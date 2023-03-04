Skip navigation
      Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

      Villa 1 Palace 0

      Villa1
      Andersen27' (OG)
      Palace0
      Sat 04 Mar 15:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueVilla Park

      Full-Time

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Story so far:

      • Vieira makes two changes, with Eze and Zaha returning to the XI.
      • Zaha rounds Martinez to score after five minutes, but VAR intervenes for a marginal offside.
      • Andersen deflects into his own goal to give Villa the lead.
      • Watkins misses the target when one on one with Guaita.
      • HT: Aston Villa 1-0 Palace
      • Doucouré is shown a second yellow card and Palace are down to 10 men.
      • Palace push for an equaliser but to no avail.
      • FT: Aston Villa 1-0 Palace

      Joachim Andersen’s own goal saw Palace slip to defeat at Villa Park, after Wilfried Zaha was denied a superb goal on his return to action by a tight VAR call.

      It was a repeat of Anfield in August: Eze brought it down superbly and slipped in Zaha. This time, the Ivorian rounded the ‘keeper and left Martinez sprawling, slotting home and giving Palace the lead. However, the Video Assistant Referee intervened and Zaha was shown to be marginally offside, curbing the Palace celebrations.

      The Eagles cannot buy a piece of good fortune, and soon Villa were ahead. It came via Joachim Andersen, who slid across to block a cross reaching the open Ollie Watkins, but inadvertently diverted it past Vicente Guaita and into the back of the net.

      Villa could have doubled their lead just before half-time, with Watkins inexplicably firing wide when through one on one and with the goal at his mercy.

      Palace came out for the second-half with real intent and began searching for the equaliser, but the game was transformed by Cheick Doucouré’s dismissal on the hour-mark, after two yellow cards in quick succession.

      With the man advantage, the hosts dominated possession and pushed for a second goal, testing Guaita from close-range and forcing a fine save.

      Palace had chances at the other end, and Zaha fired narrowly wide after shaking off two challenges on the edge of the area. There was also the positive sight of James McArthur making his long-awaited return to action, playing the final 10 minutes.

      Palace pushed forwards admirably as the seconds ticked down but to no avail, and it was Aston Villa who took home all three points.

      Aston Villa: Martinez (GK), Cash, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins (Durán, 85), Moreno (Digne, 70), Ramsey (Bailey, 70), Kamara (Chambers, 60).

      Subs not used: Olsen (GK), Sinisalo (GK), Traoré, Young

      Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lokonga (McArthur, 81), Ayew (Ahamada, 75), Eze (Hughes, 75), Olise (Mateta, 68), Zaha.

      Subs not used: Whitworth (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Edouard, Richards

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+5'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is too high. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.
      90'+3'

      free kick won

      Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      89'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ezri Konsa.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross following a set piece situation.
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      87'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      85'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Ollie
      Watkins(11)
      off
      Jhon
      Durán(22)
      on
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
      82'

      Yellow Card

      Ahamada(29)
      Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      82'

      free kick won

      Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      Albert
      Sambi Lokonga(8)
      off
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      on
      80'

      free kick won

      Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      Yellow Card

      Douglas Luiz(6)
      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      80'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      on
      75'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      75'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Albert Sambi Lokonga tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross.
      73'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.
      72'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Álex Moreno(15)
      off
      Lucas
      Digne(27)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Jacob
      Ramsey(41)
      off
      Leon
      Bailey(31)
      on
      69'

      Yellow Card

      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      69'

      free kick won

      Matty Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      67'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      66'

      Yellow Card

      Álex Moreno(15)
      Álex Moreno (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      66'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      63'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      62'

      secondyellow card

      Second yellow card to Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) for a bad foul.
      62'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Calum Chambers (Aston Villa).
      59'

      Substitution

      Aston Villa
      Boubacar
      Kamara(44)
      off
      Calum
      Chambers(16)
      on
      59'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      57'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa).
      57'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(28)
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      57'

      free kick won

      Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      53'

      free kick won

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      52'

      free kick won

      Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      49'

      free kick won

      Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Álex Moreno (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      post

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a through ball.
      44'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Douglas Luiz with a cross following a set piece situation.
      42'

      free kick won

      Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      40'

      free kick won

      Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Sambi Lokonga.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John McGinn.
      35'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Boubacar Kamara.
      34'

      free kick won

      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Tyrick Mitchell is caught offside.
      31'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      Crystal Palace Own Goal

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Joachim
      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen
      Own Goal by Joachim Andersen, Crystal Palace. Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      26'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      23'

      free kick won

      Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Tyrick Mitchell is caught offside.
      19'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
      16'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Álex Moreno.
      12'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      11'

      free kick won

      Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      free kick won

      Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: No Goal Aston Villa 0-0 Crystal Palace.
      5'

      deleted after review

      GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
      4'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      3'

      corner

      Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Albert Sambi Lokonga.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ezri Konsa.
      2'

      free kick won

      Matty Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      27'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      57'
      8
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      69'
      substitution icon75'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon75'
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      substitution icon67'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      87'

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon67'
      18
      James McArthur
      substitution icon81'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon75'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      26
      Chris Richards
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      substitution icon75'
      82'
      41
      Joe Whitworth

      Starting lineup

      1
      Emiliano Martínez
      GK
      5
      Tyrone Mings
      DF
      2
      Matty Cash
      DF
      15
      Álex Moreno
      DF
      66'
      substitution icon70'
      4
      Ezri Konsa
      DF
      41
      Jacob Ramsey
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      7
      John McGinn
      MF
      44
      Boubacar Kamara
      MF
      substitution icon59'
      6
      Douglas Luiz
      MF
      80'
      10
      Emiliano Buendía
      MF
      11
      Ollie Watkins
      S
      substitution icon85'

      Substitutes

      9
      Bertrand Traoré
      16
      Calum Chambers
      substitution icon59'
      18
      Ashley Young
      22
      Jhon Durán
      substitution icon85'
      25
      Robin Olsen
      27
      Lucas Digne
      substitution icon70'
      31
      Leon Bailey
      substitution icon69'
      38
      Viljami Sinisalo
      Aston Villa

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      58%
      42%
      Total shots
      8
      3
      Shots on target
      1
      1
      Corners
      2
      4
      Passes completed
      462
      305
      Free kicks
      17
      14
      Offsides
      0
      5

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5570
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Duels won
      10
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Crosses
      4
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      80
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim Andersen
      Tackles
      4
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell
