      Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

      Man City 5 Palace 0

      Man City5
      Sané44'
      Sterling51' 59'
      Agüero79'
      Delph89'
      Palace0
      Sat 23 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueEtihad Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      4
      2
      106
      27
      +79
      100
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      25
      6
      7
      68
      28
      +40
      81
      3
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      8
      7
      74
      36
      +38
      77
      4
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      21
      12
      5
      84
      38
      +46
      75
      5
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      7
      10
      62
      38
      +24
      70
      6
      ARSArsenal
      38
      19
      6
      13
      74
      51
      +23
      63
      7
      BURBurnley
      38
      14
      12
      12
      36
      39
      -3
      54
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      58
      -14
      49
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      12
      11
      15
      56
      60
      -4
      47
      10
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      8
      18
      39
      47
      -8
      44
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      55
      -10
      44
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      11
      16
      45
      61
      -16
      44
      13
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      12
      16
      48
      68
      -20
      42
      14
      WATWatford
      38
      11
      8
      19
      44
      64
      -20
      41
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      13
      16
      34
      54
      -20
      40
      16
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      9
      10
      19
      28
      58
      -30
      37
      17
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      7
      15
      16
      37
      56
      -19
      36
      18
      SWASwansea City
      38
      8
      9
      21
      28
      56
      -28
      33
      19
      STOStoke City
      38
      7
      12
      19
      35
      68
      -33
      33
      20
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      6
      13
      19
      31
      56
      -25
      31

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Manchester City 5, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kyle Walker.
      89'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Fabian
      Delph(18)
      Goal! Manchester City 5, Crystal Palace 0. Fabian Delph (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by David Silva.
      84'

      free kick won

      Leroy Sané (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      82'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      79'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Sergio
      Agüero(10)
      Goal! Manchester City 4, Crystal Palace 0. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a cross.
      76'

      Yellow Card

      Schlupp(15)
      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      76'

      free kick won

      Danilo (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      75'

      Yellow Card

      Sané(19)
      Leroy Sané (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
      74'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on
      72'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      70'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      John
      Stones(5)
      off
      Fabian
      Delph(18)
      on
      70'

      start delay

      Delay in match Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
      64'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      63'

      start delay

      Delay in match David Silva (Manchester City) because of an injury.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danilo (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      61'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Raheem
      Sterling(7)
      off
      Bernardo Mota
      Veiga de Carvalho e Silva(20)
      on
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
      59'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Raheem
      Sterling(7)
      Goal! Manchester City 3, Crystal Palace 0. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
      57'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Jason
      Puncheon(42)
      on
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Danilo.
      56'

      Yellow Card

      da Silva(3)
      Danilo (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      55'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      55'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
      51'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Raheem
      Sterling(7)
      Goal! Manchester City 2, Crystal Palace 0. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
      47'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by David Silva with a cross.
      46'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      46'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. John Stones (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      44'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Leroy
      Sané(19)
      Goal! Manchester City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. David Silva (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fernandinho.
      40'

      free kick won

      Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Silva with a cross.
      37'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      34'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
      29'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Benjamin
      Mendy(22)
      off
      Danilo Luiz
      da Silva(3)
      on
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
      25'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      25'

      Yellow Card

      Mendy(22)
      Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      24'

      start delay

      Delay in match Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) because of an injury.
      24'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      20'

      free kick won

      David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      16'

      free kick won

      Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      16'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      13'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
      12'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Silva.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      1'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      76'
      8
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      substitution icon57'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon72'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      2
      Joel Ward
      5
      James Tomkins
      18
      James McArthur
      26
      Bakary Sako
      substitution icon72'
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      substitution icon57'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      31
      Ederson
      GK
      2
      Kyle Walker
      DF
      5
      John Stones
      DF
      substitution icon70'
      30
      Nicolás Otamendi
      DF
      22
      Benjamin Mendy
      DF
      25'
      substitution icon29'
      25
      Fernandinho
      MF
      21
      David Silva
      MF
      17
      Kevin De Bruyne
      MF
      19
      Leroy Sané
      S
      44'
      75'
      7
      Raheem Sterling
      S
      51'
      59'
      substitution icon61'
      10
      Sergio Agüero
      S
      79'

      Substitutes

      1
      Claudio Bravo
      3
      Danilo
      substitution icon29'
      56'
      15
      Eliaquim Mangala
      18
      Fabian Delph
      substitution icon70'
      89'
      20
      Bernardo Silva
      substitution icon61'
      33
      Gabriel Jesus
      42
      Yaya Touré
      Manchester City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      72%
      28%
      Total shots
      25
      5
      Shots on target
      9
      0
      Corners
      8
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      6
      6
      Offsides
      0
      0
      WHU
      2-3
      TOT
      BUR
      0-0
      HUD
      SWA
      1-2
      WAT
      STO
      0-4
      CHE
      SOU
      0-1
      MUN
      EVE
      2-1
      BOU
      LEI
      2-3
      LIV

