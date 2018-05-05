Skip navigation
      Stoke City vs Crystal Palace

      Stoke 1 Palace 2

      Stoke1
      Shaqiri43'
      Palace2
      McArthur68'
      van Aanholt86'
      Sat 05 May 11:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier Leaguebet365 Stadium

      Full-Time

      Upcoming palace games

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Moritz Bauer (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+4'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri with a cross.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Moritz Bauer.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moritz Bauer.
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Shaqiri(22)
      Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      89'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      86'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      Goal! Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 2. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      85'

      Yellow Card

      Pieters(3)
      Erik Pieters (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      83'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Allen.
      81'

      Yellow Card

      Badou Ndiaye(27)
      Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
      81'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      free kick won

      Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      77'

      Substitution

      Stoke City
      Glen
      Johnson(8)
      off
      Tyrese
      Campbell(40)
      on
      76'

      offside

      Offside, Stoke City. Badou Ndiaye tries a through ball, but Xherdan Shaqiri is caught offside.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joe Allen (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri with a cross following a set piece situation.
      73'

      free kick won

      Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      71'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Badou Ndiaye.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Moritz Bauer with a headed pass.
      69'

      free kick won

      Moritz Bauer (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      68'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      Goal! Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 1. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek following a fast break.
      67'

      Substitution

      Stoke City
      Peter
      Crouch(25)
      off
      Ramadan Sobhi(32)
      on
      66'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Mamadou Sakho tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      65'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
      64'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      64'

      Yellow Card

      Johnson(8)
      Glen Johnson (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
      63'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Yohan
      Cabaye(7)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      63'

      Yellow Card

      Bauer(2)
      Moritz Bauer (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      62'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      61'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      59'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      59'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
      57'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Andros Townsend is caught offside.
      57'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Peter Crouch with a headed pass.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Badou Ndiaye.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
      51'

      free kick won

      Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      49'

      start delay

      Delay in match Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) because of an injury.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+4'

      free kick won

      Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+4'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      45'+3'

      start delay

      Delay in match Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City) because of an injury.
      44'

      free kick won

      Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      Stoke City Goal

      Stoke City
      Goal!
      Stoke City
      Xherdan
      Shaqiri(22)
      Goal! Stoke City 1, Crystal Palace 0. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
      41'

      free kick won

      Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      40'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      on
      39'

      start delay

      Delay in match Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      37'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      free kick won

      Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a corner.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
      33'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Glen Johnson.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ryan Shawcross.
      28'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      27'

      start delay

      Delay in match Erik Pieters (Stoke City) because of an injury.
      26'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      25'

      start delay

      Delay in match Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      24'

      free kick won

      Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri with a cross.
      16'

      free kick won

      Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James McArthur.
      13'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      7'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      4'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      offside

      Offside, Stoke City. Mame Biram Diouf tries a through ball, but Peter Crouch is caught offside.
      1'

      free kick won

      Glen Johnson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Substitutes

      7
      Stephen Ireland
      16
      Charlie Adam
      20
      Geoff Cameron
      24
      Darren Fletcher
      29
      Jakob Haugaard
      32
      Ramadan Sobhi
      substitution icon67'
      40
      Tyrese Campbell
      substitution icon77'
      Stoke City

      Upcoming palace games

      Substitutes

      7
      Stephen Ireland
      16
      Charlie Adam
      20
      Geoff Cameron
      24
      Darren Fletcher
      29
      Jakob Haugaard
      32
      Ramadan Sobhi
      substitution icon67'
      40
      Tyrese Campbell
      substitution icon77'
      Stoke City

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.