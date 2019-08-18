Hodgson disappointed with second half performance
Sheff Utd 1 Palace 0
Sheff Utd1
Lundstram47'
Palace0
- Schlupp turns attention to making amends at Old Trafford
- Benteke pinpoints what went wrong against the Blades
- Dann: No excuses for the way the game panned out
- Crystal Palace fall to narrow defeat in Bramall Lane battle
- Team news: Zaha starts and Schlupp returns to matchday squad
13:03ACCESS ALL OVER | SHEFFIELD UNITED 0-1 CRYSTAL PALACE
Extended Highlights: Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
98:15The Full 90: Sheffield United v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
10:39Roy Hodgson's post-match press conference
02:00Match Action: Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace
- 03:15
109:03The Full 90: Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United | Palace TV+
16:05Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-2 Sheffield United | Palace TV+
02:142 minute Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-2 Sheffield United
11:19Post-match Press Conference: Sheffield United (H)
- 01:31
06:27The Manager reacts to the victory over the Blades
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool
38
32
3
3
85
33
+52
99
2
MCIManchester City
38
26
3
9
102
35
+67
81
3
MUNManchester United
38
18
12
8
66
36
+30
66
4
CHEChelsea
38
20
6
12
69
54
+15
66
5
LEILeicester City
38
18
8
12
67
41
+26
62
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur
38
16
11
11
61
47
+14
59
7
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
38
15
14
9
51
40
+11
59
8
ARSArsenal
38
14
14
10
56
48
+8
56
9
SHUSheffield United
38
14
12
12
39
39
0
54
10
BURBurnley
38
15
9
14
43
50
-7
54
11
SOUSouthampton
38
15
7
16
51
60
-9
52
12
EVEEverton
38
13
10
15
44
56
-12
49
13
NEWNewcastle United
38
11
11
16
38
58
-20
44
14
CRYCrystal Palace
38
11
10
17
31
50
-19
43
15
BHABrighton and Hove Albion
38
9
14
15
39
54
-15
41
16
WHUWest Ham United
38
10
9
19
49
62
-13
39
17
AVLAston Villa
38
9
8
21
41
67
-26
35
18
BOUBournemouth
38
9
7
22
40
65
-25
34
19
WATWatford
38
8
10
20
36
64
-28
34
20
NORNorwich City
38
5
6
27
26
75
-49
21
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0.
90'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
90'+4'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
90'+1'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
89'
Substitution
David
McGoldrick(17)off
Phil
Jagielka(15)on
88'
free kick won
Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
free kick won
George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
Yellow Card
Freeman(8)
Luke Freeman (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a set piece situation.
82'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Connor
Wickham(21)on
81'
free kick won
Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
free kick won
Luke Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) with an attempt from very close range is too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a corner.
79'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
77'
free kick won
Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
free kick won
Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
free kick won
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
Yellow Card
McCarthy(22)
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
74'
Yellow Card
Baldock(2)
George Baldock (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
73'
free kick won
James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Basham.
71'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
70'
free kick won
David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
Substitution
Andros
Townsend(10)off
James
McCarthy(22)on
66'
free kick won
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
65'
Substitution
Max
Meyer(7)off
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)on
60'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
56'
Substitution
Callum
Robinson(11)off
Oliver
McBurnie(9)on
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
53'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
51'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
Sheffield United Goal
Goal!
John
Lundstram(7)
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Crystal Palace 0. John Lundstram (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 0.
45'+3'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+1'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
44'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
43'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
42'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Lundstram with a cross.
38'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luke Freeman (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
35'
free kick won
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luke Freeman following a fast break.
29'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
29'
Substitution
John
Fleck(4)off
Luke
Freeman(8)on
26'
miss
Attempt missed. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
26'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
25'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Max Meyer.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
23'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Egan.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
23'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
22'
free kick won
Callum Robinson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Chris Basham.
19'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by George Baldock.
18'
free kick won
Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Enda Stevens.
11'
free kick won
Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John Fleck with a cross following a corner.
10'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James McArthur.
9'
free kick won
John Egan (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.
7'
Yellow Card
Lundstram(7)
John Lundstram (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
7'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
5'
free kick won
Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
7
Max Meyer
MF
65'
Starting lineup
1
Dean Henderson
GK
5
Jack O'Connell
DF
12
John Egan
DF
6
Chris Basham
DF
3
Enda Stevens
MF
7
John Lundstram
MF
7'
47'
16
Oliver Norwood
MF
2
George Baldock
MF
74'
4
John Fleck
MF
29'
11
Callum Robinson
S
56'
17
David McGoldrick
S
89'
Substitutes
8
Luke Freeman
29'
85'
9
Oliver McBurnie
56'
10
Billy Sharp
15
Phil Jagielka
89'
23
Ben Osborn
25
Simon Moore
27
Muhamed Besic
Team stats
Possession
43%
58%
Total shots
15
6
Shots on target
3
4
Corners
8
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
16
Offsides
0
0
CHE
1-1
LEI
13:03ACCESS ALL OVER | SHEFFIELD UNITED 0-1 CRYSTAL PALACE
Extended Highlights: Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
98:15The Full 90: Sheffield United v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
10:39Roy Hodgson's post-match press conference
02:00Match Action: Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace
- 03:15
109:03The Full 90: Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United | Palace TV+
16:05Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-2 Sheffield United | Palace TV+
02:142 minute Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-2 Sheffield United
11:19Post-match Press Conference: Sheffield United (H)
- 01:31
06:27The Manager reacts to the victory over the Blades
CHE
1-1
LEI
