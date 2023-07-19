Eze: I feel confident and I feel free
Crawley 0 Palace 4
Crawley0
Palace4
Mateta8' 16'
Eze23'
Ahamada24'
Information
Information
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4.
89'
Substitution
Dominic
Telford(19)off
Jedidiah
Brown(29)on
89'
Substitution
Kellan
Gordon(2)off
C
Trialist(17)on
88'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
Substitution
Jay
Williams(26)off
B
Trialist(38)on
85'
free kick won
Trialist (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
Substitution
Will
Hughes(19)off
Zach
Marsh(33)on
85'
Substitution
Joel
Ward(2)off
Finley
Marjoram(30)on
82'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
80'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
free kick won
Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
post
Nicholas Tsaroulla (Crawley Town) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
76'
Substitution
Liam
Kelly(4)off
Rafiq
Khaleel(27)on
76'
Substitution
Danilo
Orsi(9)off
A
Trialist(33)on
75'
free kick won
Liam Kelly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
Substitution
Naouirou
Ahamada(29)off
David
Ozoh(52)on
72'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
John-Kymani
Gordon(37)on
72'
Substitution
Cheick
Doucouré(28)off
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)on
72'
Substitution
Chris
Richards(26)off
James
Tomkins(5)on
67'
Substitution
Joy
Mukena(20)off
D
Trialist(42)on
66'
Substitution
Harry
Forster(14)off
Joel
Lynch(6)on
66'
Substitution
Ashley
Nadesan(10)off
Klaidi
Lolos(8)on
66'
Substitution
Tobi
Omole(16)off
Nicholas
Tsaroulla(25)on
66'
free kick won
Dominic Telford (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tobi Omole.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
60'
free kick won
Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
free kick won
Joy Mukena (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
52'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jake O'Brien following a corner.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross following a corner.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Forster.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward.
45'
Substitution
Eberechi
Eze(10)off
Jordan
Ayew(9)on
45'
Substitution
Jairo
Riedewald(44)off
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)on
45'
Substitution
Sam
Johnstone(1)off
Remi
Matthews(31)on
45'
Substitution
Corey
Addai(1)off
Luca
Ashby-Hammond(13)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danilo Orsi (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Telford.
44'
corner
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
43'
free kick won
Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
corner
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Danilo Orsi (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
33'
free kick won
Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jay Williams (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Kelly with a cross.
29'
corner
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
24'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Naouirou
Ahamada(29)
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball following a fast break.
23'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Eberechi
Eze(10)
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 3. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
19'
free kick won
Harry Forster (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
14'
free kick won
Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'
free kick won
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11'
corner
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Will Hughes.
10'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
8'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Ransom.
7'
free kick won
Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Corey Addai.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
85'
29
Naouirou Ahamada
MF
24'
72'
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
23'
45'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
8'
16'
72'
Substitutes
9
Jordan Ayew
45'
33
Zach Marsh
85'
52
David Ozoh
72'
Starting lineup
1
Corey Addai
GK
45'
5
Harry Ransom
DF
20
Joy Mukena
DF
67'
16
Tobi Omole
DF
66'
4
Liam Kelly
MF
76'
14
Harry Forster
MF
66'
26
Jay Williams
MF
86'
10
Ashley Nadesan
MF
66'
2
Kellan Gordon
MF
89'
19
Dominic Telford
S
89'
9
Danilo Orsi
S
76'
Substitutes
6
Joel Lynch
66'
8
Klaidi Lolos
66'
13
Luca Ashby-Hammond
45'
17
C Trialist
89'
18
Jayden Davis
25
Nicholas Tsaroulla
66'
27
Rafiq Khaleel
76'
29
Jedidiah Brown
89'
33
A Trialist
76'
38
B Trialist
86'
42
D Trialist
67'
Team stats
Possession
45%
55%
Total shots
6
15
Shots on target
3
9
Corners
4
4
Passes completed
471
613
Free kicks
7
12
Offsides
0
0
Top performing palace players
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
