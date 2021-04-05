Summary:

Eberechi Eze has Palace’s first shot on goal, his effort saved from the angle.

Vicente Guaita stands up excellently to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin and then Richarlison.

Richarlison heads over the top from Sigurdsson’s free-kick delivery.

HT: Everton 0-0 Palace

Cheikhou Kouyate deflects Sigurdsson’s shot behind.

James Rodriguez gives Everton the lead after another excellent Guaita save.

Michy Batshuayi equalises with an neat finish minutes after coming on.

FT: Everton 1-1 Palace

Palace created the first chance of the game, as Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha combined to cause the Everton defence problems. The ball eventually broke for Zaha on the edge of the area, but there were enough bodies in the way to block his attempt at goal.

From the resulting corner Everton broke forwards, and were very nearly in when Andre Gomes dispossessed Luka Milivojevic to set Richarlison through, but the Brazilian was ultimately adjudged to be offside.

While the hosts saw more of the ball, Palace looked dangerous breaking forwards, with Yerry Mina forced to accept an early yellow card as his foul disrupted the latest burgeoning attack.

The Eagles persevered and manufactured the first clear sight of goal to test the reactions of Robin Olsen. Found by Zaha, Eberechi Eze played a neat one-two with Jordan Ayew and fired a low effort from the angle, but the Swedish goalkeeper was equal to it.

As the game began to open up, Everton created their fair share of openings, and Palace had Vicente Guaita to thank on a number of occasions. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin played in behind, Guaita stood tall and blocked the effort.

Seamus Coleman picked out Richarlison in the six-yard box, but his header sailed over the crossbar. Moments later he was in again, but once again Guaita came to his side’s rescue, saving excellently at first, and then getting down bravely to smother the rebound.

As half-time approached, shots were exchanged at both ends: Benteke saw an effort blocked from the edge of the area, while Richarlison’s free-kick and James Rodriguez’s low drive were both narrowly wide.

The Everton forward continued to get into attacking areas, heading over the crossbar from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick to bring a tight first period to a close.

The tempo remained high after the restart, with Palace enjoying a period of possession on the edge of the Everton box; Zaha’s clever flick set up Patrick van Aanholt, but his shot was too high.

At the other end, Everton were inches from taking the lead when the ball broke to Sigurdsson on the edge of the box, but Cheikhou Kouyate was in the right position to deflect his goalbound effort behind.

But the hosts were not to be denied, and took the lead soon after – despite the efforts of Guaita once again. After denying Sigurdsson with a superb reaction save from close range, the Spaniard could do nothing about James Rodriguez’ effort which crashed in at the near post.

Their advantage could have been doubled almost immediately had it not been for another fine save, this time to prevent Calvert-Lewin slotting home as he was sent through one-on-one.

Palace worked to get back on level terms. Eze and Ayew tested Olsen from the edge of the area, the former seeing his curling shot parried back into the danger zone. Zaha ran at three defenders, creating space for a shot but only finding the palms of the goalkeeper.

Guaita, meanwhile, continued to keep Everton at bay, once again coming out on top in his personal battle with Richarlison – this time it was a fingertip reaction save to keep out his scuffed volley into the ground.

With Jeffrey Schlupp and Jean-Philippe Mateta providing attacking reinforcements from the bench, the Eagles continued to push for an equaliser, but the defence was standing firm. Schlupp’s movement created space in the area but he dragged his shot wide.

It was Palace’s final attacking change that eventually paid off. With just over five minutes to go, Michy Batshuayi was introduced up front – and almost immediately he found space on the edge of the area. With one touch to steady himself, his finish was crisp and accurate across Olsen and into the bottom corner, to bring Palace level.

In added time both sides pushed forwards but neither could find the winner, and the Eagles held out for another valuable point.

Everton: Olsen (GK), Holgate, Keane, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Digne, Mina, Rodriguez (Gbamin, 78), Andre Gomes (Sigurdsson, 30), Coleman (Godfrey, 76), Davies.

Subs: Virginia (GK), Tyrer (GK), King, Nkounkou, Broadhead, John.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Riedewald (Schlupp, 68), Zaha, Eze, Ayew (Batshuayi, 83), Benteke (Mateta, 77).

Subs: Butland (GK), Dann, Mitchell, Kelly, Hannam, Townsend.

