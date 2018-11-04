Watch Free Highlights of Chelsea v Palace
Chelsea 3 Palace 1
Chelsea3
Morata32' 65'
Pedro70'
Palace1
Townsend53'
- 04:28
- Hodgson Happy with Eagles' Display Despite Defeat
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Chelsea 3, Crystal Palace 1.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a through ball.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
89'
free kick won
Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
free kick won
Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
Yellow Card
Milivojevic(4)
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
86'
free kick won
Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. Pedro tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
81'
free kick won
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
80'
Substitution
Jorginho(5)off
Cesc
Fàbregas(4)on
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
72'
free kick won
David Luiz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
Jordan
Ayew(14)on
70'
Chelsea Goal
Goal!
Pedro(11)
Goal! Chelsea 3, Crystal Palace 1. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross.
65'
Chelsea Goal
Goal!
Álvaro
Morata(29)
Goal! Chelsea 2, Crystal Palace 1. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a cross following a set piece situation.
65'
free kick won
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
64'
Substitution
Ross
Barkley(8)off
Mateo
Kovacic(17)on
64'
Substitution
Willian(22)off
Eden
Hazard(10)on
63'
miss
Attempt missed. David Luiz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.
63'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Luiz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Willian with a cross.
62'
free kick won
Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James Tomkins.
62'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian with a through ball.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedro.
56'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
53'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Andros
Townsend(10)
Goal! Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 1. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McArthur with a through ball.
50'
free kick won
Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+1'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. David Luiz tries a through ball, but Pedro is caught offside.
45'+1'
free kick won
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
free kick won
Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
38'
free kick won
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
35'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. Pedro tries a through ball, but Willian is caught offside.
35'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian with a headed pass.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Luiz.
32'
Chelsea Goal
Goal!
Álvaro
Morata(29)
Goal! Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0. Álvaro Morata (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedro.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Willian (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
30'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
29'
corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
28'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. Pedro tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
26'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
22'
free kick won
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
18'
offside
Offside, Chelsea. Antonio Rüdiger tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
17'
free kick won
David Luiz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
16'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
13'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David Luiz.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Willian with a cross.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
7
Max Meyer
MF
71'
Starting lineup
1
Kepa Arrizabalaga
GK
30
David Luiz
DF
2
Antonio Rüdiger
DF
28
César Azpilicueta
DF
3
Marcos Alonso
DF
5
Jorginho
MF
80'
7
N'Golo Kanté
MF
8
Ross Barkley
MF
64'
29
Álvaro Morata
S
32'
65'
11
Pedro
S
70'
22
Willian
S
64'
Substitutes
4
Cesc Fàbregas
80'
10
Eden Hazard
64'
12
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
13
Willy Caballero
17
Mateo Kovacic
64'
21
Davide Zappacosta
24
Gary Cahill
Team stats
Possession
74%
26%
Total shots
15
7
Shots on target
6
2
Corners
4
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
5
Offsides
0
0
