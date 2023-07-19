Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace

Crawley 0 Palace 4

Crawley0
Palace4
Mateta8' 16'
Eze23'
Ahamada24'
Wed 19 Jul 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Other Club FriendliesBroadfield Stadium

Full-Time

Information

Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-demand via Palace TV+

Information

Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-dema...

Ahead of Palace's final friendly against Lyon , make sure you subscribe to Palace TV+ to gain access to the game – plus replays of all six other pre-season games, including Stateside matches against Millonarios and Sevilla – from the new lower price of just £9.99.
Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-demand via Palace TV+

Latest videos

View all videos
0104
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4.
89'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Dominic
Telford(19)
off
Jedidiah
Brown(29)
on
89'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Kellan Gordon
Kellan
Gordon(2)
off
C
Trialist(17)
on
88'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Jay
Williams(26)
off
B
Trialist(38)
on
85'

free kick won

Trialist (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(19)
off
Zach Marsh
Zach
Marsh(33)
on
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Joel Ward
Joel
Ward(2)
off
Finley
Marjoram(30)
on
82'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
80'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'

free kick won

Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

post

Nicholas Tsaroulla (Crawley Town) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
76'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Liam
Kelly(4)
off
Rafiq
Khaleel(27)
on
76'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Danilo
Orsi(9)
off
A
Trialist(33)
on
75'

free kick won

Liam Kelly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Naouirou Ahamada
Naouirou
Ahamada(29)
off
David Ozoh
David
Ozoh(52)
on
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(37)
on
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheick Doucouré
Cheick
Doucouré(28)
off
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
on
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Chris Richards
Chris
Richards(26)
off
James Tomkins
James
Tomkins(5)
on
67'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Joy
Mukena(20)
off
D
Trialist(42)
on
66'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Harry Forster
Harry
Forster(14)
off
Joel Lynch
Joel
Lynch(6)
on
66'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Ashley
Nadesan(10)
off
Klaidi
Lolos(8)
on
66'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Tobi
Omole(16)
off
Nicholas
Tsaroulla(25)
on
66'

free kick won

Dominic Telford (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
64'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tobi Omole.
64'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
60'

free kick won

Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

free kick won

Joy Mukena (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
52'

free kick won

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jake O'Brien following a corner.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross following a corner.
50'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Forster.
47'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
off
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
off
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Sam Johnstone
Sam
Johnstone(1)
off
Remi Matthews
Remi
Matthews(31)
on
45'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Corey
Addai(1)
off
Luca
Ashby-Hammond(13)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Danilo Orsi (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Telford.
44'

corner

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
43'

free kick won

Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

corner

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
38'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Danilo Orsi (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
33'

free kick won

Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jay Williams (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Kelly with a cross.
29'

corner

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
24'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Naouirou
Ahamada(29)
Naouirou Ahamada
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball following a fast break.
23'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Eberechi
Eze(10)
Eberechi Eze
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 3. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
19'

free kick won

Harry Forster (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball.
15'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
14'

free kick won

Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'

free kick won

Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11'

corner

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Will Hughes.
10'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
8'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
8'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Ransom.
7'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
5'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Corey Addai.
5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Sam Johnstone
GK
substitution icon45'
2
Joel Ward
DF
substitution icon85'
26
Chris Richards
DF
substitution icon72'
32
Jake O'Brien
DF
44
Jairo Riedewald
DF
substitution icon45'
22
Odsonne Édouard
MF
28
Cheick Doucouré
MF
substitution icon72'
19
Will Hughes
MF
substitution icon85'
29
Naouirou Ahamada
MF
24'
substitution icon72'
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
23'
substitution icon45'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
8'
16'
substitution icon72'

Substitutes

3
Tyrick Mitchell
substitution icon45'
5
James Tomkins
substitution icon72'
9
Jordan Ayew
substitution icon45'
30
Finley Marjoram
substitution icon85'
31
Remi Matthews
substitution icon45'
33
Zach Marsh
substitution icon85'
37
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon72'
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
substitution icon72'
52
David Ozoh
substitution icon72'

Starting lineup

1
Corey Addai
GK
substitution icon45'
5
Harry Ransom
DF
20
Joy Mukena
DF
substitution icon67'
16
Tobi Omole
DF
substitution icon66'
4
Liam Kelly
MF
substitution icon76'
14
Harry Forster
MF
substitution icon66'
26
Jay Williams
MF
substitution icon86'
10
Ashley Nadesan
MF
substitution icon66'
2
Kellan Gordon
MF
substitution icon89'
19
Dominic Telford
S
substitution icon89'
9
Danilo Orsi
S
substitution icon76'

Substitutes

6
Joel Lynch
substitution icon66'
8
Klaidi Lolos
substitution icon66'
13
Luca Ashby-Hammond
substitution icon45'
17
C Trialist
substitution icon89'
18
Jayden Davis
25
Nicholas Tsaroulla
substitution icon66'
27
Rafiq Khaleel
substitution icon76'
29
Jedidiah Brown
substitution icon89'
33
A Trialist
substitution icon76'
38
B Trialist
substitution icon86'
42
D Trialist
substitution icon67'
Crawley Town

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
45%
55%
Total shots
6
15
Shots on target
3
9
Corners
4
4
Passes completed
471
613
Free kicks
7
12
Offsides
0
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
8085
Jake O'Brien
Jake O'Brien
Duels won
6
Will Hughes
Will Hughes
Crosses
3
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Touches
92
Jake O'Brien
Jake O'Brien
Tackles
4
Joel Ward
Joel Ward

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Information

Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-demand via Palace TV+

Information

Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-dema...

