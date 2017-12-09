Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth

      Palace 2 Bournemouth 2

      Palace2
      Milivojevic41'
      Dann44'
      Bournemouth2
      Defoe10' 45'+3'
      Sat 09 Dec 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      4
      2
      106
      27
      +79
      100
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      25
      6
      7
      68
      28
      +40
      81
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      8
      7
      74
      36
      +38
      77
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      21
      12
      5
      84
      38
      +46
      75
      5
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      7
      10
      62
      38
      +24
      70
      6
      ARSArsenal
      38
      19
      6
      13
      74
      51
      +23
      63
      7
      BURBurnley
      38
      14
      12
      12
      36
      39
      -3
      54
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      58
      -14
      49
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      11
      15
      56
      60
      -4
      47
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      8
      18
      39
      47
      -8
      44
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      55
      -10
      44
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      61
      -16
      44
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      12
      16
      48
      68
      -20
      42
      14
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      8
      19
      44
      64
      -20
      41
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      13
      16
      34
      54
      -20
      40
      16
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      9
      10
      19
      28
      58
      -30
      37
      17
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      7
      15
      16
      37
      56
      -19
      36
      18
      SWASwansea City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      56
      -28
      33
      19
      STOStoke City
      38
      7
      12
      19
      35
      68
      -33
      33
      20
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      6
      13
      19
      31
      56
      -25
      31

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 2.
      90'+6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Surman with a headed pass.
      90'+6'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Bakary Sako.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simon Francis.
      90'+3'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved! Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
      90'+1'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      89'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is caught offside.
      88'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      87'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Ryan
      Fraser(24)
      off
      Benik
      Afobe(9)
      on
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.
      86'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      86'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      85'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      82'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      82'

      free kick won

      Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Jermain
      Defoe(18)
      off
      Callum
      Wilson(13)
      on
      79'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      79'

      free kick won

      Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke following a set piece situation.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
      77'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
      74'

      free kick won

      Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      73'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Cook(16)
      Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      70'

      free kick won

      Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
      68'

      free kick won

      Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Junior
      Stanislas(19)
      off
      Jordon
      Ibe(33)
      on
      64'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Charlie Daniels tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      61'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Junior Stanislas with a cross.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      53'

      free kick won

      Steve Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Junior Stanislas.
      52'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is caught offside.
      51'

      free kick won

      Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua King.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 2.
      45'+3'

      Bournemouth Goal

      Bournemouth
      Goal!
      Bournemouth
      Jermain
      Defoe(18)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 2. Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Cook with a through ball.
      45'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
      44'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 1. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
      41'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
      40'

      Yellow Card

      Begovic(27)
      Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      40'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      39'

      free kick won

      Simon Francis (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      37'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Surman.
      35'

      free kick won

      Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      33'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      32'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      30'

      free kick won

      Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Joshua King tries a through ball, but Junior Stanislas is caught offside.
      25'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Mamadou
      Sakho(12)
      off
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      on
      18'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      17'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      14'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Charlie Daniels tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
      10'

      Bournemouth Goal

      Bournemouth
      Goal!
      Bournemouth
      Jermain
      Defoe(18)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Bournemouth 1. Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Surman following a corner.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a set piece situation.
      8'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Simon Francis with a cross.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simon Francis.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Julian Speroni
      GK
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      30'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      substitution icon25'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      34'
      41'
      8
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      71'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      82'

      Substitutes

      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      6
      Scott Dann
      substitution icon25'
      44'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon65'
      79'
      26
      Bakary Sako
      substitution icon78'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      42
      Jason Puncheon

      Starting lineup

      27
      Asmir Begovic
      GK
      40'
      11
      Charlie Daniels
      DF
      5
      Nathan Aké
      DF
      3
      Steve Cook
      DF
      2
      Simon Francis
      DF
      19
      Junior Stanislas
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      16
      Lewis Cook
      MF
      71'
      24
      Ryan Fraser
      MF
      substitution icon87'
      6
      Andrew Surman
      MF
      17
      Joshua King
      S
      18
      Jermain Defoe
      S
      10'
      45'+3'
      substitution icon80'

      Substitutes

      1
      Artur Boruc
      4
      Dan Gosling
      8
      Harry Arter
      9
      Benik Afobe
      substitution icon87'
      13
      Callum Wilson
      substitution icon80'
      33
      Jordon Ibe
      substitution icon65'
      42
      Jack Simpson
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Bournemouth
      Possession
      45%
      55%
      Total shots
      24
      11
      Shots on target
      8
      5
      Corners
      6
      3
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      14
      12
      Offsides
      0
      0
      WHU
      1-0
      CHE
      SWA
      1-0
      WBA
      TOT
      5-1
      STO
      BUR
      1-0
      WAT
      HUD
      2-0
      BHA
      NEW
      2-3
      LEI

