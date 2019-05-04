Close two-horse race for your Cardiff City Man of the Match
Cardiff 2 Palace 3
Cardiff2
Kelly31' (OG)
De Cordova-Reid90'
Palace3
Zaha28'
Batshuayi39'
Townsend70'
- Zaha discusses the tactical change of his role in Bluebirds victory
- 03:35
- 04:06
- 18:43Cardiff City 2-3 Crystal Palace | 18 Minute Highlights
- 04:43Andros Townsend v Cardiff City | All Angles
- 03:35
- 04:06
- 04:43Andros Townsend v Cardiff City | All Angles
- 18:43Cardiff City 2-3 Crystal Palace | 18 Minute Highlights
- 01:37
- 01:59
- 01:36
- 06:07
- 02:10
- 03:31
- 11:10
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Cardiff City 2, Crystal Palace 3.
90'+1'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
Cardiff City Goal
Goal!
Bobby
De Cordova-Reid(14)
Goal! Cardiff City 2, Crystal Palace 3. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
89'
corner
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Bakary Sako.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Junior Hoilett with a cross following a corner.
89'
corner
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
87'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
miss
Attempt missed. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing with a cross.
84'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)on
83'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
81'
corner
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
80'
Substitution
Josh
Murphy(11)off
Junior
Hoilett(33)on
80'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
78'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(14)off
Max
Meyer(7)on
77'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lee Peltier.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Morrison.
75'
corner
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
74'
free kick won
Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
73'
Substitution
Michy
Batshuayi(23)off
Bakary
Sako(26)on
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Murphy with a cross following a set piece situation.
72'
free kick won
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Andros
Townsend(10)
Goal! Cardiff City 1, Crystal Palace 3. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
69'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Aaron Wan-Bissaka tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
67'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
66'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'
corner
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid with a through ball.
63'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
60'
Substitution
Danny
Ward(9)off
Kenneth
Zohore(10)on
60'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing with a cross.
55'
free kick won
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
free kick won
Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Bennett following a set piece situation.
49'
free kick won
Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
46'
start delay
Delay in match Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Cardiff City 1, Crystal Palace 2.
45'+5'
free kick won
Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
45'+1'
free kick won
Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
44'
start delay
Delay in match Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Cardiff City) with an attempt from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Morrison with a headed pass.
42'
corner
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Murphy with a cross.
42'
corner
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
39'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
Goal! Cardiff City 1, Crystal Palace 2. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
37'
free kick won
Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Bennett.
36'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
34'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
Crystal Palace Own Goal
Goal!
Martin
Kelly(34)
Own Goal by Martin Kelly, Crystal Palace. Cardiff City 1, Crystal Palace 1.
30'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Cardiff City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
24'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
24'
start delay
Delay in match Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
20'
offside
Offside, Cardiff City. Lee Peltier tries a through ball, but Danny Ward is caught offside.
15'
free kick won
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
corner
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Scott Dann.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Ward (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
13'
free kick won
Danny Ward (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
11'
Substitution
Víctor
Camarasa(21)off
Leandro
Bacuna(15)on
10'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
9'
start delay
Delay in match Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
7'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
5'
start delay
Delay in match Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
5'
corner
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Aron Gunnarsson.
2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross.
1'
corner
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
10
Andros Townsend
MF
70'
84'
23
Michy Batshuayi
S
39'
73'
Starting lineup
1
Neil Etheridge
GK
3
Joe Bennett
DF
5
Bruno Ecuele Manga
DF
4
Sean Morrison
DF
2
Lee Peltier
DF
19
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing
MF
17
Aron Gunnarsson
MF
11
Josh Murphy
MF
80'
21
Víctor Camarasa
MF
11'
14
Bobby De Cordova-Reid
S
90'
9
Danny Ward
S
60'
Substitutes
6
Jazz Richards
10
Kenneth Zohore
60'
15
Leandro Bacuna
11'
18
Greg Cunningham
28
Brian Murphy
32
Rhys Healey
33
Junior Hoilett
80'
Team stats
Possession
39%
61%
Total shots
18
21
Shots on target
8
7
Corners
10
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
13
Offsides
0
0
BOU
1-0
TOT
WHU
3-0
SOU
WOL
1-0
FUL
NEW
2-3
LIV
