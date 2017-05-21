Watch Free Highlights Of Final Game Now
Man Utd 2 Palace 0
Man Utd2
Harrop15'
Pogba19'
Palace0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CHEChelsea
38
30
3
5
85
33
+52
93
2
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
26
8
4
86
26
+60
86
3
MCIManchester City
38
23
9
6
80
39
+41
78
4
LIVLiverpool
38
22
10
6
78
42
+36
76
5
ARSArsenal
38
23
6
9
77
44
+33
75
6
MUNManchester United
38
18
15
5
54
29
+25
69
7
EVEEverton
38
17
10
11
62
44
+18
61
8
SOUSouthampton
38
12
10
16
41
48
-7
46
9
BOUBournemouth
38
12
10
16
55
67
-12
46
10
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
12
9
17
43
51
-8
45
11
WHUWest Ham United
38
12
9
17
47
64
-17
45
12
LEILeicester City
38
12
8
18
48
63
-15
44
13
STOStoke City
38
11
11
16
41
56
-15
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
12
5
21
50
63
-13
41
15
SWASwansea City
38
12
5
21
45
70
-25
41
16
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
39
55
-16
40
17
WATWatford
38
11
7
20
40
68
-28
40
18
HULLHull City
38
9
7
22
37
80
-43
34
19
MIDMiddlesbrough
38
5
13
20
27
53
-26
28
20
SUNSunderland
38
6
6
26
29
69
-40
24
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Phil Jones.
90'+1'
free kick won
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
Substitution
Wayne
Rooney(10)off
Angel
Gomes(47)on
84'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
82'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
79'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Fraizer
Campbell(9)on
79'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
79'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
77'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
76'
free kick won
Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
75'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Bailly.
74'
Yellow Card
Carrick(16)
Michael Carrick (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
74'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wayne Rooney.
72'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'
Substitution
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)off
Sullay
Kaikai(25)on
66'
free kick won
Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Bakary
Sako(26)on
60'
free kick won
Michael Carrick (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott McTominay with a cross.
55'
free kick won
Axel Tuanzebe (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
post
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
54'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
52'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Eric Bailly (Manchester United).
51'
free kick won
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
50'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
48'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
48'
Yellow Card
McTominay(39)
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
48'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demetri Mitchell.
47'
free kick won
Axel Tuanzebe (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Demetri Mitchell.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'
free kick won
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+2'
Substitution
Jesse
Lingard(14)off
Anthony
Martial(11)on
45'+1'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Paul
Pogba(6)off
Michael
Carrick(16)on
44'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
43'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Eric Bailly (Manchester United).
43'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
42'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Axel Tuanzebe (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Harrop with a cross following a corner.
39'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
39'
free kick won
Demetri Mitchell (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Pogba.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
37'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'
free kick won
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
free kick won
Demetri Mitchell (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Josh Harrop (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Axel Tuanzebe.
30'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wayne Rooney.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Demetri Mitchell.
20'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
19'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Paul
Pogba(6)
Goal! Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
15'
Manchester United Goal
Goal!
Josh
Harrop(46)
Goal! Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Josh Harrop (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
14'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Demetri Mitchell with a through ball.
9'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
7'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
6'
free kick won
Josh Harrop (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
corner
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-Yong
Starting lineup
40
Joel Pereira
GK
3
Eric Bailly
DF
24
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
DF
35
Demetri Mitchell
DF
4
Phil Jones
DF
6
Paul Pogba
MF
19'
45'
38
Axel Tuanzebe
MF
39
Scott McTominay
MF
48'
10
Wayne Rooney
S
88'
46
Josh Harrop
S
15'
14
Jesse Lingard
S
45'+2'
Substitutes
11
Anthony Martial
45'+2'
16
Michael Carrick
45'
74'
17
Daley Blind
42
Matty Willock
45
Kieran O'Hara
47
Angel Gomes
88'
48
Zachary Dearnley
Team stats
Possession
59%
41%
Total shots
9
6
Shots on target
2
1
Corners
3
6
Passes completed
478
294
Free kicks
10
16
Offsides
0
1
Top performing palace players
ARS
3-1
EVE
SWA
2-1
WBA
LEI
1-1
BOU
CHE
5-1
SUN
LIV
3-0
MID
BUR
1-2
WHU
WAT
0-5
MCI
HULL
1-7
TOT
SOU
0-1
STO
