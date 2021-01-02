Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United

      Palace 2 Sheff Utd 0

      Palace2
      Schlupp4'
      Eze45'+6'
      Sheff Utd0
      Sat 02 Jan 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Schlupp puts Palace ahead after just three minutes from a quick break forwards.
      • Benteke almost makes it two from Zaha’s cut back, but the angle is too tight.
      • Schlupp is forced off with injury before the break, replaced by Eberechi Eze.
      • Eze scores a stunning solo effort to make it two, running from inside his own half.
      • HT: Palace 2-0 Sheffield United
      • Benteke is withdrawn with injury minutes after the restart, replaced by Jordan Ayew.
      • Ayew goes close with a deflected effort just past the post.
      • Townsend drills wide from inside the box.
      • FT: Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

      Roy Hodgson has been calling for his side to gain the early momentum in more games this season, and this time Palace made the perfect start. Rising well, Christian Benteke headed down to Andros Townsend on the halfway line, who swivelled quickly and clipped a ball forwards into the path of Wilfried Zaha. Holding off two Sheffield United defenders, he fed Benteke on the edge of the box.

      With his first touch, the Belgian clipped through to the advancing Schlupp, who struck low into the bottom corner; it may have taken a deflection on its way through, but take nothing away from the quality of the finish.

      CRYSHU Zaha Schlupp.jpg

      With any pre-match nerves settled, Palace looked confident breaking forward, with Zaha causing constant problems in the visitors defence.

      The visitors were still in the game, their best attack coming early on when David McGoldrick found space in behind. He held the ball up well and crossed for Chris Basham at the far post, whose chest control drifted out of play.

      It was almost two after half an hour, with Schlupp this time turning provider. Driving through the Sheffield United midfield, the Ghanaian fed Zaha inside the box. The ball was cut back, but the angle was too tight for Benteke to turn it home.

      There was a blow for Palace before half-time, as Schlupp was forced to withdraw with injury. Eberechi Eze came on as his replacement on the left-hand side.

      CRYSHU Schlupp Bogle.jpg

      Moments before the break the visitors could have been level, when Bogle found space in behind Tyrick Mitchell. His shot was from a tight angle but it couldn’t beat Vicente Guaita.

      But Palace remained on top, and it was Zaha once again who punished United on the break, winning a free-kick after a desperate challenge from Bogle. From the resulting set-piece, the Ivorian’s header was straight into the arms of Aaron Ramsdale.

      Eventually, Palace doubled their lead – and what a stunning goal it was.

      Picking up the ball inside his own half Eze charged forwards, gliding nonchalantly away from one defender and then the next. Opening up some space on the edge of the penalty area, he took the shot early and stroked into the bottom corner, beyond the reach of Ramsdale’s despairing dive.

      CRYSHU Eze celebrations 2.jpg

      The reaction of the Palace bench belied their amazement at the quality of the finish, as his teammates congratulated him in front of the empty stands. It was a goal that deserved fans, and one which would surely have brought a packed Selhurst Park to its feet.

      The Eagles’ unfortunate luck with injuries continued into the second half, as Jordan Ayew replaced Benteke. However the substitute immediately made his presence known, challenging for a Zaha cross and appealing for a penalty – the referee was unmoved.

      The visitors continued to sit deep, but Palace maintained complete control despite the increasingly scrappy nature of the game.

      CRYSHU Mitchell.jpg

      Although the visitors were enjoying more possession than before the restart, the constant threat of Zaha, Eze and Townsend on the break meant there was no opportunity to relax. Operating on the shoulder of the last defender, both Ayew and Zaha kept the visitors back three under pressure throughout.

      Ayew almost made it three from 20 yards out, his effort taking a significant deflection before bouncing inches wide of the post. Townsend was the next to go close, picking up on a loose piece of defending from Basham but drilling wide, after a weaving run from Zaha had caused havoc once again.

      He had a second chance moments later, arriving at the edge of the box to sweep home a Zaha cut-back, but Egan did enough to block the shot.

      The visitors almost had a consolation in added time, as 16-year-old substitute Antwoine Hackford saw his shot blocked on the line by Joel Ward from close range.

      It was a confident performance from Palace who once again demonstrated the potentency of their attacking options, and it means a positive start to 2021 in south London.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Kouyate, Mitchell, Schlupp (Eze, 39), Milivojevic (Riedewald, 90+4), McArthur, Townsend, Zaha, Benteke (Ayew, 47).

      Subs not used: Butland (GK), van Aanholt, Dann, Sakho, McCarthy, Batshuayi.

      Sheffield United: Ramsdale (GK), Stevens, Fleck, Basham, Mousset (Brewster, 60), Egan, Norwood, McGoldrick, Bogle, Ampadu, Osborn (Hackford, 81).

      Subs: Verrips (GK), Baldock, Lowe, Bryan.

      READ NEXT: Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace v Sheffield United

      App banner 20-21.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Sheffield United 0.
      90'+6'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Ethan Ampadu (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+5'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      off
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on
      90'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Fleck.
      90'+1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Antwoine Hackford (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Basham.
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Fleck(4)
      John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      89'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      miss

      Attempt missed. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Egan.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      82'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      80'

      Substitution

      Sheffield United
      Ben
      Osborn(23)
      off
      Antwoine
      Hackford(32)
      on
      80'

      free kick won

      Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McArthur.
      78'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      free kick won

      Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Egan.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Eberechi Eze.
      74'

      free kick won

      Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      71'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ben Osborn.
      67'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      67'

      Yellow Card

      Eze(25)
      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      67'

      free kick won

      Ethan Ampadu (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      63'

      Yellow Card

      Norwood(16)
      Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      63'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      61'

      Substitution

      Sheffield United
      Lys
      Mousset(11)
      off
      Rhian
      Brewster(24)
      on
      61'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      53'

      free kick won

      John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      48'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Sheffield United 0.
      45'+6'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Sheffield United 0. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur.
      45'+4'

      free kick won

      Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+3'

      offside

      Offside, Sheffield United. John Egan tries a through ball, but David McGoldrick is caught offside.
      45'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      45'+1'

      Yellow Card

      Bogle(20)
      Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jayden Bogle with a headed pass.
      43'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ethan Ampadu.
      40'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      on
      35'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      post

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      31'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      offside

      Offside, Sheffield United. Aaron Ramsdale tries a through ball, but David McGoldrick is caught offside.
      26'

      free kick won

      Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      24'

      offside

      Offside, Sheffield United. Oliver Norwood tries a through ball, but Jayden Bogle is caught offside.
      16'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      14'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      11'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic.
      6'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Sheffield United 0. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      4'
      substitution icon40'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      substitution icon90'+5'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon48'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      6
      Scott Dann
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon48'
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      22
      James McCarthy
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      substitution icon40'
      45'+6'
      67'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon90'+5'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Aaron Ramsdale
      GK
      3
      Enda Stevens
      DF
      12
      John Egan
      DF
      22
      Ethan Ampadu
      DF
      16
      Oliver Norwood
      MF
      63'
      4
      John Fleck
      MF
      89'
      23
      Ben Osborn
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      20
      Jayden Bogle
      MF
      45'+1'
      6
      Chris Basham
      MF
      11
      Lys Mousset
      S
      substitution icon61'
      17
      David McGoldrick
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      George Baldock
      13
      Max Lowe
      21
      Michael Verrips
      24
      Rhian Brewster
      substitution icon61'
      29
      Kean Bryan
      32
      Antwoine Hackford
      substitution icon80'
