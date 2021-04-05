Skip navigation
      Everton vs Crystal Palace

      Everton 1 Palace 1

      Everton1
      Rodríguez56'
      Palace1
      Batshuayi86'
      Mon 05 Apr 17:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueGoodison Park

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Eberechi Eze has Palace’s first shot on goal, his effort saved from the angle.
      • Vicente Guaita stands up excellently to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin and then Richarlison.
      • Richarlison heads over the top from Sigurdsson’s free-kick delivery.
      • HT: Everton 0-0 Palace
      • Cheikhou Kouyate deflects Sigurdsson’s shot behind.
      • James Rodriguez gives Everton the lead after another excellent Guaita save.
      • Michy Batshuayi equalises with an neat finish minutes after coming on.
      • FT: Everton 1-1 Palace

      Palace created the first chance of the game, as Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha combined to cause the Everton defence problems. The ball eventually broke for Zaha on the edge of the area, but there were enough bodies in the way to block his attempt at goal.

      From the resulting corner Everton broke forwards, and were very nearly in when Andre Gomes dispossessed Luka Milivojevic to set Richarlison through, but the Brazilian was ultimately adjudged to be offside.

      While the hosts saw more of the ball, Palace looked dangerous breaking forwards, with Yerry Mina forced to accept an early yellow card as his foul disrupted the latest burgeoning attack.

      The Eagles persevered and manufactured the first clear sight of goal to test the reactions of Robin Olsen. Found by Zaha, Eberechi Eze played a neat one-two with Jordan Ayew and fired a low effort from the angle, but the Swedish goalkeeper was equal to it.

      As the game began to open up, Everton created their fair share of openings, and Palace had Vicente Guaita to thank on a number of occasions. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin played in behind, Guaita stood tall and blocked the effort.

      Seamus Coleman picked out Richarlison in the six-yard box, but his header sailed over the crossbar. Moments later he was in again, but once again Guaita came to his side’s rescue, saving excellently at first, and then getting down bravely to smother the rebound.

      As half-time approached, shots were exchanged at both ends: Benteke saw an effort blocked from the edge of the area, while Richarlison’s free-kick and James Rodriguez’s low drive were both narrowly wide.

      The Everton forward continued to get into attacking areas, heading over the crossbar from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick to bring a tight first period to a close.

      The tempo remained high after the restart, with Palace enjoying a period of possession on the edge of the Everton box; Zaha’s clever flick set up Patrick van Aanholt, but his shot was too high.

      At the other end, Everton were inches from taking the lead when the ball broke to Sigurdsson on the edge of the box, but Cheikhou Kouyate was in the right position to deflect his goalbound effort behind.

      But the hosts were not to be denied, and took the lead soon after – despite the efforts of Guaita once again. After denying Sigurdsson with a superb reaction save from close range, the Spaniard could do nothing about James Rodriguez’ effort which crashed in at the near post.

      Their advantage could have been doubled almost immediately had it not been for another fine save, this time to prevent Calvert-Lewin slotting home as he was sent through one-on-one.

      Palace worked to get back on level terms. Eze and Ayew tested Olsen from the edge of the area, the former seeing his curling shot parried back into the danger zone. Zaha ran at three defenders, creating space for a shot but only finding the palms of the goalkeeper.

      Guaita, meanwhile, continued to keep Everton at bay, once again coming out on top in his personal battle with Richarlison – this time it was a fingertip reaction save to keep out his scuffed volley into the ground.

      With Jeffrey Schlupp and Jean-Philippe Mateta providing attacking reinforcements from the bench, the Eagles continued to push for an equaliser, but the defence was standing firm. Schlupp’s movement created space in the area but he dragged his shot wide.

      It was Palace’s final attacking change that eventually paid off. With just over five minutes to go, Michy Batshuayi was introduced up front – and almost immediately he found space on the edge of the area. With one touch to steady himself, his finish was crisp and accurate across Olsen and into the bottom corner, to bring Palace level.

      In added time both sides pushed forwards but neither could find the winner, and the Eagles held out for another valuable point.

      Everton: Olsen (GK), Holgate, Keane, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Digne, Mina, Rodriguez (Gbamin, 78), Andre Gomes (Sigurdsson, 30), Coleman (Godfrey, 76), Davies.

      Subs: Virginia (GK), Tyrer (GK), King, Nkounkou, Broadhead, John.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Riedewald (Schlupp, 68), Zaha, Eze, Ayew (Batshuayi, 83), Benteke (Mateta, 77).

      Subs: Butland (GK), Dann, Mitchell, Kelly, Hannam, Townsend.

