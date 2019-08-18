Skip navigation
      Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace

      Sheff Utd 1 Palace 0

      Sheff Utd1
      Lundstram47'
      Palace0
      Sun 18 Aug 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueBramall Lane

      Full-Time

      0112
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      32
      3
      3
      85
      33
      +52
      99
      2
      MCIManchester City
      38
      26
      3
      9
      102
      35
      +67
      81
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      12
      8
      66
      36
      +30
      66
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      20
      6
      12
      69
      54
      +15
      66
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      18
      8
      12
      67
      41
      +26
      62
      6
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      16
      11
      11
      61
      47
      +14
      59
      7
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      15
      14
      9
      51
      40
      +11
      59
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      14
      14
      10
      56
      48
      +8
      56
      9
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      14
      12
      12
      39
      39
      0
      54
      10
      BURBurnley
      38
      15
      9
      14
      43
      50
      -7
      54
      11
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      15
      7
      16
      51
      60
      -9
      52
      12
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      10
      15
      44
      56
      -12
      49
      13
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      58
      -20
      44
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      10
      17
      31
      50
      -19
      43
      15
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      39
      54
      -15
      41
      16
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      10
      9
      19
      49
      62
      -13
      39
      17
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      9
      8
      21
      41
      67
      -26
      35
      18
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      9
      7
      22
      40
      65
      -25
      34
      19
      WATWatford
      38
      8
      10
      20
      36
      64
      -28
      34
      20
      NORNorwich City
      38
      5
      6
      27
      26
      75
      -49
      21

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      90'+4'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      89'

      Substitution

      Sheffield United
      David
      McGoldrick(17)
      off
      Phil
      Jagielka(15)
      on
      88'

      free kick won

      Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      free kick won

      George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Yellow Card

      Freeman(8)
      Luke Freeman (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      85'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      84'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a set piece situation.
      82'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Connor
      Wickham(21)
      on
      81'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      80'

      free kick won

      Luke Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) with an attempt from very close range is too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a corner.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      77'

      free kick won

      Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      free kick won

      Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      Yellow Card

      McCarthy(22)
      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      74'

      Yellow Card

      Baldock(2)
      George Baldock (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      73'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Basham.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      70'

      free kick won

      David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      on
      66'

      free kick won

      Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Max
      Meyer(7)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      60'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      56'

      Substitution

      Sheffield United
      Callum
      Robinson(11)
      off
      Oliver
      McBurnie(9)
      on
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      53'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      51'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      Sheffield United Goal

      Sheffield United
      Goal!
      Sheffield United
      John
      Lundstram(7)
      Goal! Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0. John Lundstram (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+3'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      44'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      42'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Lundstram with a cross.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luke Freeman (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
      36'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      35'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luke Freeman following a fast break.
      29'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      29'

      Substitution

      Sheffield United
      John
      Fleck(4)
      off
      Luke
      Freeman(8)
      on
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
      26'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Max Meyer.
      25'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Egan.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      23'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      22'

      free kick won

      Callum Robinson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      21'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Basham.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Baldock.
      18'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Enda Stevens.
      11'

      free kick won

      Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John Fleck with a cross following a corner.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James McArthur.
      9'

      free kick won

      John Egan (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.
      7'

      Yellow Card

      Lundstram(7)
      John Lundstram (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      7'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
      5'

      free kick won

      Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      7
      Max Meyer
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon70'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      substitution icon82'
      17
      Christian Benteke
      S
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon65'
      21
      Connor Wickham
      substitution icon82'
      22
      James McCarthy
      substitution icon70'
      74'
      24
      Gary Cahill

      Starting lineup

      1
      Dean Henderson
      GK
      5
      Jack O'Connell
      DF
      12
      John Egan
      DF
      6
      Chris Basham
      DF
      3
      Enda Stevens
      MF
      7
      John Lundstram
      MF
      7'
      47'
      16
      Oliver Norwood
      MF
      2
      George Baldock
      MF
      74'
      4
      John Fleck
      MF
      substitution icon29'
      11
      Callum Robinson
      S
      substitution icon56'
      17
      David McGoldrick
      S
      substitution icon89'

      Substitutes

      8
      Luke Freeman
      substitution icon29'
      85'
      9
      Oliver McBurnie
      substitution icon56'
      10
      Billy Sharp
      15
      Phil Jagielka
      substitution icon89'
      23
      Ben Osborn
      25
      Simon Moore
      27
      Muhamed Besic
      Sheffield United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      43%
      58%
      Total shots
      15
      6
      Shots on target
      3
      4
      Corners
      8
      4
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      10
      16
      Offsides
      0
      0
      CHE
      1-1
      LEI

