McArthur On Half Time Chat, Dominant 2nd Half & His Goal
Stoke 1 Palace 2
Stoke1
Shaqiri43'
Palace2
McArthur68'
van Aanholt86'
- Vote For Your Man of the Match From Stoke Success
- Team News: Eagles Unchanged For Fourth Game In A Row
- 01:20
- 01:45
- 01:55
- 10:53Stoke City v Crystal Palace | 11 Minute Highlights10:53Stoke City v Crystal Palace | 11 Minute HighlightsMatch Action
- 09:42
- 22:15
- 12:16
- 97:00The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City | Palace TV+97:00The Full 90: Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City | Palace TV+Match Action
- 07:21Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City07:21Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke CityMatch Action
- 02:09
- 02:32Patrick Vieira reflects on a hard-fought FA Cup win02:32Patrick Vieira reflects on a hard-fought FA Cup winInterviews
- 01:59Match-winner Jairo Riedewald is delighted with his first Selhurst goal
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
4
2
106
27
+79
100
2
MUNManchester United
38
25
6
7
68
28
+40
81
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
8
7
74
36
+38
77
4
LIVLiverpool
38
21
12
5
84
38
+46
75
5
CHEChelsea
38
21
7
10
62
38
+24
70
6
ARSArsenal
38
19
6
13
74
51
+23
63
7
BURBurnley
38
14
12
12
36
39
-3
54
8
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
58
-14
49
9
LEILeicester City
38
12
11
15
56
60
-4
47
10
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
8
18
39
47
-8
44
11
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
11
16
45
55
-10
44
12
BOUBournemouth
38
11
11
16
45
61
-16
44
13
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
12
16
48
68
-20
42
14
WATWatford
38
11
8
19
44
64
-20
41
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
13
16
34
54
-20
40
16
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
9
10
19
28
58
-30
37
17
SOUSouthampton
38
7
15
16
37
56
-19
36
18
SWASwansea City
38
8
9
21
28
56
-28
33
19
STOStoke City
38
7
12
19
35
68
-33
33
20
WBAWest Bromwich Albion
38
6
13
19
31
56
-25
31
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 2.
90'+5'
free kick won
Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5'
free kick won
Moritz Bauer (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri with a cross.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Moritz Bauer.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moritz Bauer.
89'
Yellow Card
Shaqiri(22)
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
86'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Patrick
van Aanholt(3)
Goal! Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 2. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
85'
corner
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
85'
Yellow Card
Pieters(3)
Erik Pieters (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
83'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Allen.
81'
Yellow Card
Badou Ndiaye(27)
Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
81'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
free kick won
Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
77'
Substitution
Glen
Johnson(8)off
Tyrese
Campbell(40)on
76'
offside
Offside, Stoke City. Badou Ndiaye tries a through ball, but Xherdan Shaqiri is caught offside.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Joe Allen (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri with a cross following a set piece situation.
73'
free kick won
Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
71'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Badou Ndiaye.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Moritz Bauer with a headed pass.
69'
free kick won
Moritz Bauer (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
68'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
James
McArthur(18)
Goal! Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 1. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek following a fast break.
67'
Substitution
Peter
Crouch(25)off
Ramadan Sobhi(32)on
66'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Mamadou Sakho tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
65'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
64'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
64'
Yellow Card
Johnson(8)
Glen Johnson (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
63'
Substitution
Yohan
Cabaye(7)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
63'
Yellow Card
Bauer(2)
Moritz Bauer (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
61'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
57'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
57'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Peter Crouch with a headed pass.
55'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Badou Ndiaye.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
54'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
51'
free kick won
Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
49'
start delay
Delay in match Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) because of an injury.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+4'
free kick won
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+4'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
45'+3'
start delay
Delay in match Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City) because of an injury.
44'
free kick won
Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
Stoke City Goal
Goal!
Xherdan
Shaqiri(22)
Goal! Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
41'
free kick won
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
40'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
40'
Substitution
Joel
Ward(2)off
Martin
Kelly(34)on
39'
start delay
Delay in match Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
37'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
free kick won
Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a corner.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
33'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glen Johnson.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
31'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Shawcross.
28'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
27'
start delay
Delay in match Erik Pieters (Stoke City) because of an injury.
26'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
25'
start delay
Delay in match Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
24'
free kick won
Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri with a cross.
16'
free kick won
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.
13'
free kick won
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
8'
miss
Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
7'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
4'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
offside
Offside, Stoke City. Mame Biram Diouf tries a through ball, but Peter Crouch is caught offside.
1'
free kick won
Glen Johnson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Joel Ward
DF
40'
Substitutes
14
Lee Chung-yong
Starting lineup
1
Jack Butland
GK
8
Glen Johnson
DF
64'
77'
17
Ryan Shawcross
DF
6
Kurt Zouma
DF
3
Erik Pieters
DF
85'
2
Moritz Bauer
MF
63'
27
Badou Ndiaye
MF
81'
22
Xherdan Shaqiri
MF
43'
89'
4
Joe Allen
MF
25
Peter Crouch
S
67'
18
Mame Biram Diouf
S
Substitutes
7
Stephen Ireland
16
Charlie Adam
20
Geoff Cameron
24
Darren Fletcher
29
Jakob Haugaard
32
Ramadan Sobhi
67'
40
Tyrese Campbell
77'
Team stats
Possession
41%
59%
Total shots
7
13
Shots on target
2
2
Corners
1
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
18
Offsides
0
0
BOU
1-0
SWA
LEI
0-2
WHU
WAT
2-1
NEW
WBA
1-0
TOT
EVE
1-1
SOU
