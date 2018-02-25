Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
90'+4'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+2'
free kick won
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
Tottenham Hotspur Goal
Goal!
Harry
Kane(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
88'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
87'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)
off
Lee Chung-yong(14)
on
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
85'
free kick won
Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Damien
Delaney(27)
on
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
82'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James McArthur.
81'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
80'
Substitution
Mousa
Dembélé(19)
off
Son Heung-Min(7)
on
80'
start delay
Delay in match James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
76'
free kick won
Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
72'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
71'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
69'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
68'
free kick won
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
Substitution
Erik
Lamela(11)
off
Lucas Moura(27)
on
64'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
60'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dele Alli.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dele Alli.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Davinson Sánchez.
45'+1'
Yellow Card
Dembélé(19)
Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
45'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erik Lamela.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
43'
free kick won
Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eric Dier.
30'
offside
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Dele Alli tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
28'
free kick won
Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Davies.
22'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
21'
free kick won
Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
20'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
13'
free kick won
Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'
free kick won
Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
11'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
10'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
8'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
8'
free kick won
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Dele Alli.
1'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