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      1
      Julian Speroni
      GK
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      30'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      substitution icon25'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      34'
      41'
      8
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      71'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      82'

      Substitutes

      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      6
      Scott Dann
      substitution icon25'
      44'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon65'
      79'
      26
      Bakary Sako
      substitution icon78'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      42
      Jason Puncheon

      Starting lineup

      27
      Asmir Begovic
      GK
      40'
      11
      Charlie Daniels
      DF
      5
      Nathan Aké
      DF
      3
      Steve Cook
      DF
      2
      Simon Francis
      DF
      19
      Junior Stanislas
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      16
      Lewis Cook
      MF
      71'
      24
      Ryan Fraser
      MF
      substitution icon87'
      6
      Andrew Surman
      MF
      17
      Joshua King
      S
      18
      Jermain Defoe
      S
      10'
      45'+3'
      substitution icon80'

      Substitutes

      1
      Artur Boruc
      4
      Dan Gosling
      8
      Harry Arter
      9
      Benik Afobe
      substitution icon87'
      13
      Callum Wilson
      substitution icon80'
      33
      Jordon Ibe
      substitution icon65'
      42
      Jack Simpson
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Bournemouth
      Possession
      45%
      55%
      Total shots
      24
      11
      Shots on target
      8
      5
      Corners
      6
      3
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      14
      12
      Offsides
      0
      0
      WHU
      1-0
      CHE
      SWA
      1-0
      WBA
      TOT
      5-1
      STO
      BUR
      1-0
      WAT
      HUD
      2-0
      BHA
      NEW
      2-3
      LEI
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      4
      2
      106
      27
      +79
      100
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      25
      6
      7
      68
      28
      +40
      81
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      8
      7
      74
      36
      +38
      77
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      21
      12
      5
      84
      38
      +46
      75
      5
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      7
      10
      62
      38
      +24
      70
      6
      ARSArsenal
      38
      19
      6
      13
      74
      51
      +23
      63
      7
      BURBurnley
      38
      14
      12
      12
      36
      39
      -3
      54
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      58
      -14
      49
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      11
      15
      56
      60
      -4
      47
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      8
      18
      39
      47
      -8
      44
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      55
      -10
      44
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      61
      -16
      44
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      12
      16
      48
      68
      -20
      42
      14
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      8
      19
      44
      64
      -20
      41
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      13
      16
      34
      54
      -20
      40
      16
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      9
      10
      19
      28
      58
      -30
      37
      17
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      7
      15
      16
      37
      56
      -19
      36
      18
      SWASwansea City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      56
      -28
      33
      19
      STOStoke City
      38
      7
      12
      19
      35
      68
      -33
      33
      20
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      6
      13
      19
      31
      56
      -25
      31

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 2.
      90'+6'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Surman with a headed pass.
      90'+6'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Bakary Sako.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simon Francis.
      90'+3'

      penalty saved

      Penalty saved! Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
      90'+1'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      89'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is caught offside.
      88'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      87'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Ryan
      Fraser(24)
      off
      Benik
      Afobe(9)
      on
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.
      86'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      86'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      85'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      82'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(17)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      82'

      free kick won

      Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Jermain
      Defoe(18)
      off
      Callum
      Wilson(13)
      on
      79'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      79'

      free kick won

      Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke following a set piece situation.
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
      77'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      76'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
      74'

      free kick won

      Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      73'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      71'

      Yellow Card

      Cook(16)
      Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      70'

      free kick won

      Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
      68'

      free kick won

      Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Bournemouth
      Junior
      Stanislas(19)
      off
      Jordon
      Ibe(33)
      on
      64'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Charlie Daniels tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      61'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Junior Stanislas with a cross.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      53'

      free kick won

      Steve Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Junior Stanislas.
      52'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is caught offside.
      51'

      free kick won

      Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua King.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 2.
      45'+3'

      Bournemouth Goal

      Bournemouth
      Goal!
      Bournemouth
      Jermain
      Defoe(18)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 2. Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Cook with a through ball.
      45'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
      44'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 1. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
      41'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Bournemouth 1. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
      40'

      Yellow Card

      Begovic(27)
      Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      40'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      39'

      free kick won

      Simon Francis (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      37'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Surman.
      35'

      free kick won

      Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      33'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha with a cross.
      32'

      free kick won

      Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      30'

      free kick won

      Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Joshua King tries a through ball, but Junior Stanislas is caught offside.
      25'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Mamadou
      Sakho(12)
      off
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      on
      18'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      17'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
      16'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      14'

      free kick won

      Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      offside

      Offside, Bournemouth. Charlie Daniels tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
      10'

      Bournemouth Goal

      Bournemouth
      Goal!
      Bournemouth
      Jermain
      Defoe(18)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Bournemouth 1. Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrew Surman following a corner.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a set piece situation.
      8'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      6'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Simon Francis with a cross.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Simon Francis.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.