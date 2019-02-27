Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

      Palace 1 Man Utd 3

      Palace1
      Ward66'
      Man Utd3
      Lukaku33' 52'
      Young83'
      Wed 27 Feb 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 3.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      David De Gea (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+5'

      Yellow Card

      Lukaku(9)
      Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      90'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Fred(17)
      off
      James
      Garner(37)
      on
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      88'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      87'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      83'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Ashley
      Young(18)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 3. Ashley Young (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
      83'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Patrick
      van Aanholt(3)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      81'

      Yellow Card

      Shaw(23)
      Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      81'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      78'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
      78'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
      77'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Diogo Dalot(20)
      off
      Eric
      Bailly(3)
      on
      77'

      Substitution

      Manchester United
      Alexis
      Sánchez(7)
      off
      Marcus
      Rashford(10)
      on
      76'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      75'

      free kick won

      Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
      73'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
      70'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Meyer.
      69'

      Yellow Card

      Sánchez(7)
      Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
      68'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fred with a cross.
      67'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred.
      66'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Manchester United 2. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
      63'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      62'

      start delay

      Delay in match David De Gea (Manchester United) because of an injury.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic following a set piece situation.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      on
      61'

      free kick won

      Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a corner.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David De Gea.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Michy Batshuayi tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      52'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Romelu
      Lukaku(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 2. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Lindelöf with a headed pass following a corner.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
      47'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.
      46'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Dalot.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ashley Young (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      41'

      Yellow Card

      Kelly(34)
      Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      40'

      free kick won

      Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      33'

      Manchester United Goal

      Manchester United
      Goal!
      Manchester United
      Romelu
      Lukaku(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Manchester United 1. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      22'

      free kick won

      Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      18'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      15'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by James McArthur.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross following a corner.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      3'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Joel Ward is caught offside.

      lineup

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      66'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      41'
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      substitution icon83'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon61'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      substitution icon78'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      90'+1'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S

      6
      Scott Dann
      7
      Max Meyer
      substitution icon61'
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon83'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      17
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon78'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      1
      David de Gea
      GK
      23
      Luke Shaw
      DF
      81'
      12
      Chris Smalling
      DF
      2
      Victor Lindelöf
      DF
      18
      Ashley Young
      DF
      83'
      6
      Paul Pogba
      MF
      39
      Scott McTominay
      MF
      17
      Fred
      MF
      substitution icon90'
      7
      Alexis Sánchez
      S
      69'
      substitution icon77'
      20
      Diogo Dalot
      S
      substitution icon77'
      9
      Romelu Lukaku
      S
      33'
      52'
      90'+5'

      3
      Eric Bailly
      substitution icon77'
      10
      Marcus Rashford
      substitution icon77'
      15
      Andreas Pereira
      16
      Marcos Rojo
      22
      Sergio Romero
      37
      James Garner
      substitution icon90'
      44
      Tahith Chong
