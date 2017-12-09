Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth

Watch Free Highlights Of The Bournemouth Draw
Palace 2 Bournemouth 2
Palace2
Milivojevic41'
Dann44'
Bournemouth2
Defoe10' 45'+3'
Hodgson: Benteke Is Devastated At The Miss
After the disappointment of the penalty miss on Saturday afternoon against Bournemouth, Christian Benteke made sure upon arrival at the Copers Cope Training Ground on Monday morning that he put across his feelings of regret to the manager and also apologised to the players for his decision to take the spot-kick.
- Report: Crystal Palace 2-2 Bournemouth
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 2.
90'+6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Surman with a headed pass.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Bakary Sako.
90'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
90'+5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
90'+4'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simon Francis.
90'+3'
penalty saved
Penalty saved! Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
90'+1'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
89'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is caught offside.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
87'
Substitution
Ryan
Fraser(24)off
Benik
Afobe(9)on
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.
86'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
86'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'
Yellow Card
Benteke(17)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
82'
free kick won
Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
Substitution
Jermain
Defoe(18)off
Callum
Wilson(13)on
79'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
79'
free kick won
Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Bakary
Sako(26)on
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke following a set piece situation.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
77'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
74'
free kick won
Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
71'
Yellow Card
Zaha(11)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
71'
Yellow Card
Cook(16)
Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
free kick won
Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
68'
free kick won
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
James
McArthur(18)on
65'
Substitution
Junior
Stanislas(19)off
Jordon
Ibe(33)on
64'
offside
Offside, Bournemouth. Charlie Daniels tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
62'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
61'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Junior Stanislas with a cross.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
53'
free kick won
Steve Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Junior Stanislas.
52'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is caught offside.
51'
free kick won
Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua King.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 2.
45'+3'
Bournemouth Goal
Goal!
Jermain
Defoe(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 2. Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Cook with a through ball.
45'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
44'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Scott
Dann(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 1. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
43'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
41'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
40'
Yellow Card
Begovic(27)
Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
39'
free kick won
Simon Francis (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Surman.
35'
free kick won
Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
33'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
32'
free kick won
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
30'
free kick won
Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
offside
Offside, Bournemouth. Joshua King tries a through ball, but Junior Stanislas is caught offside.
25'
Substitution
Mamadou
Sakho(12)off
Scott
Dann(6)on
18'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
17'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
14'
free kick won
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
offside
Offside, Bournemouth. Charlie Daniels tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
12'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
10'
Bournemouth Goal
Goal!
Jermain
Defoe(18)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Bournemouth 1. Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Surman following a corner.
9'
corner
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a set piece situation.
8'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Simon Francis with a cross.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simon Francis.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
