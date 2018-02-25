Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

      Palace 0 Spurs 1

      Palace0
      Spurs1
      Kane88'
      Sun 25 Feb 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      4
      2
      106
      27
      +79
      100
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      25
      6
      7
      68
      28
      +40
      81
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      8
      7
      74
      36
      +38
      77
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      21
      12
      5
      84
      38
      +46
      75
      5
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      7
      10
      62
      38
      +24
      70
      6
      ARSArsenal
      38
      19
      6
      13
      74
      51
      +23
      63
      7
      BURBurnley
      38
      14
      12
      12
      36
      39
      -3
      54
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      58
      -14
      49
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      11
      15
      56
      60
      -4
      47
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      8
      18
      39
      47
      -8
      44
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      55
      -10
      44
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      61
      -16
      44
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      12
      16
      48
      68
      -20
      42
      14
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      8
      19
      44
      64
      -20
      41
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      13
      16
      34
      54
      -20
      40
      16
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      9
      10
      19
      28
      58
      -30
      37
      17
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      7
      15
      16
      37
      56
      -19
      36
      18
      SWASwansea City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      56
      -28
      33
      19
      STOStoke City
      38
      7
      12
      19
      35
      68
      -33
      33
      20
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      6
      13
      19
      31
      56
      -25
      31

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
      90'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Harry
      Kane(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      87'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Lee Chung-yong(14)
      on
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      85'

      free kick won

      Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      off
      Damien
      Delaney(27)
      on
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James McArthur.
      81'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      80'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Mousa
      Dembélé(19)
      off
      Son Heung-Min(7)
      on
      80'

      start delay

      Delay in match James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      76'

      free kick won

      Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      72'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      68'

      free kick won

      Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Erik
      Lamela(11)
      off
      Lucas Moura(27)
      on
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dele Alli.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dele Alli.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Dembélé(19)
      Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
      45'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erik Lamela.
      45'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
      43'

      free kick won

      Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Dier.
      30'

      offside

      Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Dele Alli tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      28'

      free kick won

      Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Davies.
      22'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      21'

      free kick won

      Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      13'

      free kick won

      Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      12'

      free kick won

      Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      11'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      10'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      8'

      free kick won

      Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dele Alli.
      1'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      substitution icon85'
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      9
      Alexander Sørloth
      S
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      substitution icon87'

      Substitutes

      14
      Lee Chung-yong
      substitution icon87'
      23
      Pape Souaré
      27
      Damien Delaney
      substitution icon85'
      28
      Jason Eyenga Lokilo
      30
      Dion Henry
      31
      Erdal Rakip
      36
      Nya Kirby

      Starting lineup

      1
      Hugo Lloris
      GK
      15
      Eric Dier
      DF
      33
      Ben Davies
      DF
      6
      Davinson Sánchez
      DF
      24
      Serge Aurier
      DF
      12
      Victor Wanyama
      MF
      19
      Mousa Dembélé
      MF
      45'+1'
      substitution icon80'
      11
      Erik Lamela
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      20
      Dele Alli
      MF
      23
      Christian Eriksen
      MF
      10
      Harry Kane
      S
      88'

      Substitutes

      2
      Kieran Trippier
      3
      Danny Rose
      7
      Son Heung-Min
      substitution icon80'
      13
      Michel Vorm
      17
      Moussa Sissoko
      21
      Juan Foyth
      27
      Lucas Moura
      substitution icon66'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Possession
      24%
      76%
      Total shots
      5
      14
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      3
      13
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      5
      10
      Offsides
      0
      0
