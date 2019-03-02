Watch highlights of Burnley victory for free now!
Burnley 1 Palace 3
Burnley1
Barnes90'
Palace3
Bardsley15' (OG)
Batshuayi48'
Zaha76'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 3.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Ashley Westwood (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Johann Gudmundsson.
90'+4'
free kick won
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Johann Gudmundsson with a cross following a corner.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Peter Crouch (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robbie Brady.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
90'+1'
free kick won
Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
Burnley Goal
Goal!
Ashley
Barnes(10)
Goal! Burnley 1, Crystal Palace 3. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Westwood with a cross.
84'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Scott Dann.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Ben Mee (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Johann Gudmundsson with a cross following a corner.
83'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
83'
Substitution
Michy
Batshuayi(23)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
81'
Substitution
Chris
Wood(11)off
Peter
Crouch(15)on
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Westwood.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
79'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
79'
Substitution
Wilfried
Zaha(11)off
Andros
Townsend(10)on
77'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Burnley 0, Crystal Palace 3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
72'
Substitution
Dwight
McNeil(31)off
Robbie
Brady(12)on
71'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
James
McArthur(18)on
69'
Yellow Card
Meyer(7)
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
66'
free kick won
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'
Yellow Card
Tomkins(5)
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
60'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Meyer with a headed pass.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
55'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Scott Dann.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Chris Wood with a headed pass.
53'
free kick won
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'
free kick won
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
Goal! Burnley 0, Crystal Palace 2. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
47'
offside
Offside, Burnley. Phil Bardsley tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
45'
Substitution
Jeff
Hendrick(13)off
Johann
Berg Gudmundsson(7)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Burnley 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Phil Bardsley with a cross.
43'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
42'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Max Meyer.
40'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'
Yellow Card
Mee(6)
Ben Mee (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
35'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Taylor.
34'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Cork.
29'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ashley Westwood (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a headed pass.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Cork (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Ben Mee (Burnley) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ashley Westwood with a cross following a corner.
25'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by James Tomkins.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Cork (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Phil Bardsley.
23'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
21'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Scott Dann.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Westwood.
18'
offside
Offside, Burnley. Charlie Taylor tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
15'
Burnley Own Goal
Goal!
Phil
Bardsley(26)
Own Goal by Phil Bardsley, Burnley. Burnley 0, Crystal Palace 1.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
10'
free kick won
Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
10'
free kick won
James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
2'
free kick won
Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
1'
miss
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ashley Westwood.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
76'
79'
7
Max Meyer
MF
69'
71'
23
Michy Batshuayi
S
48'
83'
Starting lineup
1
Tom Heaton
GK
6
Ben Mee
DF
38'
26
Phil Bardsley
DF
15'
5
James Tarkowski
DF
3
Charlie Taylor
DF
4
Jack Cork
MF
18
Ashley Westwood
MF
31
Dwight McNeil
MF
72'
13
Jeff Hendrick
MF
45'
11
Chris Wood
S
81'
10
Ashley Barnes
S
90'
Substitutes
2
Matthew Lowton
7
Johann Berg Gudmundsson
45'
12
Robbie Brady
72'
14
Ben Gibson
15
Peter Crouch
81'
20
Joe Hart
27
Matej Vydra
Team stats
Possession
56%
44%
Total shots
18
10
Shots on target
4
4
Corners
8
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
9
Offsides
0
0
TOT
1-1
ARS
WOL
2-0
CAR
BOU
0-1
MCI
BHA
1-0
HUD
MUN
3-2
SOU
WHU
2-0
NEW
Starting lineup
11
Wilfried Zaha
MF
76'
79'
7
Max Meyer
MF
69'
71'
23
Michy Batshuayi
S
48'
83'
Starting lineup
1
Tom Heaton
GK
6
Ben Mee
DF
38'
26
Phil Bardsley
DF
15'
5
James Tarkowski
DF
3
Charlie Taylor
DF
4
Jack Cork
MF
18
Ashley Westwood
MF
31
Dwight McNeil
MF
72'
13
Jeff Hendrick
MF
45'
11
Chris Wood
S
81'
10
Ashley Barnes
S
90'
Substitutes
2
Matthew Lowton
7
Johann Berg Gudmundsson
45'
12
Robbie Brady
72'
14
Ben Gibson
15
Peter Crouch
81'
20
Joe Hart
27
Matej Vydra
Team stats
Possession
56%
44%
Total shots
18
10
Shots on target
4
4
Corners
8
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
8
9
Offsides
0
0
TOT
1-1
ARS
WOL
2-0
CAR
BOU
0-1
MCI
BHA
1-0
HUD
MUN
3-2
SOU
WHU
2-0
NEW
