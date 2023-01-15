Skip navigation
      Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

      Chelsea 1 Palace 0

      Chelsea1
      Havertz64'
      Palace0
      Sun 15 Jan 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueStamford Bridge

      Full-Time
      The Full 90 | Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+

      Full Match Replays

      Palace TV

      Full Match Replays

      The Full 90 | Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+

      01:41:25

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      How it happened:

      • Vieira makes three changes, with Mitchell, Eze and Schlupp returning to the side.
      • Kepa is forced into a flying save from Olise’s well-struck volley.
      • Guaita’s reflex stop keeps Thiago Silva’s effort out.
      • HT: Chelsea 0-0 Palace
      • Havertz opens the scoring, nodding home at the near post.
      • The German almost doubles the advantage, but can't make contact with the goal gaping.
      • Doucoure's dipping volley forces Kepa into a fine save.
      • Frantic final moments as Palace pour forwards, but Chelsea hold firm.
      • FT: Chelsea 1-0 Palace

      Palace were boosted by the return of Tyrick Mitchell; Wilfried Zaha led the line flanked by Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise.

      They started positively and pressured Chelsea on the ball, with Mitchell coming closest to opening the scoring as he was denied by Kepa from close range. Moments later the ‘keeper was called into action once again, as he tipped Michael Olise’s dipping volley behind.

      The hosts created chances of their own, and Lewis Hall fired narrowly wide from the angle before Kai Havertz nodded over the crossbar when he had acres of space in the penalty area.

      He wasn’t as profligate the second time of asking, however, and shortly after the restart he powered Chelsea into the lead. It was a short corner routine that came off beautifully, as Hakim Ziyech found space to cross towards the near-post where the German found the back of the net.

      Havertz could have doubled Chelsea’s – and his own – tally soon after, but failed to make enough contact at the far-post when the goal was gaping.

      At the other end, Cheick Doucouré unleashed a rasping volley from 25-yards out that Kepa only just managed to tip behind.

      Palace finished the game strongly and kept pushing forwards into seven minutes of stoppage time, but they could not find a way through; it meant three points for the hosts, and attentions in south London turning to Manchester United on Wednesday evening.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'+6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Benoît Badiashile.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Kai
      Havertz(29)
      off
      César
      Azpilicueta(28)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Hakim
      Ziyech(22)
      off
      Mateo
      Kovacic(8)
      on
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
      85'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Gallagher(23)
      Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Hughes(19)
      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross following a set piece situation.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.
      79'

      free kick won

      Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      free kick won

      Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Lewis
      Hall(67)
      off
      Kalidou
      Koulibaly(26)
      on
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      76'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      75'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Lewis Hall (Chelsea).
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Hall.
      73'

      free kick won

      Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      73'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      70'

      free kick won

      Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      67'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Kai
      Havertz(29)
      Goal! Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a corner.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      63'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Carney
      Chukwuemeka(30)
      off
      Pierre-Emerick
      Aubameyang(9)
      on
      60'

      free kick won

      Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      52'

      Yellow Card

      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      52'

      free kick won

      Thiago Silva (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Thiago Silva tries a through ball, but Hakim Ziyech is caught offside.
      50'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      Yellow Card

      Jorginho(5)
      Jorginho (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      49'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      47'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      46'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea).

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      45'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      45'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.
      44'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      Clyne(17)
      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      42'

      free kick won

      Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lewis Hall (Chelsea) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.
      40'

      free kick won

      Benoît Badiashile (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      38'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim
      Andersen(16)
      off
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      on
      38'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      37'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      35'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace).
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross.
      32'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Benoît Badiashile.
      29'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(28)
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      25'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Thiago Silva tries a through ball, but Kai Havertz is caught offside.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      21'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Kai Havertz is caught offside.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      19'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
      13'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      11'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
      9'

      free kick won

      Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Hall.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      substitution icon38'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      87'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      42'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      26'
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      52'
      substitution icon69'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      5
      James Tomkins
      substitution icon38'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon69'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon69'
      83'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon69'
      26
      Chris Richards
      77
      David Ozoh

      Starting lineup

      1
      Kepa Arrizabalaga
      GK
      6
      Thiago Silva
      DF
      14
      Trevoh Chalobah
      DF
      67
      Lewis Hall
      DF
      substitution icon78'
      4
      Benoît Badiashile
      DF
      22
      Hakim Ziyech
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      84'
      30
      Carney Chukwuemeka
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      19
      Mason Mount
      MF
      5
      Jorginho
      MF
      49'
      29
      Kai Havertz
      S
      64'
      substitution icon89'

      Substitutes

      8
      Mateo Kovacic
      substitution icon89'
      9
      Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
      substitution icon63'
      12
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      13
      Marcus Bettinelli
      26
      Kalidou Koulibaly
      substitution icon78'
      27
      David Datro Fofana
      28
      César Azpilicueta
      substitution icon89'
      32
      Marc Cucurella
      42
      Bashir Humphreys
      Chelsea

