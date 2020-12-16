Skip navigation
      West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

      West Ham 1 Palace 1

      West Ham1
      Haller55'
      Palace1
      Benteke34'
      Wed 16 Dec 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueLondon Stadium

      Full-Time

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary

      • Roy Hodgson makes three changes to his starting XI: bringing in Scott Dann, Joel Ward and Andros Townsend
      • The first-half’s early exchanges are fairly tight, with Palace enjoying marginally clearer chances
      • Palace deservedly take the lead as Christian Benteke powers Ward’s cross home
      • Their advantage inspires confidence across the team’s frontline and the Eagles enter half-time well on top
      • Half-time: West Ham United 0-1 Crystal Palace
      • Sebastien Haller equalises with an acrobatic bicycle kick
      • The game becomes better balanced after the hosts’ equaliser
      • Benteke is sent off with a harsh second yellow card
      • Full-time: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace

      WHUPAL 01 Zaha Rice.jpg

      On the cusp of the festive schedule’s full force, this clash began at a steady pace and each side appeared composed for the early exchanges.

      Both teams probed one another openly in equal measure as the game began to find its stride around the 10th-minute. Characteristically, Eberechi Eze provided the brightest spark as he struck the ball across the face of goal before Christian Benteke later headed narrowly wide.

      Pablo Fornals knocked a similar chance past goal moments later and Vladamir Coufal tested his guests’ backline with a series of teasing crosses.

      WHUPAL 02 Eze.jpg

      The match continued to ebb and flow across the pitch, but had a cagey air to it with both clubs’ form on the line in east London. Next, Benteke surged forward with strength and played a forceful ball into the box but Tomas Soucek was on-hand to deflect it behind.

      The Hammers held their dense defensive shape with discipline and expressed their main threat along the right-wing, where Coufal sustained his regular, challenging crosses. It appeared Palace would have to force their account open; West Ham instead tasked with slicing their way through.

      In the end, the south Londoners embodied both approaches as Benteke deservedly and emphatically found the net. The Eagles’ lead came after Joel Ward lofted a smart ball into the heart of the box where his Belgian teammate flew through the air and powered past Lukasz Fabianski.

      WHUPAL 04 Benteke.jpg

      One almost became two as Andros Townsend mirrored Ward’s wing work to whip the ball onto Benteke’s head, however this time his effort flew wide with the same potency of 30 seconds earlier.

      The Hammers reacted by forcing Vicente Guaita into a trademark reaction save, Jarrod Bowen forcing him to the turf through an obstruction of legs.

      But the night’s true attacking panache remained with Palace, who expressed their confidence and ability when Townsend danced into the box mesmerically, feeding Benteke and watching as the forward cutely backheeled into Fabianksi’s hands.

      The move epitomised the Eagles’ near-arrogance going forward, but such an effort was perhaps natural with Eze, Benteke, Townsend, Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt troubling their hosts with consistency.

      WHUPAL 05 Benteke.jpg

      At the start of the second-half, Palace remained the dominant side as West Ham returned to action looking keen to find an equaliser but struggling to land any serious or threatening chances on goal. 

      That changed in eye-catching fashion in the 55th-minute, however. Substitute Manuel Lanzini fed Bowen on the right of the box and, looking left, the No.20 chipped the ball upwards and watched as Sebastien Haller flung an impressive bicycle kick past Guaita.

      Despite the calibre of goal they’d just conceded, Palace still appeared confident and Van Aanholt forced Fabianski into a fingertip save shortly after the Hammers pulled level.

      WHUPAL 08 Benteke red.jpg

      The visitors certainly seemed lifted - perhaps naturally after such a leveller - and Bowen shot a little high as the game entered its final quarter. 

      The east Londoners were dealt a significant boost when Benteke collected a surprise second yellow after fouling Angelo Ogbonna in the first-half and then - seemingly accidentally - catching Soucek when challenging for the ball.

      Indignant, the in-form frontman left the field and suddenly Palace’s challenge grew swiftly in magnitude.

      Twenty-five minutes before, the visitors had emerged hoping to record another fine performance as their attacking frontline brimmed with confidence. Following the red card, however, they were forced to guard a single point fiercely - their opposition sensing how hard the Eagles had to work for any return.

