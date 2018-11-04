Skip navigation
      Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

      Chelsea 3 Palace 1

      Chelsea3
      Morata32' 65'
      Pedro70'
      Palace1
      Townsend53'
      Sun 04 Nov 16:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueStamford Bridge

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Chelsea 3, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a through ball.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
      90'+2'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      89'

      free kick won

      Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      free kick won

      Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      86'

      free kick won

      Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Pedro tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
      81'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Jorginho(5)
      off
      Cesc
      Fàbregas(4)
      on
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      72'

      free kick won

      David Luiz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      Jordan
      Ayew(14)
      on
      70'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Pedro(11)
      Goal! Chelsea 3, Crystal Palace 1. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross.
      65'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Álvaro
      Morata(29)
      Goal! Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 1. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a cross following a set piece situation.
      65'

      free kick won

      Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      64'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Ross
      Barkley(8)
      off
      Mateo
      Kovacic(17)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Willian(22)
      off
      Eden
      Hazard(10)
      on
      63'

      miss

      Attempt missed. David Luiz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. David Luiz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Willian with a cross.
      62'

      free kick won

      Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      62'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian with a through ball.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      60'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedro.
      56'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
      53'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      Goal! Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 1. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McArthur with a through ball.
      50'

      free kick won

      Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. David Luiz tries a through ball, but Pedro is caught offside.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      free kick won

      Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      39'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      38'

      free kick won

      Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
      35'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Pedro tries a through ball, but Willian is caught offside.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian with a headed pass.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Luiz.
      32'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Álvaro
      Morata(29)
      Goal! Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedro.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Willian (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      28'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Pedro tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
      26'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      22'

      free kick won

      Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      18'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Antonio Rüdiger tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
      17'

      free kick won

      David Luiz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      16'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      13'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David Luiz.
      2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Willian with a cross.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      86'
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      53'

      Substitutes

      9
      Alexander Sørloth
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon71'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon80'
      31
      Vicente Guaita
      34
      Martin Kelly
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Kepa Arrizabalaga
      GK
      30
      David Luiz
      DF
      2
      Antonio Rüdiger
      DF
      28
      César Azpilicueta
      DF
      3
      Marcos Alonso
      DF
      5
      Jorginho
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      7
      N'Golo Kanté
      MF
      8
      Ross Barkley
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      29
      Álvaro Morata
      S
      32'
      65'
      11
      Pedro
      S
      70'
      22
      Willian
      S
      substitution icon64'

      Substitutes

      4
      Cesc Fàbregas
      substitution icon80'
      10
      Eden Hazard
      substitution icon64'
      12
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      13
      Willy Caballero
      17
      Mateo Kovacic
      substitution icon64'
      21
      Davide Zappacosta
      24
      Gary Cahill
      Chelsea

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      74%
      26%
      Total shots
      15
      7
      Shots on target
      6
      2
      Corners
      4
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      13
      5
      Offsides
      0
      0
      MCI
      6-1
      SOU

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      86'
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      53'

      Substitutes

      9
      Alexander Sørloth
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon71'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon80'
      31
      Vicente Guaita
      34
      Martin Kelly
      42
      Jason Puncheon
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Kepa Arrizabalaga
      GK
      30
      David Luiz
      DF
      2
      Antonio Rüdiger
      DF
      28
      César Azpilicueta
      DF
      3
      Marcos Alonso
      DF
      5
      Jorginho
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      7
      N'Golo Kanté
      MF
      8
      Ross Barkley
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      29
      Álvaro Morata
      S
      32'
      65'
      11
      Pedro
      S
      70'
      22
      Willian
      S
      substitution icon64'

      Substitutes

      4
      Cesc Fàbregas
      substitution icon80'
      10
      Eden Hazard
      substitution icon64'
      12
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      13
      Willy Caballero
      17
      Mateo Kovacic
      substitution icon64'
      21
      Davide Zappacosta
      24
      Gary Cahill
      Chelsea

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      74%
      26%
      Total shots
      15
      7
      Shots on target
      6
      2
      Corners
      4
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      13
      5
      Offsides
      0
      0
      MCI
      6-1
      SOU