      READ NEXT: Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Everton v Palace

      Kit clearance banner.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Lucas Digne (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      89'

      free kick won

      Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a corner.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      88'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
      86'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
      79'

      Substitution

      Everton
      James
      Rodríguez(19)
      off
      Jean-Philippe
      Gbamin(25)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Séamus
      Coleman(23)
      off
      Ben
      Godfrey(22)
      on
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
      70'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      68'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. James Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Lucas Digne is caught offside.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      62'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      61'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      59'

      free kick won

      Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richarlison with a through ball.
      56'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      James
      Rodríguez(19)
      Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0. James Rodríguez (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yerry Mina (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      49'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Everton 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a set piece situation.
      44'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Richarlison.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
      39'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      37'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      36'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      33'

      Yellow Card

      Digne(12)
      Lucas Digne (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      33'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      Substitution

      Everton
      André Gomes(21)
      off
      Gylfi
      Sigurdsson(10)
      on
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Séamus Coleman with a cross.
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by André Gomes.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) header from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Séamus Coleman with a cross.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Holgate with a through ball.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      18'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
      16'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      15'

      Yellow Card

      Mina(13)
      Yerry Mina (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      15'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      6'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. André Gomes tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon77'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      6
      Scott Dann
      10
      Andros Townsend
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon77'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon68'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      substitution icon84'
      86'
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      34
      Martin Kelly
      38
      Reece Hannam

      Starting lineup

      33
      Robin Olsen
      GK
      4
      Mason Holgate
      DF
      13
      Yerry Mina
      DF
      15'
      5
      Michael Keane
      DF
      26
      Tom Davies
      MF
      23
      Séamus Coleman
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      12
      Lucas Digne
      MF
      33'
      21
      André Gomes
      MF
      substitution icon31'
      7
      Richarlison
      S
      9
      Dominic Calvert-Lewin
      S
      19
      James Rodríguez
      S
      56'
      substitution icon79'

      Substitutes

      10
      Gylfi Sigurdsson
      substitution icon31'
      11
      Joshua King
      18
      Niels Nkounkou
      22
      Ben Godfrey
      substitution icon76'
      25
      Jean-Philippe Gbamin
      substitution icon79'
      31
      João Virgínia
      34
      Nathan Broadhead
      48
      Kyle John
      53
      Harry Tyrer
      Everton

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      48%
      53%
      Total shots
      15
      13
      Shots on target
      7
      6
      Corners
      3
      4
      Passes completed
      368
      425
      Free kicks
      9
      10
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5765
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      8
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      5
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Touches
      85
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      3
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      WOL
      2-3
      WHU

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      24
      Gary Cahill
      DF
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      substitution icon68'
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon77'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      6
      Scott Dann
      10
      Andros Townsend
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon77'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon68'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      substitution icon84'
      86'
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      34
      Martin Kelly
      38
      Reece Hannam

      Starting lineup

      33
      Robin Olsen
      GK
      4
      Mason Holgate
      DF
      13
      Yerry Mina
      DF
      15'
      5
      Michael Keane
      DF
      26
      Tom Davies
      MF
      23
      Séamus Coleman
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      12
      Lucas Digne
      MF
      33'
      21
      André Gomes
      MF
      substitution icon31'
      7
      Richarlison
      S
      9
      Dominic Calvert-Lewin
      S
      19
      James Rodríguez
      S
      56'
      substitution icon79'

      Substitutes

      10
      Gylfi Sigurdsson
      substitution icon31'
      11
      Joshua King
      18
      Niels Nkounkou
      22
      Ben Godfrey
      substitution icon76'
      25
      Jean-Philippe Gbamin
      substitution icon79'
      31
      João Virgínia
      34
      Nathan Broadhead
      48
      Kyle John
      53
      Harry Tyrer
      Everton

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      48%
      53%
      Total shots
      15
      13
      Shots on target
      7
      6
      Corners
      3
      4
      Passes completed
      368
      425
      Free kicks
      9
      10
      Offsides
      2
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5765
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      8
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Crosses
      5
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried Zaha
      Touches
      85
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Patrick van Aanholt
      Tackles
      3
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      WOL
      2-3
      WHU
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Eberechi Eze has Palace’s first shot on goal, his effort saved from the angle.
      • Vicente Guaita stands up excellently to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin and then Richarlison.
      • Richarlison heads over the top from Sigurdsson’s free-kick delivery.
      • HT: Everton 0-0 Palace
      • Cheikhou Kouyate deflects Sigurdsson’s shot behind.
      • James Rodriguez gives Everton the lead after another excellent Guaita save.
      • Michy Batshuayi equalises with an neat finish minutes after coming on.
      • FT: Everton 1-1 Palace

      Palace created the first chance of the game, as Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha combined to cause the Everton defence problems. The ball eventually broke for Zaha on the edge of the area, but there were enough bodies in the way to block his attempt at goal.

      From the resulting corner Everton broke forwards, and were very nearly in when Andre Gomes dispossessed Luka Milivojevic to set Richarlison through, but the Brazilian was ultimately adjudged to be offside.

      While the hosts saw more of the ball, Palace looked dangerous breaking forwards, with Yerry Mina forced to accept an early yellow card as his foul disrupted the latest burgeoning attack.

