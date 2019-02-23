Wilfried Zaha wins Man of the Match for Leicester performance
Leicester 1 Palace 4
Leicester1
Evans64'
Palace4
Batshuayi40'
Zaha70' 90'+3'
Milivojevic81'
Watch highlights of Palace's Leicester win for free now!
McArthur - we've got pace, power and quality up front
The Full 90: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
Match Action: Leicester City 0-0 Crystal Palace
03:28
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 4.
90'+3'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a fast break.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
90'+1'
free kick won
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
free kick won
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Fuchs (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
86'
Substitution
Michy
Batshuayi(23)off
Jordan
Ayew(14)on
85'
Substitution
Harvey
Barnes(19)off
Shinji
Okazaki(20)on
83'
miss
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
81'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 3. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
81'
Yellow Card
Schmeichel(1)
Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
81'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp draws a foul in the penalty area.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
80'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)on
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.
79'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
78'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
77'
Substitution
Mamadou
Sakho(12)off
Scott
Dann(6)on
77'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
76'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
75'
start delay
Delay in match Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
74'
Substitution
Youri
Tielemans(21)off
Kelechi
Iheanacho(8)on
70'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
69'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfred Ndidi with a headed pass.
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.
68'
free kick won
Christian Fuchs (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
free kick won
Jonny Evans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
Leicester City Goal
Goal!
Jonny
Evans(6)
Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
60'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
58'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
53'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
51'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'
free kick won
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
51'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Fuchs (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonny Evans with a cross.
45'
Substitution
Rachid
Ghezzal(31)off
Demarai
Gray(7)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachid Ghezzal.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison.
40'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Michy
Batshuayi(23)
Goal! Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
40'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
free kick won
Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
36'
Yellow Card
Wilfred Ndidi(25)
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
36'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
32'
free kick won
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
28'
free kick won
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
26'
free kick won
Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Maddison.
22'
free kick won
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Maddison.
17'
free kick won
Jonny Evans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
12'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
10'
corner
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a cross.
8'
free kick won
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Maddison.
2'
free kick won
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
- Wilfried Zaha wins Man of the Match for Leicester performance
- Watch highlights of Palace's Leicester win for free now!
- McArthur - we've got pace, power and quality up front
