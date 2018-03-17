Skip navigation
      Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace

      Huddersfield 0 Palace 2

      Huddersfield0
      Palace2
      Tomkins23'
      Milivojevic68'
      Sat 17 Mar 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueJohn Smith's Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      4
      2
      106
      27
      +79
      100
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      25
      6
      7
      68
      28
      +40
      81
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      8
      7
      74
      36
      +38
      77
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      21
      12
      5
      84
      38
      +46
      75
      5
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      7
      10
      62
      38
      +24
      70
      6
      ARSArsenal
      38
      19
      6
      13
      74
      51
      +23
      63
      7
      BURBurnley
      38
      14
      12
      12
      36
      39
      -3
      54
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      58
      -14
      49
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      11
      15
      56
      60
      -4
      47
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      8
      18
      39
      47
      -8
      44
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      55
      -10
      44
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      61
      -16
      44
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      12
      16
      48
      68
      -20
      42
      14
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      8
      19
      44
      64
      -20
      41
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      13
      16
      34
      54
      -20
      40
      16
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      9
      10
      19
      28
      58
      -30
      37
      17
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      7
      15
      16
      37
      56
      -19
      36
      18
      SWASwansea City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      56
      -28
      33
      19
      STOStoke City
      38
      7
      12
      19
      35
      68
      -33
      33
      20
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      6
      13
      19
      31
      56
      -25
      31

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonas Lössl.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Löwe.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Ruben
      Loftus-Cheek(8)
      on
      89'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      89'

      start delay

      Delay in match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Löwe with a cross following a corner.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Hogg.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Schindler(26)
      Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      80'

      Yellow Card

      Wan-Bissaka(29)
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      79'

      free kick won

      Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      78'

      Yellow Card

      Mooy(10)
      Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      78'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      77'

      free kick won

      Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Yohan Cabaye.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zanka.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a cross.
      73'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but James Tomkins is caught offside.
      71'

      Substitution

      Huddersfield Town
      Alex
      Pritchard(21)
      off
      Elias
      Kachunga(9)
      on
      70'

      Yellow Card

      Hogg(6)
      Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      68'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Huddersfield Town 0, Crystal Palace 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
      67'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend draws a foul in the penalty area.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      61'

      Substitution

      Huddersfield Town
      Tom
      Ince(22)
      off
      Rajiv
      van La Parra(17)
      on
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonathan Hogg.
      59'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      Yellow Card

      Cabaye(7)
      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      58'

      free kick won

      Tom Ince (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      56'

      free kick won

      Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      56'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      56'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      46'

      free kick won

      Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Huddersfield Town
      Scott
      Malone(3)
      off
      Chris
      Löwe(15)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      43'

      free kick won

      Tom Ince (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      41'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      34'

      free kick won

      Zanka (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      free kick won

      Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      offside

      Offside, Huddersfield Town. Scott Malone tries a through ball, but Aaron Mooy is caught offside.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      26'

      corner

      Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      23'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      Goal! Huddersfield Town 0, Crystal Palace 1. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Florent Hadergjonaj.
      21'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      on
      20'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      19'

      start delay

      Delay in match Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      18'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      12'

      free kick won

      Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
      6'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Christopher Schindler.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Florent Hadergjonaj.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      80'
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      23'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon21'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      68'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      substitution icon89'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      substitution icon21'
      58'
      8
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      substitution icon89'
      14
      Lee Chung-yong
      16
      Diego Cavalieri
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jonas Lössl
      GK
      26
      Christopher Schindler
      DF
      83'
      33
      Florent Hadergjonaj
      DF
      25
      Zanka
      DF
      3
      Scott Malone
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      21
      Alex Pritchard
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      6
      Jonathan Hogg
      MF
      70'
      10
      Aaron Mooy
      MF
      78'
      22
      Tom Ince
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      23
      Collin Quaner
      MF
      24
      Steve Mounie
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Tommy Smith
      8
      Philip Billing
      9
      Elias Kachunga
      substitution icon71'
      13
      Joel Coleman
      15
      Chris Löwe
      substitution icon45'
      17
      Rajiv van La Parra
      substitution icon61'
      20
      Laurent Depoitre
      Huddersfield Town

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      55%
      45%
      Total shots
      6
      18
      Shots on target
      2
      6
      Corners
      4
      7
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      12
      11
      Offsides
      0
      0
