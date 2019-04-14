Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

      Palace 1 Man City 3

      Palace1
      Milivojevic81'
      Man City3
      Sterling15' 63'
      Gabriel Jesus90'
      Sun 14 Apr 13:05(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 3.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Gabriel Jesus(33)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 3. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a fast break.
      90'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      87'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Leroy
      Sané(19)
      off
      John
      Stones(5)
      on
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      on
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      81'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester City 2. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      80'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      78'

      free kick won

      Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
      75'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      Sergio
      Agüero(10)
      off
      Gabriel Jesus(33)
      on
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      72'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
      71'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Bernardo Silva.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      67'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Vincent Kompany.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      65'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      65'

      Substitution

      Manchester City
      David
      Silva(21)
      off
      Bernardo Silva(20)
      on
      63'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Raheem
      Sterling(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      61'

      free kick won

      Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      51'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
      49'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      45'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      43'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      37'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      free kick won

      David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      32'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
      29'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Silva.
      28'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by David Silva.
      22'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      21'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      21'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      19'

      start delay

      Delay in match Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) because of an injury.
      19'

      start delay

      Delay in match Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      19'

      offside

      Offside, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
      15'

      Manchester City Goal

      Manchester City
      Goal!
      Manchester City
      Raheem
      Sterling(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 1. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a fast break.
      14'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      11'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Silva.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      6'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      1'

      free kick won

      Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      81'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon22'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon77'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon22'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      26
      Bakary Sako
      substitution icon85'

      Starting lineup

      31
      Ederson
      GK
      14
      Aymeric Laporte
      DF
      4
      Vincent Kompany
      DF
      22
      Benjamin Mendy
      DF
      2
      Kyle Walker
      DF
      8
      Ilkay Gündogan
      MF
      21
      David Silva
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      7
      Raheem Sterling
      MF
      15'
      63'
      19
      Leroy Sané
      MF
      substitution icon87'
      17
      Kevin De Bruyne
      MF
      10
      Sergio Agüero
      S
      substitution icon75'

      Substitutes

      3
      Danilo
      5
      John Stones
      substitution icon87'
      20
      Bernardo Silva
      substitution icon65'
      26
      Riyad Mahrez
      30
      Nicolás Otamendi
      33
      Gabriel Jesus
      substitution icon75'
      90'
      49
      Arijanet Muric
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Manchester City
      Possession
      28%
      72%
      Total shots
      7
      20
      Shots on target
      3
      6
      Corners
      2
      9
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      11
      5
      Offsides
      0
      0
      LIV
      2-0
      CHE

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      81'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon77'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon22'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon77'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon22'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      26
      Bakary Sako
      substitution icon85'

      Starting lineup

      31
      Ederson
      GK
      14
      Aymeric Laporte
      DF
      4
      Vincent Kompany
      DF
      22
      Benjamin Mendy
      DF
      2
      Kyle Walker
      DF
      8
      Ilkay Gündogan
      MF
      21
      David Silva
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      7
      Raheem Sterling
      MF
      15'
      63'
      19
      Leroy Sané
      MF
      substitution icon87'
      17
      Kevin De Bruyne
      MF
      10
      Sergio Agüero
      S
      substitution icon75'

      Substitutes

      3
      Danilo
      5
      John Stones
      substitution icon87'
      20
      Bernardo Silva
      substitution icon65'
      26
      Riyad Mahrez
      30
      Nicolás Otamendi
      33
      Gabriel Jesus
      substitution icon75'
      90'
      49
      Arijanet Muric
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Manchester City
      Possession
      28%
      72%
      Total shots
      7
      20
      Shots on target
      3
      6
      Corners
      2
      9
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      11
      5
      Offsides
      0
      0
      LIV
      2-0
      CHE
