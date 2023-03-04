Villa 1 Palace 0
- Guéhi: We’ll find a way to break this run
- 99:08The Full 90: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+99:08The Full 90: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+First-team
- 10:12Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace10:12Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal PalaceFirst-team
- 07:51Patrick Vieira speaks to the press after defeat at Villa Park07:51Patrick Vieira speaks to the press after defeat at Villa ParkPress Conferences
- 02:51Match Action: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace02:51Match Action: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 01:35
Latest videosView all videos
- 21:13Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+21:13Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 113:26The Full 90: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+113:26The Full 90: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+First-team
- 05:37
- 00:00The captain reacts to injustice at Villa Park00:00The captain reacts to injustice at Villa ParkInterviews
- 02:13Match Action: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace02:13Match Action: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 01:31Paddy McCarthy's thoughts on performances and the big decision
- 08:35End of Season Lap of Appreciation | 2023/2408:35End of Season Lap of Appreciation | 2023/24First-team
- 12:39
- 106:49The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa | PalaceTV+106:49The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa | PalaceTV+First-team
- 16:50Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa | Palace TV+16:50Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa | Palace TV+Match Action
- 09:13Post match press conference: Aston Villa (H)09:13Post match press conference: Aston Villa (H)Press Conferences
- 02:28The manager reviews an impressive end to the season02:28The manager reviews an impressive end to the seasonInterviews
Match Summary
Story so far:
- Vieira makes two changes, with Eze and Zaha returning to the XI.
- Zaha rounds Martinez to score after five minutes, but VAR intervenes for a marginal offside.
- Andersen deflects into his own goal to give Villa the lead.
- Watkins misses the target when one on one with Guaita.
- HT: Aston Villa 1-0 Palace
- Doucouré is shown a second yellow card and Palace are down to 10 men.
- Palace push for an equaliser but to no avail.
- FT: Aston Villa 1-0 Palace
Joachim Andersen’s own goal saw Palace slip to defeat at Villa Park, after Wilfried Zaha was denied a superb goal on his return to action by a tight VAR call.
It was a repeat of Anfield in August: Eze brought it down superbly and slipped in Zaha. This time, the Ivorian rounded the ‘keeper and left Martinez sprawling, slotting home and giving Palace the lead. However, the Video Assistant Referee intervened and Zaha was shown to be marginally offside, curbing the Palace celebrations.
The Eagles cannot buy a piece of good fortune, and soon Villa were ahead. It came via Joachim Andersen, who slid across to block a cross reaching the open Ollie Watkins, but inadvertently diverted it past Vicente Guaita and into the back of the net.
Villa could have doubled their lead just before half-time, with Watkins inexplicably firing wide when through one on one and with the goal at his mercy.
Palace came out for the second-half with real intent and began searching for the equaliser, but the game was transformed by Cheick Doucouré’s dismissal on the hour-mark, after two yellow cards in quick succession.
With the man advantage, the hosts dominated possession and pushed for a second goal, testing Guaita from close-range and forcing a fine save.
Palace had chances at the other end, and Zaha fired narrowly wide after shaking off two challenges on the edge of the area. There was also the positive sight of James McArthur making his long-awaited return to action, playing the final 10 minutes.
Palace pushed forwards admirably as the seconds ticked down but to no avail, and it was Aston Villa who took home all three points.
Aston Villa: Martinez (GK), Cash, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins (Durán, 85), Moreno (Digne, 70), Ramsey (Bailey, 70), Kamara (Chambers, 60).
Subs not used: Olsen (GK), Sinisalo (GK), Traoré, Young
Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lokonga (McArthur, 81), Ayew (Ahamada, 75), Eze (Hughes, 75), Olise (Mateta, 68), Zaha.
