kick won
Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
Brighton and Hove Albion Goal
Goal!
Glenn
Murray(17)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Crystal Palace 1. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Uwe Hünemeier with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
87'
free kick won
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
85'
start delay
Delay in match Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
85'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
84'
free kick won
José Izquierdo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'
free kick won
Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Beram Kayal following a fast break.
81'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'
Substitution
Tomer
Hemed(10)
off
Glenn
Murray(17)
on
79'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Davy Pröpper with a headed pass.
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. José Izquierdo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomer Hemed with a headed pass.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Solly March.
73'
post
Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Solly March.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.
71'
free kick won
Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Bakary
Sako(26)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 1. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Uwe Hünemeier (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Solly March with a cross following a corner.
66'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Beram Kayal with a cross following a corner.
66'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
63'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Bakary Sako.
63'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
62'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
61'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
61'
Substitution
Dale
Stephens(6)
off
Davy
Pröpper(24)
on
59'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
59'
start delay
Delay in match Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
58'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ezequiel Schelotto.
50'
free kick won
Connor Goldson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
free kick won
José Izquierdo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gaëtan Bong with a cross.
45'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
Sullay
Kaikai(25)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 0.
44'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Uwe Hünemeier.
43'
free kick won
Ezequiel Schelotto (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ezequiel Schelotto with a cross.
39'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gaëtan Bong.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Uwe Hünemeier.
34'
free kick won
Ezequiel Schelotto (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
31'
miss
Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gaëtan Bong with a cross.
31'
free kick won
Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
28'
free kick won
Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
Brighton and Hove Albion Goal
Goal!
Dale
Stephens(6)
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 0. Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ezequiel Schelotto.
23'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
18'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Solly March with a cross.
17'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
14'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Beram Kayal.
14'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
13'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Pape
Souaré(23)
on
13'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
12'
start delay
Delay in match Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
12'
free kick won
Ezequiel Schelotto (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Beram Kayal.
9'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Gaëtan Bong with a cross.
7'
offside
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Beram Kayal tries a through ball, but Tomer Hemed is caught offside.
6'
Substitution
Isaiah
Brown(37)
off
Sam
Baldock(9)
on
6'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
5'
start delay
Delay in match Isaiah Brown (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
3'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
2'
start delay
Delay in match Isaiah Brown (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
2'
start delay
Delay in match Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Isaiah Brown (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
