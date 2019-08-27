Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Colchester United

      Palace 0 Colchester Utd 0

      Palace0
      Colchester Utd0
      Tue 27 Aug 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      League CupSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0(4), Colchester United 0(5).
      98'

      Penalty Shootout ends

      Penalty Shootout ends, Crystal Palace 0(4), Colchester United 0(5).
      98'

      goal

      Goal! Crystal Palace 0(4), Colchester United 0(5). Noah Chilvers (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      97'

      goal

      Goal! Crystal Palace 0(4), Colchester United 0(4). Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      97'

      goal

      Goal! Crystal Palace 0(3), Colchester United 0(4). Paris Cowan-Hall (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      96'

      goal

      Goal! Crystal Palace 0(3), Colchester United 0(3). Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      96'

      goal

      Goal! Crystal Palace 0(2), Colchester United 0(3). Jevani Brown (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      95'

      goal

      Goal! Crystal Palace 0(2), Colchester United 0(2). Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      94'

      goal

      Goal! Crystal Palace 0(1), Colchester United 0(2). Frank Nouble (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      94'

      goal

      Goal! Crystal Palace 0(1), Colchester United 0(1). Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      93'

      goal

      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Colchester United 0(1). Luke Norris (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      92'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved! Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

      Penalty-Shootout

      Penalty Shootout begins Crystal Palace 0, Colchester United 0.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Comley.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James McCarthy.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Noah Chilvers (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Jevani Brown (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      Substitution

      Colchester United
      Courtney
      Senior(7)
      off
      Paris
      Cowan-Hall(11)
      on
      84'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      81'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
      80'

      Substitution

      Colchester United
      Luke
      Gambin(26)
      off
      Jevani
      Brown(10)
      on
      79'

      free kick won

      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      77'

      Substitution

      Colchester United
      Ben
      Stevenson(24)
      off
      Noah
      Chilvers(27)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      72'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      70'

      Yellow Card

      Cahill(24)
      Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      68'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      67'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Sam Woods.
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luke Norris (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frank Nouble with a cross.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross following a corner.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Jackson.
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      off
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      on
      61'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Luke Norris (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Connor Wickham tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
      56'

      free kick won

      Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sam Woods (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      54'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      50'

      free kick won

      Luke Gambin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luke Norris (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      off
      Gary
      Cahill(24)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Colchester United 0.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross following a corner.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Brandon Comley.
      44'

      offside

      Offside, Colchester United. Tom Eastman tries a through ball, but Luke Norris is caught offside.
      43'

      free kick won

      Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luke Prosser (Colchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Eastman with a headed pass.
      40'

      free kick won

      Luke Norris (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tom Eastman (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Stevenson with a cross following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      34'

      free kick won

      Frank Nouble (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      34'

      post

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a through ball.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Colchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
      30'

      free kick won

      Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McCarthy.
      27'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      offside

      Offside, Colchester United. Courtney Senior tries a through ball, but Frank Nouble is caught offside.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      24'

      free kick won

      Luke Gambin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      free kick won

      Luke Gambin (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      free kick won

      Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ben Stevenson (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Gambin following a set piece situation.
      18'

      free kick won

      Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Colchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frank Nouble.
      17'

      free kick won

      Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a through ball.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Sam Woods.
      8'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luke Gambin (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Norris.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      5'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jairo Riedewald tries a through ball, but Max Meyer is caught offside.
      5'

      free kick won

      Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Víctor Camarasa (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      35
      Sam Woods
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      23
      Víctor Camarasa
      MF
      7
      Max Meyer
      S
      substitution icon73'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      21
      Connor Wickham
      S
      substitution icon63'

      Substitutes

      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon73'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      substitution icon63'
      19
      Stephen Henderson
      24
      Gary Cahill
      substitution icon45'
      70'
      36
      Nikola Tavares
      37
      Nya Kirby

      Starting lineup

      1
      Dean Gerken
      GK
      21
      Ryan Clampin
      DF
      5
      Luke Prosser
      DF
      2
      Ryan Jackson
      DF
      18
      Tom Eastman
      DF
      7
      Courtney Senior
      MF
      substitution icon90'
      24
      Ben Stevenson
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      14
      Brandon Comley
      MF
      26
      Luke Gambin
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      45
      Frank Nouble
      S
      9
      Luke Norris
      S

      Substitutes

      10
      Jevani Brown
      substitution icon80'
      11
      Paris Cowan-Hall
      substitution icon90'
      17
      Cameron James
      19
      Ollie Kensdale
      27
      Noah Chilvers
      substitution icon77'
      29
      Ethan Ross
      49
      Kwame Poku
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Colchester United
      Possession
      67%
      33%
      Total shots
      11
      11
      Shots on target
      4
      2
      Corners
      3
      7
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      10
      16
      Offsides
      0
      0
