      Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

      Spurs 2 Palace 0

      Spurs2
      Son Heung-Min55'
      Eriksen80'
      Palace0
      Wed 03 Apr 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueTottenham Hotspur Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      32
      2
      4
      95
      23
      +72
      98
      2
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      30
      7
      1
      89
      22
      +67
      97
      3
      CHEChelsea
      38
      21
      9
      8
      63
      39
      +24
      72
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      23
      2
      13
      67
      39
      +28
      71
      5
      ARSArsenal
      38
      21
      7
      10
      73
      51
      +22
      70
      6
      MUNManchester United
      38
      19
      9
      10
      65
      54
      +11
      66
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      16
      9
      13
      47
      46
      +1
      57
      8
      EVEEverton
      38
      15
      9
      14
      54
      46
      +8
      54
      9
      LEILeicester City
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      48
      +3
      52
      10
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      15
      7
      16
      52
      55
      -3
      52
      11
      WATWatford
      38
      14
      8
      16
      52
      59
      -7
      50
      12
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      14
      7
      17
      51
      53
      -2
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      42
      48
      -6
      45
      14
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      6
      19
      56
      70
      -14
      45
      15
      BURBurnley
      38
      11
      7
      20
      45
      68
      -23
      40
      16
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      9
      12
      17
      45
      65
      -20
      39
      17
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      9
      20
      35
      60
      -25
      36
      18
      CARCardiff City
      38
      10
      4
      24
      34
      69
      -35
      34
      19
      FULFulham
      38
      7
      5
      26
      34
      81
      -47
      26
      20
      HUDHuddersfield Town
      38
      3
      7
      28
      22
      76
      -54
      16

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      90'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
      90'+2'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Son Heung-Min(7)
      off
      Victor
      Wanyama(12)
      on
      90'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
      89'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      89'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
      87'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      87'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      86'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James McArthur following a corner.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
      84'

      free kick won

      Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      82'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Dele Alli(20)
      off
      Lucas Moura(27)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Christian
      Benteke(17)
      on
      80'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Christian
      Eriksen(23)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Crystal Palace 0. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
      75'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      74'

      free kick won

      Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      72'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      Substitution

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Danny
      Rose(3)
      off
      Harry
      Winks(8)
      on
      69'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Dele Alli following a fast break.
      62'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
      57'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      55'

      Tottenham Hotspur Goal

      Tottenham Hotspur
      Goal!
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Son Heung-Min(7)
      Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
      54'

      free kick won

      Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Kane.
      47'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Martin Kelly.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Rose with a cross following a corner.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
      44'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dele Alli.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      37'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
      35'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.
      31'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      29'

      Yellow Card

      Dele Alli(20)
      Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      29'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Michy Batshuayi.
      28'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      26'

      free kick won

      Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Danny Rose.
      19'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a through ball.
      17'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
      9'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      7'

      start delay

      Delay in match Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
      7'

      free kick won

      Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

