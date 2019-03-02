Skip navigation
      Burnley vs Crystal Palace

      Burnley 1 Palace 3

      Burnley1
      Barnes90'
      Palace3
      Bardsley15' (OG)
      Batshuayi48'
      Zaha76'
      Sat 02 Mar 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueTurf Moor

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 3.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ashley Westwood (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Johann Gudmundsson.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
      90'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Johann Gudmundsson with a cross following a corner.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Peter Crouch (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robbie Brady.
      90'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      Burnley Goal

      Burnley
      Goal!
      Burnley
      Ashley
      Barnes(10)
      Goal! Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 3. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Westwood with a cross.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ben Mee (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Johann Gudmundsson with a cross following a corner.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Chris
      Wood(11)
      off
      Peter
      Crouch(15)
      on
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Westwood.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      77'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Goal! Burnley 0, Crystal Palace 3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      72'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Dwight
      McNeil(31)
      off
      Robbie
      Brady(12)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      69'

      Yellow Card

      Meyer(7)
      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
      66'

      free kick won

      Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      65'

      Yellow Card

      Tomkins(5)
      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer with a headed pass.
      58'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      55'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Chris Wood with a headed pass.
      53'

      free kick won

      Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      51'

      free kick won

      Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      Goal! Burnley 0, Crystal Palace 2. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      47'

      offside

      Offside, Burnley. Phil Bardsley tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
      45'

      Substitution

      Burnley
      Jeff
      Hendrick(13)
      off
      Johann Berg Gudmundsson
      Johann
      Berg Gudmundsson(7)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Burnley 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Phil Bardsley with a cross.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
      42'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      40'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Mee(6)
      Ben Mee (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      38'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Taylor.
      34'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Cork.
      29'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ashley Westwood (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a headed pass.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jack Cork (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ben Mee (Burnley) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ashley Westwood with a cross following a corner.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jack Cork (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Phil Bardsley.
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
      21'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Westwood.
      18'

      offside

      Offside, Burnley. Charlie Taylor tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
      15'

      Burnley Own Goal

      Burnley
      Goal!
      Burnley
      Phil
      Bardsley(26)
      Own Goal by Phil Bardsley, Burnley. Burnley 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
      10'

      free kick won

      Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      10'

      free kick won

      James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      2'

      free kick won

      Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ashley Westwood.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      65'
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      76'
      substitution icon79'
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      69'
      substitution icon71'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      48'
      substitution icon83'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon79'
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon83'
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon71'
      31
      Vicente Guaita
      34
      Martin Kelly

      Starting lineup

      1
      Tom Heaton
      GK
      6
      Ben Mee
      DF
      38'
      26
      Phil Bardsley
      DF
      15'
      5
      James Tarkowski
      DF
      3
      Charlie Taylor
      DF
      4
      Jack Cork
      MF
      18
      Ashley Westwood
      MF
      31
      Dwight McNeil
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      13
      Jeff Hendrick
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Chris Wood
      S
      substitution icon81'
      10
      Ashley Barnes
      S
      90'

      Substitutes

      2
      Matthew Lowton
      7
      Johann Berg Gudmundsson
      substitution icon45'
      12
      Robbie Brady
      substitution icon72'
      14
      Ben Gibson
      15
      Peter Crouch
      substitution icon81'
      20
      Joe Hart
      27
      Matej Vydra
      Burnley

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      56%
      44%
      Total shots
      18
      10
      Shots on target
      4
      4
      Corners
      8
      5
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      8
      9
      Offsides
      0
      0
