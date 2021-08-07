Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Watford

Palace 3 Watford 1

Palace3
Zaha30' 54'
Benteke86'
Watford1
Deeney83'
Sat 07 Aug 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Other Club FriendliesSelhurst Park

Full-Time

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Watford 1.
90'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross following a corner.
90'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by James Tomkins.
90'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Imran Louza (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juraj Kucka.
89'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheikhou Kouyaté
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)
off
James Tomkins
James
Tomkins(5)
on
86'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Christian
Benteke(20)
Christian Benteke
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Watford 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald with a cross following a corner.
85'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
83'

Watford Goal

Watford
Goal!
Watford
Troy
Deeney(9)
Troy Deeney
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Watford 1. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top right corner following a corner.
83'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.
81'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
on
81'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jeffrey Schlupp
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)
off
Scott Banks
Scott
Banks(40)
on
81'

Substitution

Watford
Emmanuel
Dennis(25)
off
Troy Deeney
Troy
Deeney(9)
on
81'

Substitution

Watford
Tom Cleverley
Tom
Cleverley(8)
off
Imran
Louza(6)
on
80'

free kick won

Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
79'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
78'

free kick won

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

free kick won

Craig Cathcart (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

free kick won

Tom Cleverley (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'

free kick won

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cucho Hernández (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.
73'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
72'

free kick won

Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

free kick won

Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
on
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
off
Reece Hannam
Reece
Hannam(4)
on
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
James McArthur
James
McArthur(18)
off
Conor Gallagher
Conor
Gallagher(23)
on
66'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
64'

Substitution

Watford
Jeremy Ngakia
Jeremy
Ngakia(2)
off
Juraj
Kucka(37)
on
64'

Substitution

Watford
Danny
Rose(3)
off
Kiko Femenía
Kiko Femenía(21)
on
63'

free kick won

Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
57'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Watford 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
51'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

Yellow Card

McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'

free kick won

Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0.
45'+1'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
40'

free kick won

Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.
38'

post

Cucho Hernández (Watford) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross following a corner.
38'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
38'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
37'

free kick won

Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
36'

free kick won

Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
33'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
32'

free kick won

Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

free kick won

Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
30'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
28'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
28'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
27'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

free kick won

Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. Peter Etebo (Watford) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tom Cleverley with a cross following a corner.
25'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
24'

free kick won

Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21'

free kick won

Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
20'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emmanuel Dennis.
16'

free kick won

Jeremy Ngakia (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emmanuel Dennis.
10'

free kick won

Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
7'

free kick won

Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

corner

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
2'

free kick won

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'

free kick won

Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Vicente Guaita
GK
8
Cheikhou Kouyaté
DF
substitution icon89'
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
substitution icon71'
2
Joel Ward
DF
6
Marc Guéhi
DF
18
James McArthur
MF
50'
substitution icon71'
15
Jeffrey Schlupp
MF
substitution icon81'
44
Jairo Riedewald
MF
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
substitution icon71'
11
Wilfried Zaha
S
30'
54'
9
Jordan Ayew
S
substitution icon81'

1
Jack Butland
4
Reece Hannam
substitution icon71'
5
James Tomkins
substitution icon89'
16
Malachi Boateng
17
Nathaniel Clyne
20
Christian Benteke
substitution icon71'
86'
23
Conor Gallagher
substitution icon71'
34
Martin Kelly
40
Scott Banks
substitution icon81'
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
substitution icon81'

Starting lineup

26
Daniel Bachmann
GK
5
William Troost-Ekong
DF
2
Jeremy Ngakia
DF
substitution icon64'
15
Craig Cathcart
DF
3
Danny Rose
DF
substitution icon64'
23
Ismaila Sarr
MF
4
Peter Etebo
MF
12
Ken Sema
MF
8
Tom Cleverley
MF
substitution icon81'
29
Cucho Hernández
S
25
Emmanuel Dennis
S
substitution icon81'

1
Ben Foster
6
Imran Louza
substitution icon81'
9
Troy Deeney
substitution icon81'
83'
16
Dan Gosling
17
Ashley Fletcher
21
Kiko Femenía
substitution icon64'
24
Tom Dele-Bashiru
27
Christian Kabasele
31
Francisco Sierralta
33
Robert Elliot
34
Kwadwo Baah
36
James Morris
37
Juraj Kucka
substitution icon64'
Crystal Palace

Watford
Possession
61%
39%
Shots on target
3
3
Shots off target
1
3
Corners
5
9
Passes completed
482
279
Free kicks
16
17
Offsides
0
0

Successful passes
8488
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Duels won
8
Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Crosses
4
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo Riedewald
Touches
98
Marc Guéhi
Marc Guéhi
Tackles
5
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick Mitchell

