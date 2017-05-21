Skip navigation
      Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

      Man Utd 2 Palace 0

      Man Utd2
      Harrop15'
      Pogba19'
      Palace0
      Sun 21 May 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueOld Trafford

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      CHEChelsea
      38
      30
      3
      5
      85
      33
      +52
      93
      2
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      26
      8
      4
      86
      26
      +60
      86
      3
      MCIManchester City
      38
      23
      9
      6
      80
      39
      +41
      78
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      22
      10
      6
      78
      42
      +36
      76
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      23
      6
      9
      77
      44
      +33
      75
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      15
      5
      54
      29
      +25
      69
      7
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      10
      11
      62
      44
      +18
      61
      8
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      10
      16
      41
      48
      -7
      46
      9
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      12
      10
      16
      55
      67
      -12
      46
      10
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      12
      9
      17
      43
      51
      -8
      45
      11
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      47
      64
      -17
      45
      12
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      8
      18
      48
      63
      -15
      44
      13
      STOStoke City
      38
      11
      11
      16
      41
      56
      -15
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      5
      21
      50
      63
      -13
      41
      15
      SWASwansea City
      38
      12
      5
      21
      45
      70
      -25
      41
      16
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      39
      55
      -16
      40
      17
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      7
      20
      40
      68
      -28
      40
      18
      HULLHull City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      37
      80
      -43
      34
      19
      MIDMiddlesbrough
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      20
      SUNSunderland
      38
      6
      6
      26
      29
      69
      -40
      24

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Phil Jones.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Wayne
      Rooney(10)
      off
      Angel
      Gomes(47)
      on
      84'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      82'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Fraizer
      Campbell(9)
      on
      79'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      79'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
      77'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      76'

      free kick won

      Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Bailly.
      74'

      Yellow Card

      Carrick(16)
      Michael Carrick (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      74'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wayne Rooney.
      72'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      off
      Sullay
      Kaikai(25)
      on
      66'

      free kick won

      Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      62'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on
      60'

      free kick won

      Michael Carrick (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott McTominay with a cross.
      55'

      free kick won

      Axel Tuanzebe (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      post

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      54'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      52'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Eric Bailly (Manchester United).
      51'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      50'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      48'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
      48'

      Yellow Card

      McTominay(39)
      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      48'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demetri Mitchell.
      47'

      free kick won

      Axel Tuanzebe (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Demetri Mitchell.

      First Half ends, Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'+2'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Jesse
      Lingard(14)
      off
      Anthony
      Martial(11)
      on
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Paul
      Pogba(6)
      off
      Michael
      Carrick(16)
      on
      44'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      43'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Eric Bailly (Manchester United).
      43'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
      42'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Axel Tuanzebe (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Harrop with a cross following a corner.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      39'

      free kick won

      Demetri Mitchell (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Pogba.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      37'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      36'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      free kick won

      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      free kick won

      Demetri Mitchell (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Josh Harrop (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Axel Tuanzebe.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wayne Rooney.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Demetri Mitchell.
      20'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      19'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Paul
      Pogba(6)
      Goal! Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
      15'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Josh
      Harrop(46)
      Goal! Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Josh Harrop (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
      14'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Demetri Mitchell with a through ball.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      7'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      6'

      free kick won

      Josh Harrop (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      31
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      28
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      substitution icon79'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      S
      substitution icon67'

      1
      Julian Speroni
      6
      Scott Dann
      9
      Fraizer Campbell
      substitution icon79'
      14
      Lee Chung-Yong
      25
      Sullay Kaikai
      substitution icon67'
      26
      Bakary Sako
      substitution icon61'
      46
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka

      Starting lineup

      40
      Joel Pereira
      GK
      3
      Eric Bailly
      DF
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      DF
      35
      Demetri Mitchell
      DF
      4
      Phil Jones
      DF
      6
      Paul Pogba
      MF
      19'
      substitution icon45'
      38
      Axel Tuanzebe
      MF
      39
      Scott McTominay
      MF
      48'
      10
      Wayne Rooney
      S
      substitution icon88'
      46
      Josh Harrop
      S
      15'
      14
      Jesse Lingard
      S
      substitution icon45'+2'

      11
      Anthony Martial
      substitution icon45'+2'
      16
      Michael Carrick
      substitution icon45'
      74'
      17
      Daley Blind
      42
      Matty Willock
      45
      Kieran O'Hara
      47
      Angel Gomes
      substitution icon88'
      48
      Zachary Dearnley
      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      59%
      41%
      Total shots
      9
      6
      Shots on target
      2
      1
      Corners
      3
      6
      Passes completed
      478
      294
      Free kicks
      10
      16
      Offsides
      0
      1

      Match ends, Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Phil Jones.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Wayne
      Rooney(10)
      off
      Angel
      Gomes(47)
      on
      84'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      82'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Fraizer
      Campbell(9)
      on
      79'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      79'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
      77'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      77'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      76'

      free kick won

      Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Bailly.
      74'

      Yellow Card

      Carrick(16)
      Michael Carrick (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      74'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Wayne Rooney.
      72'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      off
      Sullay
      Kaikai(25)
      on
      66'

      free kick won

      Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      62'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on
      60'

      free kick won

      Michael Carrick (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott McTominay with a cross.
      55'

      free kick won

      Axel Tuanzebe (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      post

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      54'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      52'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Eric Bailly (Manchester United).
      51'

      free kick won

      Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      50'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      48'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
      48'

      Yellow Card

      McTominay(39)
      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      48'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demetri Mitchell.
      47'

      free kick won

      Axel Tuanzebe (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Demetri Mitchell.

      First Half ends, Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'+2'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Jesse
      Lingard(14)
      off
      Anthony
      Martial(11)
      on
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Paul
      Pogba(6)
      off
      Michael
      Carrick(16)
      on
      44'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      43'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Eric Bailly (Manchester United).
      43'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
      42'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Axel Tuanzebe (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Harrop with a cross following a corner.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      39'

      free kick won

      Demetri Mitchell (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Pogba.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      37'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      36'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      free kick won

      Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      free kick won

      Demetri Mitchell (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Josh Harrop (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Axel Tuanzebe.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wayne Rooney.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Demetri Mitchell.
      20'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      19'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Paul
      Pogba(6)
      Goal! Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 0. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
      15'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Josh
      Harrop(46)
      Goal! Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Josh Harrop (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
      14'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Demetri Mitchell with a through ball.
      9'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      7'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      6'

      free kick won

      Josh Harrop (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      5'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.