      The Eagles persevered and manufactured the first clear sight of goal to test the reactions of Robin Olsen. Found by Zaha, Eberechi Eze played a neat one-two with Jordan Ayew and fired a low effort from the angle, but the Swedish goalkeeper was equal to it.

      As the game began to open up, Everton created their fair share of openings, and Palace had Vicente Guaita to thank on a number of occasions. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin played in behind, Guaita stood tall and blocked the effort.

      Seamus Coleman picked out Richarlison in the six-yard box, but his header sailed over the crossbar. Moments later he was in again, but once again Guaita came to his side’s rescue, saving excellently at first, and then getting down bravely to smother the rebound.

      As half-time approached, shots were exchanged at both ends: Benteke saw an effort blocked from the edge of the area, while Richarlison’s free-kick and James Rodriguez’s low drive were both narrowly wide.

      The Everton forward continued to get into attacking areas, heading over the crossbar from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick to bring a tight first period to a close.

      The tempo remained high after the restart, with Palace enjoying a period of possession on the edge of the Everton box; Zaha’s clever flick set up Patrick van Aanholt, but his shot was too high.

      At the other end, Everton were inches from taking the lead when the ball broke to Sigurdsson on the edge of the box, but Cheikhou Kouyate was in the right position to deflect his goalbound effort behind.

      But the hosts were not to be denied, and took the lead soon after – despite the efforts of Guaita once again. After denying Sigurdsson with a superb reaction save from close range, the Spaniard could do nothing about James Rodriguez’ effort which crashed in at the near post.

      Their advantage could have been doubled almost immediately had it not been for another fine save, this time to prevent Calvert-Lewin slotting home as he was sent through one-on-one.

      Palace worked to get back on level terms. Eze and Ayew tested Olsen from the edge of the area, the former seeing his curling shot parried back into the danger zone. Zaha ran at three defenders, creating space for a shot but only finding the palms of the goalkeeper.

      Guaita, meanwhile, continued to keep Everton at bay, once again coming out on top in his personal battle with Richarlison – this time it was a fingertip reaction save to keep out his scuffed volley into the ground.

      With Jeffrey Schlupp and Jean-Philippe Mateta providing attacking reinforcements from the bench, the Eagles continued to push for an equaliser, but the defence was standing firm. Schlupp’s movement created space in the area but he dragged his shot wide.

      It was Palace’s final attacking change that eventually paid off. With just over five minutes to go, Michy Batshuayi was introduced up front – and almost immediately he found space on the edge of the area. With one touch to steady himself, his finish was crisp and accurate across Olsen and into the bottom corner, to bring Palace level.

      In added time both sides pushed forwards but neither could find the winner, and the Eagles held out for another valuable point.

      Everton: Olsen (GK), Holgate, Keane, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Digne, Mina, Rodriguez (Gbamin, 78), Andre Gomes (Sigurdsson, 30), Coleman (Godfrey, 76), Davies.

      Subs: Virginia (GK), Tyrer (GK), King, Nkounkou, Broadhead, John.

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Riedewald (Schlupp, 68), Zaha, Eze, Ayew (Batshuayi, 83), Benteke (Mateta, 77).

      Subs: Butland (GK), Dann, Mitchell, Kelly, Hannam, Townsend.

      READ NEXT: Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Everton v Palace

      Kit clearance banner.jpg

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Lucas Digne (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      89'

      free kick won

      Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a corner.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Luka Milivojevic.
      88'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
      86'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      84'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      on
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      81'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
      79'

      Substitution

      Everton
      James
      Rodríguez(19)
      off
      Jean-Philippe
      Gbamin(25)
      on
      78'

      free kick won

      Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Everton
      Séamus
      Coleman(23)
      off
      Ben
      Godfrey(22)
      on
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
      70'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
      70'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      68'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. James Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Lucas Digne is caught offside.
      66'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      62'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      61'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      59'

      free kick won

      Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richarlison with a through ball.
      56'

      Everton Goal

      Everton
      Goal!
      Everton
      James
      Rodríguez(19)
      Goal! Everton 1, Crystal Palace 0. James Rodríguez (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
      56'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Yerry Mina (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
      53'

      corner

      Corner, Everton. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      53'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      51'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Séamus Coleman.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      49'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Everton 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a set piece situation.
      44'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      42'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Richarlison.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
      39'

      free kick won

      Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
      37'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      36'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      35'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      33'

      Yellow Card

      Digne(12)
      Lucas Digne (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      33'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      Substitution

      Everton
      André Gomes(21)
      off
      Gylfi
      Sigurdsson(10)
      on
      27'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Séamus Coleman with a cross.
      23'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by André Gomes.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) header from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Séamus Coleman with a cross.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Holgate with a through ball.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      18'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
      16'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      15'

      Yellow Card

      Mina(13)
      Yerry Mina (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      15'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      9'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      6'

      offside

      Offside, Everton. André Gomes tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Michael Keane.
      5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.