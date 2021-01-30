Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

      Palace 1 Wolves 0

      Palace1
      Eze60'
      Wolves0
      Sat 30 Jan 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Hodgson made six changes to the side that lost to West Ham on Tuesday.
      • Both sides start brightly, with the ball moving fast on the wet surface.
      • Michy Batshuayi sets up Nathaniel Clyne on the edge of the box, but the defender fires wide.
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Wolves
      • Willian Jose forces a superb reaction stop from Vicente Guaita to keep the scores level.
      • Ayew lays off for Eze, who makes space before powering a left-footed shot home.
      • Zaha almost doubles Palace's lead, combining with Batshuayi on the break before hitting the crossbar.
      • Guaita saves brilliantly from Willian Jose's powerful header.
      • FT: Palace 1-0 Wolves

      The game started at a considerable tempo, with both sides seemingly keen to zip the ball around on the wet surface. It was clear that, despite their respective tough runs of form, each was aware of the attacking threat the other could pose, and early forays forward for either side were tentative.

      The visitors showed bursts of pace coming forwards as Pedro Neto found space on the right-hand side, while Ki-Jana Hoever’s clever through ball found new signing Willian Jose up front, but his cut back was intercepted.

      Palace, with the neat footwork of Eberechi Eze centrally and Jordan Ayew drifting in from the right, were causing problems for the Wolves midfield, as Michy Batshuayi provided a valuable outlet operating alone up front.

      Wilfried Zaha fed Batshuayi with his back to goal, and the Belgian turned his man smartly, managing to stay on his feet to find Nathaniel Clyne on the edge of the box. The defender’s shot was from a tight angle and briefly looked like it might trouble Rui Patricio in the Wolves goal, but it was always rising.

      CRYWOL Eze Zaha.jpg

      When Palace got forward, they did so in numbers. Patrick van Aanholt supported Zaha on the left, with McCarthy and Milivojevic stepping in to break up the burgeoning Wolves counter-attacks.

      As the first-half wore on, Wolves grew into the game, finding joy out wide with a series of threatening crosses that flashed across Vicente Guaita’s goal, but failed to find a player in old gold.

      Crossing from a more central position, the ball found Willian Jose who flicked on to Dendoncker five yards out, but the Wolves man elected to take a touch rather than strike first time, which allowed Vicente Guaita take control.

      In added time at the end of the first-half, Palace came closest to taking the lead. Van Aanholt did superbly to get to the byline, where his cut back found Nathaniel Clyne on the edge of the penalty area. Clyne’s shot was deflected into the path of Batshuayi six yards out, but Conor Coady did enough to put the Palace man off, and the chance was gone.

      With Jairo Riedewald replacing James McCarthy at half-time, Palace resumed control of the ball and continued to push forwards – but Wolves’ threat on the break was ever-present, and it almost saw them take an early second-half lead.

      CRYWOL PVA.jpg

      Racing onto Dendoncker’s ball out wide, Podence’s cross dropped for Willian Jose, but Guaita’s reactions were superb in palming the ball behind.

      The importance of that save was emphasised minutes later, when Palace took the lead.

      Once again it was the impressive Ayew causing problems down the right, looking up and laying a ball across the area to the oncoming Eze.

      Rather than hit it first time, Eze feinted away from the oncoming defender to create a yard of space on his left foot, before unleashing a powerful effort that beat Rui Patricio. The shot was fairly central, but such was the force behind the ball that the net was bulging before the goalkeeper could get across.

      Palace continued to push forward, and moments later it should have been two. Breaking forwards from a Wolves corner, Zaha flicked the ball to Batshuayi and charged forwards, receiving it back one-on-one with Coady. Chopping onto his left foot, his shot cannoned off the crossbar and out, with Patricio beaten.

      Wolves were still dangerous in attack, with the newly introduced Adama Traore beating two defenders before his cross was blocked behind for a corner.

      For all Palace’s dangerous attacking play, they were supported once again by a goalkeeper in fine form, as Willian Jose’s downward header was pushed away from a corner.

