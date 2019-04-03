Gallery: 20 images from last night's Spurs clash
Spurs 2 Palace 0
Spurs2
Son Heung-Min55'
Eriksen80'
Palace0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MCIManchester City
38
32
2
4
95
23
+72
98
2
LIVLiverpool
38
30
7
1
89
22
+67
97
3
CHEChelsea
38
21
9
8
63
39
+24
72
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
23
2
13
67
39
+28
71
5
ARSArsenal
38
21
7
10
73
51
+22
70
6
MUNManchester United
38
19
9
10
65
54
+11
66
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
16
9
13
47
46
+1
57
8
EVEEverton
38
15
9
14
54
46
+8
54
9
LEILeicester City
38
15
7
16
51
48
+3
52
10
WHUWest Ham United
38
15
7
16
52
55
-3
52
11
WATWatford
38
14
8
16
52
59
-7
50
12
CRYCrystal Palace
38
14
7
17
51
53
-2
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
12
9
17
42
48
-6
45
14
BOUBournemouth
38
13
6
19
56
70
-14
45
15
BURBurnley
38
11
7
20
45
68
-23
40
16
SOUSouthampton
38
9
12
17
45
65
-20
39
17
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
9
20
35
60
-25
36
18
CARCardiff City
38
10
4
24
34
69
-35
34
19
FULFulham
38
7
5
26
34
81
-47
26
20
HUDHuddersfield Town
38
3
7
28
22
76
-54
16
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
90'+4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
90'+2'
Substitution
Son Heung-Min(7)off
Victor
Wanyama(12)on
90'+1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
89'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
88'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
87'
free kick won
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
87'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James McArthur following a corner.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Moussa Sissoko.
84'
free kick won
Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
82'
Substitution
Dele Alli(20)off
Lucas Moura(27)on
81'
Substitution
Michy
Batshuayi(23)off
Christian
Benteke(17)on
80'
Tottenham Hotspur Goal
Goal!
Christian
Eriksen(23)
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Crystal Palace 0. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
79'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
Andros
Townsend(10)on
77'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
75'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
74'
free kick won
Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
free kick won
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
Substitution
Danny
Rose(3)off
Harry
Winks(8)on
69'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Dele Alli following a fast break.
62'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
57'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. James Tomkins tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
55'
Tottenham Hotspur Goal
Goal!
Son Heung-Min(7)
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Crystal Palace 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
54'
free kick won
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
52'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Kane.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
47'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Crystal Palace 0.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Rose with a cross following a corner.
44'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by James Tomkins.
44'
miss
Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dele Alli.
43'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
37'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
29'
Yellow Card
Dele Alli(20)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
29'
free kick won
Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Michy Batshuayi.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
26'
free kick won
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Danny Rose.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a through ball.
17'
free kick won
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
11'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
9'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
7'
start delay
Delay in match Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
7'
free kick won
Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
1'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
1
Hugo Lloris
GK
5
Jan Vertonghen
DF
33
Ben Davies
DF
4
Toby Alderweireld
DF
2
Kieran Trippier
DF
7
Son Heung-Min
MF
55'
90'+2'
17
Moussa Sissoko
MF
3
Danny Rose
MF
69'
20
Dele Alli
MF
29'
82'
23
Christian Eriksen
MF
80'
10
Harry Kane
S
Substitutes
6
Davinson Sánchez
8
Harry Winks
69'
12
Victor Wanyama
90'+2'
16
Kyle Walker-Peters
21
Juan Foyth
22
Paulo Gazzaniga
27
Lucas Moura
82'
Team stats
Possession
65%
35%
Total shots
26
5
Shots on target
10
1
Corners
8
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
5
8
Offsides
0
0
MCI
2-0
CAR
CHE
3-0
BHA