Subs not used: Whitworth (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Edouard, Richards
Match Blog
Full-Time
miss
free kick won
free kick won
corner
miss
Yellow Card
free kick won
Substitution
attempt blocked
Yellow Card
free kick won
free kick won
Substitution
free kick won
Yellow Card
free kick won
Substitution
Substitution
offside
attempt saved
attempt blocked
free kick won
free kick won
Substitution
Substitution
Yellow Card
free kick won
miss
Substitution
Yellow Card
free kick won
end delay
secondyellow card
start delay
Substitution
end delay
start delay
Yellow Card
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
First-Half Ends
free kick won
post
miss
free kick won
free kick won
attempt blocked
corner
corner
free kick won
offside
free kick won
Crystal Palace Own Goal
free kick won
corner
free kick won
offside
free kick won
corner
free kick won
miss
offside
free kick won
free kick won
VAR
deleted after review
offside
corner
attempt blocked
free kick won
Kick-Off
lineup
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
- Guéhi: We’ll find a way to break this run
- 99:08The Full 90: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+99:08The Full 90: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+First-team
- 10:12Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace10:12Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal PalaceFirst-team
- 07:51Patrick Vieira speaks to the press after defeat at Villa Park07:51Patrick Vieira speaks to the press after defeat at Villa ParkPress Conferences
- 02:51Match Action: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace02:51Match Action: Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 01:35
Latest videosView all videos
- 21:13Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+21:13Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+Match Action
- 113:26The Full 90: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+113:26The Full 90: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace | Palace TV+First-team
- 05:37
- 00:00The captain reacts to injustice at Villa Park00:00The captain reacts to injustice at Villa ParkInterviews
- 02:13Match Action: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace02:13Match Action: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 01:31Paddy McCarthy's thoughts on performances and the big decision
- 08:35End of Season Lap of Appreciation | 2023/2408:35End of Season Lap of Appreciation | 2023/24First-team
- 12:39
- 106:49The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa | PalaceTV+106:49The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa | PalaceTV+First-team
- 16:50Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa | Palace TV+16:50Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa | Palace TV+Match Action
- 09:13Post match press conference: Aston Villa (H)09:13Post match press conference: Aston Villa (H)Press Conferences
- 02:28The manager reviews an impressive end to the season02:28The manager reviews an impressive end to the seasonInterviews
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
Match Summary
Story so far:
- Vieira makes two changes, with Eze and Zaha returning to the XI.
- Zaha rounds Martinez to score after five minutes, but VAR intervenes for a marginal offside.
- Andersen deflects into his own goal to give Villa the lead.
- Watkins misses the target when one on one with Guaita.
- HT: Aston Villa 1-0 Palace
- Doucouré is shown a second yellow card and Palace are down to 10 men.
- Palace push for an equaliser but to no avail.
- FT: Aston Villa 1-0 Palace
Joachim Andersen’s own goal saw Palace slip to defeat at Villa Park, after Wilfried Zaha was denied a superb goal on his return to action by a tight VAR call.
It was a repeat of Anfield in August: Eze brought it down superbly and slipped in Zaha. This time, the Ivorian rounded the ‘keeper and left Martinez sprawling, slotting home and giving Palace the lead. However, the Video Assistant Referee intervened and Zaha was shown to be marginally offside, curbing the Palace celebrations.
The Eagles cannot buy a piece of good fortune, and soon Villa were ahead. It came via Joachim Andersen, who slid across to block a cross reaching the open Ollie Watkins, but inadvertently diverted it past Vicente Guaita and into the back of the net.
Villa could have doubled their lead just before half-time, with Watkins inexplicably firing wide when through one on one and with the goal at his mercy.
Palace came out for the second-half with real intent and began searching for the equaliser, but the game was transformed by Cheick Doucouré’s dismissal on the hour-mark, after two yellow cards in quick succession.
With the man advantage, the hosts dominated possession and pushed for a second goal, testing Guaita from close-range and forcing a fine save.
Palace had chances at the other end, and Zaha fired narrowly wide after shaking off two challenges on the edge of the area. There was also the positive sight of James McArthur making his long-awaited return to action, playing the final 10 minutes.
Palace pushed forwards admirably as the seconds ticked down but to no avail, and it was Aston Villa who took home all three points.
Aston Villa: Martinez (GK), Cash, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins (Durán, 85), Moreno (Digne, 70), Ramsey (Bailey, 70), Kamara (Chambers, 60).
Subs not used: Olsen (GK), Sinisalo (GK), Traoré, Young
Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Guéhi, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lokonga (McArthur, 81), Ayew (Ahamada, 75), Eze (Hughes, 75), Olise (Mateta, 68), Zaha.
Subs not used: Whitworth (GK), Ward, Milivojevic, Edouard, Richards