      But that is exactly what Palace did. After a gruelling closing period, Roy Hodgson's men could breathe a sigh of relief as the full-time whistle sounded, ensuring they returned south with something to show for their at times sensational efforts.

      West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Coufal, Rice, Diop, Soucek, Benrahma (Snodgrass 88), Fornals (Lanzini 45), Bowen (Yarmolenko 80), Haller.

      Subs not used: Randolph, Dawson, Noble, Fredericks.

      Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Kouyaté, Dann, Ward, Eze (Ayew 76), McArthur, Milivojević, Townsend (Schlupp 85), Zaha, Benteke.

      Subs not used: Butland, Mitchell, Tomkins, Riedewald, Batshuayi.

      Stay tuned to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app for full match highlights and reaction.

      READ NEXT: Deadline for Palace Club Shop Christmas delivery fast approaching

      Retail Christmas kits 20-21.png

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      90'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal with a cross.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
      89'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      88'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Saïd
      Benrahma(9)
      off
      Robert
      Snodgrass(11)
      on
      87'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      82'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      80'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Jarrod
      Bowen(20)
      off
      Andriy
      Yarmolenko(7)
      on
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal with a cross.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      75'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      75'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      75'

      free kick won

      Declan Rice (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
      60'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      free kick won

      Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Sébastien
      Haller(22)
      Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal with a cross.
      53'

      free kick won

      Issa Diop (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      51'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.
      47'

      free kick won

      Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Pablo
      Fornals(18)
      off
      Manuel
      Lanzini(10)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      44'

      free kick won

      Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      39'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      36'

      free kick won

      Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      Goal! West Ham United 0, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      31'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(20)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      31'

      free kick won

      Issa Diop (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      28'

      free kick won

      Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      free kick won

      Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tomas Soucek.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal with a cross.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      1'

      free kick won

      Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      75'
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      31'
      34'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      5
      James Tomkins
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon76'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon85'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Lukasz Fabianski
      GK
      23
      Issa Diop
      DF
      3
      Aaron Cresswell
      DF
      5
      Vladimir Coufal
      DF
      21
      Angelo Ogbonna
      DF
      18
      Pablo Fornals
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      41
      Declan Rice
      MF
      28
      Tomas Soucek
      MF
      9
      Saïd Benrahma
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      20
      Jarrod Bowen
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      22
      Sébastien Haller
      S
      55'

      Substitutes

      7
      Andriy Yarmolenko
      substitution icon80'
      10
      Manuel Lanzini
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Robert Snodgrass
      substitution icon88'
      15
      Craig Dawson
      16
      Mark Noble
      24
      Ryan Fredericks
      35
      Darren Randolph
      West Ham United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      52%
      48%
      Total shots
      9
      8
      Shots on target
      2
      2
      Corners
      5
      3
      Passes completed
      376
      327
      Free kicks
      12
      8
      Offsides
      0
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4353
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      13
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Crosses
      6
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      67
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Tackles
      7
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      LEI
      0-2
      EVE
      LEE
      5-2
      NEW
      ARS
      1-1
      SOU
      LIV
      2-1
      TOT
      FUL
      0-0
      BHA

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      31
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      6
      Scott Dann
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      MF
      75'
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      31'
      34'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      5
      James Tomkins
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon76'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      substitution icon85'
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      44
      Jairo Riedewald

      Starting lineup

      1
      Lukasz Fabianski
      GK
      23
      Issa Diop
      DF
      3
      Aaron Cresswell
      DF
      5
      Vladimir Coufal
      DF
      21
      Angelo Ogbonna
      DF
      18
      Pablo Fornals
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      41
      Declan Rice
      MF
      28
      Tomas Soucek
      MF
      9
      Saïd Benrahma
      MF
      substitution icon88'
      20
      Jarrod Bowen
      MF
      substitution icon80'
      22
      Sébastien Haller
      S
      55'

      Substitutes

      7
      Andriy Yarmolenko
      substitution icon80'
      10
      Manuel Lanzini
      substitution icon45'
      11
      Robert Snodgrass
      substitution icon88'
      15
      Craig Dawson
      16
      Mark Noble
      24
      Ryan Fredericks
      35
      Darren Randolph
      West Ham United

