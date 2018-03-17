Watch Free Highlights of Huddersfield Victory
Huddersfield 0 Palace 2
Huddersfield0
Palace2
Tomkins23'
Milivojevic68'
- Tomkins On Crucial Three Points In Massive Game
- Vote For Your Man of the Match from Huddersfield Win
- Hodgson Happy To Heap Pressure On Relegation Rivals
- Gallery: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Crystal Palace
- 07:30
- 01:32
- 02:37
- 01:29
- 02:49
- 08:46Best of the PL: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Crystal Palace | 201808:46Best of the PL: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Crystal Palace | 2018Match Action
- 02:07
- 06:17
- 03:23Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield | Just the Goals03:23Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield | Just the GoalsMatch Action
- 04:45
- 20:34Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield | 20 Minute Highlights20:34Crystal Palace 2-0 Huddersfield | 20 Minute HighlightsMatch Action
- 01:41
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonas Lössl.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
90'+1'
free kick won
Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Löwe.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
89'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Ruben
Loftus-Cheek(8)on
89'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
89'
start delay
Delay in match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Löwe with a cross following a corner.
88'
corner
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
84'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.
84'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
83'
Yellow Card
Schindler(26)
Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
80'
Yellow Card
Wan-Bissaka(29)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
79'
free kick won
Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
78'
Yellow Card
Mooy(10)
Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
78'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
77'
free kick won
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
corner
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.
75'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zanka.
75'
corner
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a cross.
73'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but James Tomkins is caught offside.
71'
Substitution
Alex
Pritchard(21)off
Elias
Kachunga(9)on
70'
Yellow Card
Hogg(6)
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
70'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
68'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Huddersfield Town 0, Crystal Palace 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
67'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend draws a foul in the penalty area.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
61'
Substitution
Tom
Ince(22)off
Rajiv
van La Parra(17)on
60'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.
59'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
Yellow Card
Cabaye(7)
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'
free kick won
Tom Ince (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
56'
free kick won
Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
56'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
free kick won
Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'
free kick won
Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Scott
Malone(3)off
Chris
Löwe(15)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Crystal Palace 1.
43'
free kick won
Tom Ince (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
34'
free kick won
Zanka (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
free kick won
Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
offside
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Scott Malone tries a through ball, but Aaron Mooy is caught offside.
27'
free kick won
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
corner
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
23'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
Tomkins(5)
Goal! Huddersfield Town 0, Crystal Palace 1. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
23'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Florent Hadergjonaj.
21'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Yohan
Cabaye(7)on
20'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
19'
start delay
Delay in match Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
12'
free kick won
Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
6'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christopher Schindler.
3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Florent Hadergjonaj.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Substitutes
7
Yohan Cabaye
21'
58'
14
Lee Chung-yong
Starting lineup
1
Jonas Lössl
GK
26
Christopher Schindler
DF
83'
33
Florent Hadergjonaj
DF
25
Zanka
DF
3
Scott Malone
DF
45'
21
Alex Pritchard
MF
71'
6
Jonathan Hogg
MF
70'
10
Aaron Mooy
MF
78'
22
Tom Ince
MF
61'
23
Collin Quaner
MF
24
Steve Mounie
S
Substitutes
2
Tommy Smith
8
Philip Billing
9
Elias Kachunga
71'
13
Joel Coleman
15
Chris Löwe
45'
17
Rajiv van La Parra
61'
20
Laurent Depoitre
Team stats
Possession
55%
45%
Total shots
6
18
Shots on target
2
6
Corners
4
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
12
11
Offsides
0
0
BOU
2-1
WBA
STO
1-2
EVE
LIV
5-0
WAT
