      Cardiff City vs Crystal Palace

      Cardiff 2 Palace 3

      Cardiff2
      Kelly31' (OG)
      De Cordova-Reid90'
      Palace3
      Zaha28'
      Batshuayi39'
      Townsend70'
      Sat 04 May 16:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueCardiff City Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Cardiff City 2, Crystal Palace 3.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      Cardiff City Goal

      Cardiff City
      Goal!
      Cardiff City
      Bobby
      De Cordova-Reid(14)
      Goal! Cardiff City 2, Crystal Palace 3. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Bakary Sako.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Junior Hoilett with a cross following a corner.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      87'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing with a cross.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      83'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      82'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      80'

      Substitution

      Cardiff City
      Josh
      Murphy(11)
      off
      Junior
      Hoilett(33)
      on
      80'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan
      Ayew(14)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lee Peltier.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Morrison.
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      74'

      free kick won

      Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Murphy with a cross following a set piece situation.
      72'

      free kick won

      Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      70'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      Goal! Cardiff City 1, Crystal Palace 3. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
      69'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Aaron Wan-Bissaka tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      67'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      66'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid with a through ball.
      63'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
      60'

      Substitution

      Cardiff City
      Danny
      Ward(9)
      off
      Kenneth
      Zohore(10)
      on
      60'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      57'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing with a cross.
      55'

      free kick won

      Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Bennett following a set piece situation.
      49'

      free kick won

      Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      46'

      start delay

      Delay in match Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) because of an injury.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Cardiff City 1, Crystal Palace 2.
      45'+5'

      free kick won

      Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      44'

      start delay

      Delay in match Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      43'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      43'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Cardiff City) with an attempt from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Morrison with a headed pass.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Murphy with a cross.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
      39'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      Goal! Cardiff City 1, Crystal Palace 2. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
      37'

      free kick won

      Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Bennett.
      36'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      35'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
      34'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      33'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      32'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      Crystal Palace Own Goal

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Martin
      Kelly(34)
      Own Goal by Martin Kelly, Crystal Palace. Cardiff City 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      30'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Goal! Cardiff City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
      24'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      24'

      start delay

      Delay in match Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
      20'

      offside

      Offside, Cardiff City. Lee Peltier tries a through ball, but Danny Ward is caught offside.
      15'

      free kick won

      Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      13'

      free kick won

      Danny Ward (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      11'

      Substitution

      Cardiff City
      Víctor
      Camarasa(21)
      off
      Leandro
      Bacuna(15)
      on
      10'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      9'

      start delay

      Delay in match Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
      9'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      7'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      5'

      start delay

      Delay in match Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aron Gunnarsson.
      2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      31'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      28'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      70'
      substitution icon84'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      39'
      substitution icon73'
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon78'

      Substitutes

      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon78'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon84'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      21
      Connor Wickham
      26
      Bakary Sako
      substitution icon73'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Neil Etheridge
      GK
      3
      Joe Bennett
      DF
      5
      Bruno Ecuele Manga
      DF
      4
      Sean Morrison
      DF
      2
      Lee Peltier
      DF
      19
      Nathaniel Mendez-Laing
      MF
      17
      Aron Gunnarsson
      MF
      11
      Josh Murphy
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      21
      Víctor Camarasa
      MF
      substitution icon11'
      14
      Bobby De Cordova-Reid
      S
      90'
      9
      Danny Ward
      S
      substitution icon60'

      Substitutes

      6
      Jazz Richards
      10
      Kenneth Zohore
      substitution icon60'
      15
      Leandro Bacuna
      substitution icon11'
      18
      Greg Cunningham
      28
      Brian Murphy
      32
      Rhys Healey
      33
      Junior Hoilett
      substitution icon80'
      Cardiff City

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      39%
      61%
      Total shots
      18
      21
      Shots on target
      8
      7
      Corners
      10
      5
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      11
      13
      Offsides
      0
      0
      BOU
      1-0
      TOT
      WHU
      3-0
      SOU
      WOL
      1-0
      FUL
      NEW
      2-3
      LIV

