      Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

      Leicester 1 Palace 4

      Leicester1
      Evans64'
      Palace4
      Batshuayi40'
      Zaha70' 90'+3'
      Milivojevic81'
      Sat 23 Feb 17:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueKing Power Stadium

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match ends, Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 4.
      90'+3'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew following a fast break.
      90'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'

      free kick won

      Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Fuchs (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      89'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Jordan
      Ayew(14)
      on
      85'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Harvey
      Barnes(19)
      off
      Shinji
      Okazaki(20)
      on
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
      81'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 3. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      81'

      Yellow Card

      Schmeichel(1)
      Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
      81'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp draws a foul in the penalty area.
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.
      80'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      78'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Mamadou
      Sakho(12)
      off
      Scott
      Dann(6)
      on
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      76'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      75'

      start delay

      Delay in match Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      74'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Youri
      Tielemans(21)
      off
      Kelechi
      Iheanacho(8)
      on
      70'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 2. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfred Ndidi with a headed pass.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.
      68'

      free kick won

      Christian Fuchs (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      65'

      free kick won

      Jonny Evans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      Leicester City Goal

      Leicester City
      Goal!
      Leicester City
      Jonny
      Evans(6)
      Goal! Leicester City 1, Crystal Palace 1. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
      61'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
      61'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      53'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      51'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      51'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      49'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Fuchs (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonny Evans with a cross.
      45'

      Substitution

      Leicester City
      Rachid
      Ghezzal(31)
      off
      Demarai
      Gray(7)
      on

      First Half ends, Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      45'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachid Ghezzal.
      45'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison.
      40'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      Goal! Leicester City 0, Crystal Palace 1. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      40'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
      36'

      Yellow Card

      Wilfred Ndidi(25)
      Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      36'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      34'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      32'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      28'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      26'

      free kick won

      Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Maddison.
      22'

      free kick won

      Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Maddison.
      17'

      free kick won

      Jonny Evans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
      12'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
      10'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
      9'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a cross.
      8'

      free kick won

      Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      6'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James McArthur tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
      5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Maddison.
      2'

      free kick won

      James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      substitution icon77'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      51'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      81'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      70'
      90'+3'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      40'
      substitution icon86'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      S
      substitution icon80'

      6
      Scott Dann
      substitution icon77'
      7
      Max Meyer
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon80'
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      14
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon86'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Kasper Schmeichel
      GK
      81'
      14
      Ricardo Pereira
      DF
      28
      Christian Fuchs
      DF
      6
      Jonny Evans
      DF
      64'
      15
      Harry Maguire
      DF
      21
      Youri Tielemans
      MF
      substitution icon74'
      25
      Wilfred Ndidi
      MF
      36'
      10
      James Maddison
      MF
      19
      Harvey Barnes
      S
      substitution icon85'
      9
      Jamie Vardy
      S
      31
      Rachid Ghezzal
      S
      substitution icon45'

      4
      Çaglar Söyüncü
      5
      Wes Morgan
      7
      Demarai Gray
      substitution icon45'
      8
      Kelechi Iheanacho
      substitution icon74'
      12
      Danny Ward
      20
      Shinji Okazaki
      substitution icon85'
      24
      Nampalys Mendy
      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.