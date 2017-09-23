Report: Man City 5-0 Crystal Palace
Man City 5 Palace 0
Man City5
Sané44'
Sterling51' 59'
Agüero79'
Delph89'
Palace0
- 02:10
- 01:47
- Hodgson: It's A Great Chance To Test Ourselves
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Manchester City 5, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+3'
free kick won
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kyle Walker.
89'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Fabian
Delph(18)
Goal! Manchester City 5, Crystal Palace 0. Fabian Delph (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by David Silva.
84'
free kick won
Leroy Sané (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
82'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
81'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
79'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Sergio
Agüero(10)
Goal! Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 0. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross.
76'
Yellow Card
Schlupp(15)
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
76'
free kick won
Danilo (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'
Yellow Card
Sané(19)
Leroy Sané (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
72'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(17)off
Bakary
Sako(26)on
72'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
70'
Substitution
John
Stones(5)off
Fabian
Delph(18)on
70'
start delay
Delay in match Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
65'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
64'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
63'
start delay
Delay in match David Silva (Manchester City) because of an injury.
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Danilo (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
61'
Substitution
Raheem
Sterling(7)off
Bernardo Mota
Veiga de Carvalho e Silva(20)on
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
59'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Raheem
Sterling(7)
Goal! Manchester City 3, Crystal Palace 0. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
58'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
57'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Jason
Puncheon(42)on
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danilo.
56'
Yellow Card
da Silva(3)
Danilo (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
51'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Raheem
Sterling(7)
Goal! Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by David Silva with a cross.
46'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. John Stones (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
44'
Manchester City Goal
Goal!
Leroy
Sané(19)
Goal! Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. David Silva (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fernandinho.
40'
free kick won
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Silva with a cross.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
34'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
29'
Substitution
Benjamin
Mendy(22)off
Danilo Luiz
da Silva(3)on
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
25'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
25'
Yellow Card
Mendy(22)
Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
24'
start delay
Delay in match Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) because of an injury.
24'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
20'
free kick won
David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
16'
free kick won
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
12'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Silva.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
6'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
3'
corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
1'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
31
Ederson
GK
2
Kyle Walker
DF
5
John Stones
DF
70'
30
Nicolás Otamendi
DF
22
Benjamin Mendy
DF
25'
29'
25
Fernandinho
MF
21
David Silva
MF
17
Kevin De Bruyne
MF
19
Leroy Sané
S
44'
75'
7
Raheem Sterling
S
51'
59'
61'
10
Sergio Agüero
S
79'
Substitutes
1
Claudio Bravo
3
Danilo
29'
56'
15
Eliaquim Mangala
18
Fabian Delph
70'
89'
20
Bernardo Silva
61'
33
Gabriel Jesus
42
Yaya Touré
Team stats
Possession
72%
28%
Total shots
25
5
Shots on target
9
0
Corners
8
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
6
6
Offsides
0
0
WHU
2-3
TOT
BUR
0-0
HUD
SWA
1-2
WAT
STO
0-4
CHE
SOU
0-1
MUN
EVE
2-1
BOU
LEI
2-3
LIV