      From the resulting break Zaha ran at the Wolves defence once again, the ball stolen just as he prepared the pull the trigger.

      As the visitors pushed for an equaliser, Palace's determination to defend as a team will surely have impressed Roy Hodgson, with Cheikhou Kouyate resolute in defence and Zaha willing to keep running in attack.

      The Eagles' game management was superb, and as Wolves pushed forwards in added time they pressed and harried to win the ball back and hold it upfield.

      As the referee blew for full-time, Palace celebrated a well-deserved win that sees them secure all three points.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne (Ward, 85), Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, McCarthy (Riedewald, HT), Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Batshuayi (Townsend, 80).

      Subs: Butland (GK), Mitchell, Cahill, Kelly, Mateta, Benteke.

      Wolves: Rui Patricio (GK), Hoever (Traore, 62), Neto, Podence (Vitinha, 67), Willian Jose, Boly, Coady, Semedo, Moutinho (Fabio Silva, 76), Dendoncker, Kilman.

      Subs: Ruddy (GK), Neves, Gibbs-White, Otasowie, Lonwijk, Bueno.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      90'

      Yellow Card

      Coady(16)
      Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
      90'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      89'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      87'

      free kick won

      Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      86'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Nathaniel Clyne
      Nathaniel
      Clyne(17)
      off
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      on
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Kilman(49)
      Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      83'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pedro Neto.
      79'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      79'

      free kick won

      Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Willian José (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross.
      78'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      João Moutinho(28)
      off
      Fábio Silva(17)
      on
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      76'

      free kick won

      Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      free kick won

      Vitinha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
      72'

      post

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi following a fast break.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      70'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leander Dendoncker.
      68'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Daniel Podence(10)
      off
      Vitinha(20)
      on
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      67'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Kilman.
      64'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Willian José (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross following a corner.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      63'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Ki-Jana
      Hoever(2)
      off
      Adama
      Traoré(37)
      on
      62'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      60'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      56'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Willian José (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Podence with a cross.
      55'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      49'

      free kick won

      Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      off
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      41'

      offside

      Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Maximilian Kilman tries a through ball, but Nélson Semedo is caught offside.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Willy Boly.
      28'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      24'

      free kick won

      Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      20'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      16'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      13'

      free kick won

      Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
      8'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Patrick van Aanholt tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      substitution icon85'
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      MF
      90'
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      60'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      substitution icon79'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      2
      Joel Ward
      substitution icon85'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon79'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      20
      Christian Benteke
      24
      Gary Cahill
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      34
      Martin Kelly
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      substitution icon45'

      Starting lineup

      11
      Rui Patrício
      GK
      49
      Maximilian Kilman
      DF
      84'
      15
      Willy Boly
      DF
      16
      Conor Coady
      DF
      90'
      22
      Nélson Semedo
      MF
      2
      Ki-Jana Hoever
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      28
      João Moutinho
      MF
      substitution icon78'
      32
      Leander Dendoncker
      MF
      10
      Daniel Podence
      S
      substitution icon68'
      12
      Willian José
      S
      7
      Pedro Neto
      S

      Substitutes

      8
      Rúben Neves
      17
      Fábio Silva
      substitution icon78'
      18
      Morgan Gibbs-White
      20
      Vitinha
      substitution icon68'
      21
      John Ruddy
      37
      Adama Traoré
      substitution icon63'
      54
      Owen Otasowie
      57
      Nigel Lonwijk
      64
      Hugo Bueno
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Possession
      47%
      53%
      Total shots
      11
      6
      Shots on target
      2
      4
      Corners
      1
      6
      Passes completed
      450
      493
      Free kicks
      10
      6
      Offsides
      1
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      6473
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      2
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      92
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      5
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      EVE
      0-2
      NEW
      MCI
      1-0
      SHU
      WBA
      2-2
      FUL
      ARS
      0-0
      MUN
      SOU
      0-1
      AVL