Ahead of Palace's final friendly against Lyon , make sure you subscribe to Palace TV+ to gain access to the game – plus replays of all six other pre-season games, including Stateside matches against Millonarios and Sevilla – from the new lower price of just £9.99.
Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-demand via Palace TV+

Latest videos

View all videos
0104
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

1
Sam Johnstone
GK
substitution icon45'
2
Joel Ward
DF
substitution icon85'
26
Chris Richards
DF
substitution icon72'
32
Jake O'Brien
DF
44
Jairo Riedewald
DF
substitution icon45'
22
Odsonne Édouard
MF
28
Cheick Doucouré
MF
substitution icon72'
19
Will Hughes
MF
substitution icon85'
29
Naouirou Ahamada
MF
24'
substitution icon72'
10
Eberechi Eze
MF
23'
substitution icon45'
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
8'
16'
substitution icon72'

Substitutes

3
Tyrick Mitchell
substitution icon45'
5
James Tomkins
substitution icon72'
9
Jordan Ayew
substitution icon45'
30
Finley Marjoram
substitution icon85'
31
Remi Matthews
substitution icon45'
33
Zach Marsh
substitution icon85'
37
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon72'
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
substitution icon72'
52
David Ozoh
substitution icon72'

Starting lineup

1
Corey Addai
GK
substitution icon45'
5
Harry Ransom
DF
20
Joy Mukena
DF
substitution icon67'
16
Tobi Omole
DF
substitution icon66'
4
Liam Kelly
MF
substitution icon76'
14
Harry Forster
MF
substitution icon66'
26
Jay Williams
MF
substitution icon86'
10
Ashley Nadesan
MF
substitution icon66'
2
Kellan Gordon
MF
substitution icon89'
19
Dominic Telford
S
substitution icon89'
9
Danilo Orsi
S
substitution icon76'

Substitutes

6
Joel Lynch
substitution icon66'
8
Klaidi Lolos
substitution icon66'
13
Luca Ashby-Hammond
substitution icon45'
17
C Trialist
substitution icon89'
18
Jayden Davis
25
Nicholas Tsaroulla
substitution icon66'
27
Rafiq Khaleel
substitution icon76'
29
Jedidiah Brown
substitution icon89'
33
A Trialist
substitution icon76'
38
B Trialist
substitution icon86'
42
D Trialist
substitution icon67'
Crawley Town

Team stats

Crystal Palace
Possession
45%
55%
Total shots
6
15
Shots on target
3
9
Corners
4
4
Passes completed
471
613
Free kicks
7
12
Offsides
0
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
8085
Jake O'Brien
Jake O'Brien
Duels won
6
Will Hughes
Will Hughes
Crosses
3
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze
Touches
92
Jake O'Brien
Jake O'Brien
Tackles
4
Joel Ward
Joel Ward

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4.
89'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Dominic
Telford(19)
off
Jedidiah
Brown(29)
on
89'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Kellan Gordon
Kellan
Gordon(2)
off
C
Trialist(17)
on
88'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Jay
Williams(26)
off
B
Trialist(38)
on
85'

free kick won

Trialist (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Will Hughes
Will
Hughes(19)
off
Zach Marsh
Zach
Marsh(33)
on
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Joel Ward
Joel
Ward(2)
off
Finley
Marjoram(30)
on
82'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
80'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'

free kick won

Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

post

Nicholas Tsaroulla (Crawley Town) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
76'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Liam
Kelly(4)
off
Rafiq
Khaleel(27)
on
76'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Danilo
Orsi(9)
off
A
Trialist(33)
on
75'

free kick won

Liam Kelly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

free kick won

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Naouirou Ahamada
Naouirou
Ahamada(29)
off
David Ozoh
David
Ozoh(52)
on
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(37)
on
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Cheick Doucouré
Cheick
Doucouré(28)
off
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
on
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Chris Richards
Chris
Richards(26)
off
James Tomkins
James
Tomkins(5)
on
67'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Joy
Mukena(20)
off
D
Trialist(42)
on
66'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Harry Forster
Harry
Forster(14)
off
Joel Lynch
Joel
Lynch(6)
on
66'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Ashley
Nadesan(10)
off
Klaidi
Lolos(8)
on
66'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Tobi
Omole(16)
off
Nicholas
Tsaroulla(25)
on
66'

free kick won

Dominic Telford (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
64'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tobi Omole.
64'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
60'

free kick won

Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

free kick won

Joy Mukena (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
52'

free kick won

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jake O'Brien following a corner.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross following a corner.
50'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Forster.
47'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze
Eberechi
Eze(10)
off
Jordan Ayew
Jordan
Ayew(9)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Jairo Riedewald
Jairo
Riedewald(44)
off
Tyrick Mitchell
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace
Sam Johnstone
Sam
Johnstone(1)
off
Remi Matthews
Remi
Matthews(31)
on
45'

Substitution

Crawley Town
Corey
Addai(1)
off
Luca
Ashby-Hammond(13)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Danilo Orsi (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Telford.
44'

corner

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
43'

free kick won

Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

corner

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
38'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Danilo Orsi (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
33'

free kick won

Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jay Williams (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Kelly with a cross.
29'

corner

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
24'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Naouirou
Ahamada(29)
Naouirou Ahamada
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball following a fast break.
23'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Eberechi
Eze(10)
Eberechi Eze
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 3. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
19'

free kick won

Harry Forster (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
16'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball.
15'

miss

Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
14'

free kick won

Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'

free kick won

Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11'

corner

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Will Hughes.
10'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
8'

Crystal Palace Goal!

Crystal Palace
Goal!
Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
8'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Ransom.
7'

free kick won

Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
5'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Corey Addai.
5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.