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      52%
      48%
      Total shots
      9
      8
      Shots on target
      2
      2
      Corners
      5
      3
      Passes completed
      376
      327
      Free kicks
      12
      8
      Offsides
      0
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4353
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Duels won
      13
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Crosses
      6
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      Touches
      67
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka Milivojevic
      Tackles
      7
      Andros Townsend
      Andros Townsend
      LEI
      0-2
      EVE
      LEE
      5-2
      NEW
      ARS
      1-1
      SOU
      LIV
      2-1
      TOT
      FUL
      0-0
      BHA
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      27
      5
      6
      83
      32
      +51
      86
      2
      MUNManchester United
      38
      21
      11
      6
      73
      44
      +29
      74
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      20
      9
      9
      68
      42
      +26
      69
      4
      CHEChelsea
      38
      19
      10
      9
      58
      36
      +22
      67
      5
      LEILeicester City
      38
      20
      6
      12
      68
      50
      +18
      66
      6
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      19
      8
      11
      62
      47
      +15
      65
      7
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      8
      12
      68
      45
      +23
      62
      8
      ARSArsenal
      38
      18
      7
      13
      55
      39
      +16
      61
      9
      LEELeeds United
      38
      18
      5
      15
      62
      54
      +8
      59
      10
      EVEEverton
      38
      17
      8
      13
      47
      48
      -1
      59
      11
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      16
      7
      15
      55
      46
      +9
      55
      12
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      12
      9
      17
      46
      62
      -16
      45
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      12
      9
      17
      36
      52
      -16
      45
      14
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      12
      8
      18
      41
      66
      -25
      44
      15
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      12
      7
      19
      47
      68
      -21
      43
      16
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      9
      14
      15
      40
      46
      -6
      41
      17
      BURBurnley
      38
      10
      9
      19
      33
      55
      -22
      39
      18
      FULFulham
      38
      5
      13
      20
      27
      53
      -26
      28
      19
      WBAWest Bromwich Albion
      38
      5
      11
      22
      35
      76
      -41
      26
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      7
      2
      29
      20
      63
      -43
      23

      Match Summary

      Summary

      • Roy Hodgson makes three changes to his starting XI: bringing in Scott Dann, Joel Ward and Andros Townsend
      • The first-half’s early exchanges are fairly tight, with Palace enjoying marginally clearer chances
      • Palace deservedly take the lead as Christian Benteke powers Ward’s cross home
      • Their advantage inspires confidence across the team’s frontline and the Eagles enter half-time well on top
      • Half-time: West Ham United 0-1 Crystal Palace
      • Sebastien Haller equalises with an acrobatic bicycle kick
      • The game becomes better balanced after the hosts’ equaliser
      • Benteke is sent off with a harsh second yellow card
      • Full-time: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace

      WHUPAL 01 Zaha Rice.jpg

      On the cusp of the festive schedule’s full force, this clash began at a steady pace and each side appeared composed for the early exchanges.

      Both teams probed one another openly in equal measure as the game began to find its stride around the 10th-minute. Characteristically, Eberechi Eze provided the brightest spark as he struck the ball across the face of goal before Christian Benteke later headed narrowly wide.

      Pablo Fornals knocked a similar chance past goal moments later and Vladamir Coufal tested his guests’ backline with a series of teasing crosses.

      WHUPAL 02 Eze.jpg

      The match continued to ebb and flow across the pitch, but had a cagey air to it with both clubs’ form on the line in east London. Next, Benteke surged forward with strength and played a forceful ball into the box but Tomas Soucek was on-hand to deflect it behind.

      The Hammers held their dense defensive shape with discipline and expressed their main threat along the right-wing, where Coufal sustained his regular, challenging crosses. It appeared Palace would have to force their account open; West Ham instead tasked with slicing their way through.

      In the end, the south Londoners embodied both approaches as Benteke deservedly and emphatically found the net. The Eagles’ lead came after Joel Ward lofted a smart ball into the heart of the box where his Belgian teammate flew through the air and powered past Lukasz Fabianski.

      WHUPAL 04 Benteke.jpg

      One almost became two as Andros Townsend mirrored Ward’s wing work to whip the ball onto Benteke’s head, however this time his effort flew wide with the same potency of 30 seconds earlier.

