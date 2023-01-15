Chelsea 1 Palace 0
10:02Extended Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
02:39Patrick Vieira's post-match press conference
- 02:19
- 01:26
01:40Tyrick Mitchell's thoughts after return to action
- 102:39The Full 90 Chelsea v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+102:39The Full 90 Chelsea v Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+Full Match Replays
- 02:30Match Action: Highlights Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace02:30Match Action: Highlights Chelsea 2-1 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 01:34Chris Richards reflects on the Chelsea away fixture01:34Chris Richards reflects on the Chelsea away fixtureInterviews
- 18:18Extended Highlights: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+18:18Extended Highlights: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+Match Action
- 04:53
- 05:10Post-Match Press Conference: Chelsea (A)05:10Post-Match Press Conference: Chelsea (A)Press Conferences
- 06:55Post-match press conference: Chelsea (H)06:55Post-match press conference: Chelsea (H)Press Conferences
- 02:25
- 100:55The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Chelsea | Palace TV+100:55The Full 90: Crystal Palace v Chelsea | Palace TV+First-team
- 05:431000th top-flight goal: Lerma v Chelsea | All the Angles05:431000th top-flight goal: Lerma v Chelsea | All the AnglesFirst-team
- 14:32Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea | PalaceTV+14:32Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea | PalaceTV+Match Action
- 02:25Wharton reflects on a first Premier League start02:25Wharton reflects on a first Premier League startInterviews
Match Summary
How it happened:
- Vieira makes three changes, with Mitchell, Eze and Schlupp returning to the side.
- Kepa is forced into a flying save from Olise’s well-struck volley.
- Guaita’s reflex stop keeps Thiago Silva’s effort out.
- HT: Chelsea 0-0 Palace
- Havertz opens the scoring, nodding home at the near post.
- The German almost doubles the advantage, but can't make contact with the goal gaping.
- Doucoure's dipping volley forces Kepa into a fine save.
- Frantic final moments as Palace pour forwards, but Chelsea hold firm.
- FT: Chelsea 1-0 Palace
Palace were boosted by the return of Tyrick Mitchell; Wilfried Zaha led the line flanked by Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise.
They started positively and pressured Chelsea on the ball, with Mitchell coming closest to opening the scoring as he was denied by Kepa from close range. Moments later the ‘keeper was called into action once again, as he tipped Michael Olise’s dipping volley behind.
The hosts created chances of their own, and Lewis Hall fired narrowly wide from the angle before Kai Havertz nodded over the crossbar when he had acres of space in the penalty area.
He wasn’t as profligate the second time of asking, however, and shortly after the restart he powered Chelsea into the lead. It was a short corner routine that came off beautifully, as Hakim Ziyech found space to cross towards the near-post where the German found the back of the net.
Havertz could have doubled Chelsea’s – and his own – tally soon after, but failed to make enough contact at the far-post when the goal was gaping.
At the other end, Cheick Doucouré unleashed a rasping volley from 25-yards out that Kepa only just managed to tip behind.
Palace finished the game strongly and kept pushing forwards into seven minutes of stoppage time, but they could not find a way through; it meant three points for the hosts, and attentions in south London turning to Manchester United on Wednesday evening.
Match Blog
Full-Time
attempt blocked
corner
attempt saved
free kick won
Substitution
Substitution
miss
Yellow Card
corner
attempt blocked
corner
attempt saved
attempt blocked
Yellow Card
free kick won
Yellow Card
free kick won
miss
attempt blocked
free kick won
free kick won
Substitution
miss
end delay
start delay
corner
attempt blocked
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
attempt saved
free kick won
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution
free kick won
Chelsea Goal
corner
Substitution
free kick won
attempt saved
miss
attempt saved
Yellow Card
free kick won
offside
free kick won
Yellow Card
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
end delay
start delay
First-Half Ends
corner
attempt saved
attempt saved
corner
free kick won
corner
attempt blocked
corner
Yellow Card
free kick won
miss
free kick won
attempt blocked
corner
Substitution
free kick won
end delay
start delay
corner
miss
free kick won
free kick won
corner
free kick won
corner
Yellow Card
free kick won
offside
corner
offside
miss
corner
attempt saved
free kick won
attempt saved
free kick won
offside
free kick won
corner
corner
attempt blocked
corner
Kick-Off
lineup
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