      The Hammers reacted by forcing Vicente Guaita into a trademark reaction save, Jarrod Bowen forcing him to the turf through an obstruction of legs.

      But the night’s true attacking panache remained with Palace, who expressed their confidence and ability when Townsend danced into the box mesmerically, feeding Benteke and watching as the forward cutely backheeled into Fabianksi’s hands.

      The move epitomised the Eagles’ near-arrogance going forward, but such an effort was perhaps natural with Eze, Benteke, Townsend, Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt troubling their hosts with consistency.

      WHUPAL 05 Benteke.jpg

      At the start of the second-half, Palace remained the dominant side as West Ham returned to action looking keen to find an equaliser but struggling to land any serious or threatening chances on goal. 

      That changed in eye-catching fashion in the 55th-minute, however. Substitute Manuel Lanzini fed Bowen on the right of the box and, looking left, the No.20 chipped the ball upwards and watched as Sebastien Haller flung an impressive bicycle kick past Guaita.

      Despite the calibre of goal they’d just conceded, Palace still appeared confident and Van Aanholt forced Fabianski into a fingertip save shortly after the Hammers pulled level.

      WHUPAL 08 Benteke red.jpg

      The visitors certainly seemed lifted - perhaps naturally after such a leveller - and Bowen shot a little high as the game entered its final quarter. 

      The east Londoners were dealt a significant boost when Benteke collected a surprise second yellow after fouling Angelo Ogbonna in the first-half and then - seemingly accidentally - catching Soucek when challenging for the ball.

      Indignant, the in-form frontman left the field and suddenly Palace’s challenge grew swiftly in magnitude.

      Twenty-five minutes before, the visitors had emerged hoping to record another fine performance as their attacking frontline brimmed with confidence. Following the red card, however, they were forced to guard a single point fiercely - their opposition sensing how hard the Eagles had to work for any return.

      But that is exactly what Palace did. After a gruelling closing period, Roy Hodgson's men could breathe a sigh of relief as the full-time whistle sounded, ensuring they returned south with something to show for their at times sensational efforts.

      West Ham: Fabianski, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Coufal, Rice, Diop, Soucek, Benrahma (Snodgrass 88), Fornals (Lanzini 45), Bowen (Yarmolenko 80), Haller.

      Subs not used: Randolph, Dawson, Noble, Fredericks.

      Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Kouyaté, Dann, Ward, Eze (Ayew 76), McArthur, Milivojević, Townsend (Schlupp 85), Zaha, Benteke.

      Subs not used: Butland, Mitchell, Tomkins, Riedewald, Batshuayi.

      Stay tuned to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app for full match highlights and reaction.

      READ NEXT: Deadline for Palace Club Shop Christmas delivery fast approaching

      Retail Christmas kits 20-21.png

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
      90'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal with a cross.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
      89'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      88'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Saïd
      Benrahma(9)
      off
      Robert
      Snodgrass(11)
      on
      87'

      free kick won

      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      on
      82'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      80'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Jarrod
      Bowen(20)
      off
      Andriy
      Yarmolenko(7)
      on
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal with a cross.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(25)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      75'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
      75'

      Yellow Card

      Milivojevic(4)
      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      75'

      free kick won

      Declan Rice (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) for a bad foul.
      70'

      free kick won

      Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.
      60'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      free kick won

      Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      free kick won

      Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      55'

      West Ham United Goal

      West Ham United
      Goal!
      West Ham United
      Sébastien
      Haller(22)
      Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 1. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal with a cross.
      53'

      free kick won

      Issa Diop (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      51'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      49'

      free kick won

      Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.
      47'

      free kick won

      Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      45'

      Substitution

      West Ham United
      Pablo
      Fornals(18)
      off
      Manuel
      Lanzini(10)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, West Ham United 0, Crystal Palace 1.
      45'+2'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      44'

      free kick won

      Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      43'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
      39'

      free kick won

      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      38'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
      36'

      free kick won

      Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      Goal! West Ham United 0, Crystal Palace 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      31'

      Yellow Card

      Benteke(20)
      Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      31'

      free kick won

      Issa Diop (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      free kick won

      Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      28'

      free kick won

      Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      free kick won

      Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tomas Soucek.
      18'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal with a cross.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Ward with a cross.
      8'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      1'

      free kick won

      Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.