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      63%
      38%
      Total shots
      15
      10
      Shots on target
      5
      5
      Corners
      11
      7
      Passes completed
      490
      249
      Free kicks
      17
      10
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4148
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Duels won
      8
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      10
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      75
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Tackles
      5
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      NEW
      1-0
      FUL
      TOT
      0-2
      ARS

      The Full 90 | Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+

      Full Match Replays

      Palace TV

      Full Match Replays

      The Full 90 | Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace | PalaceTV+

      01:41:25

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0112
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      substitution icon38'
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      87'
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      42'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      26'
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      substitution icon69'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      52'
      substitution icon69'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S

      Substitutes

      2
      Joel Ward
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      5
      James Tomkins
      substitution icon38'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon69'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon69'
      83'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon69'
      26
      Chris Richards
      77
      David Ozoh

      Starting lineup

      1
      Kepa Arrizabalaga
      GK
      6
      Thiago Silva
      DF
      14
      Trevoh Chalobah
      DF
      67
      Lewis Hall
      DF
      substitution icon78'
      4
      Benoît Badiashile
      DF
      22
      Hakim Ziyech
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      MF
      84'
      30
      Carney Chukwuemeka
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      19
      Mason Mount
      MF
      5
      Jorginho
      MF
      49'
      29
      Kai Havertz
      S
      64'
      substitution icon89'

      Substitutes

      8
      Mateo Kovacic
      substitution icon89'
      9
      Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
      substitution icon63'
      12
      Ruben Loftus-Cheek
      13
      Marcus Bettinelli
      26
      Kalidou Koulibaly
      substitution icon78'
      27
      David Datro Fofana
      28
      César Azpilicueta
      substitution icon89'
      32
      Marc Cucurella
      42
      Bashir Humphreys
      Chelsea

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      63%
      38%
      Total shots
      15
      10
      Shots on target
      5
      5
      Corners
      11
      7
      Passes completed
      490
      249
      Free kicks
      17
      10
      Offsides
      3
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      4148
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Duels won
      8
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      10
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      75
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Tackles
      5
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      NEW
      1-0
      FUL
      TOT
      0-2
      ARS
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      How it happened:

      • Vieira makes three changes, with Mitchell, Eze and Schlupp returning to the side.
      • Kepa is forced into a flying save from Olise’s well-struck volley.
      • Guaita’s reflex stop keeps Thiago Silva’s effort out.
      • HT: Chelsea 0-0 Palace
      • Havertz opens the scoring, nodding home at the near post.
      • The German almost doubles the advantage, but can't make contact with the goal gaping.
      • Doucoure's dipping volley forces Kepa into a fine save.
      • Frantic final moments as Palace pour forwards, but Chelsea hold firm.
      • FT: Chelsea 1-0 Palace

      Palace were boosted by the return of Tyrick Mitchell; Wilfried Zaha led the line flanked by Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise.

      They started positively and pressured Chelsea on the ball, with Mitchell coming closest to opening the scoring as he was denied by Kepa from close range. Moments later the ‘keeper was called into action once again, as he tipped Michael Olise’s dipping volley behind.

      The hosts created chances of their own, and Lewis Hall fired narrowly wide from the angle before Kai Havertz nodded over the crossbar when he had acres of space in the penalty area.

      He wasn’t as profligate the second time of asking, however, and shortly after the restart he powered Chelsea into the lead. It was a short corner routine that came off beautifully, as Hakim Ziyech found space to cross towards the near-post where the German found the back of the net.

      Havertz could have doubled Chelsea’s – and his own – tally soon after, but failed to make enough contact at the far-post when the goal was gaping.

      At the other end, Cheick Doucouré unleashed a rasping volley from 25-yards out that Kepa only just managed to tip behind.

      Palace finished the game strongly and kept pushing forwards into seven minutes of stoppage time, but they could not find a way through; it meant three points for the hosts, and attentions in south London turning to Manchester United on Wednesday evening.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'+6'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Benoît Badiashile.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      89'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Kai
      Havertz(29)
      off
      César
      Azpilicueta(28)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Hakim
      Ziyech(22)
      off
      Mateo
      Kovacic(8)
      on
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
      87'

      Yellow Card

      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.
      86'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
      85'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      85'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      84'

      Yellow Card

      Gallagher(23)
      Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      84'

      free kick won

      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      83'

      Yellow Card

      Hughes(19)
      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      83'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross following a set piece situation.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.
      79'

      free kick won

      Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      78'

      free kick won

      Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Lewis
      Hall(67)
      off
      Kalidou
      Koulibaly(26)
      on
      77'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      76'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      75'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Lewis Hall (Chelsea).
      75'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      75'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Hall.
      73'

      free kick won

      Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      73'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      70'

      free kick won

      Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      67'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      64'

      Chelsea Goal

      Chelsea
      Goal!
      Chelsea
      Kai
      Havertz(29)
      Goal! Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a corner.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      63'

      Substitution

      Chelsea
      Carney
      Chukwuemeka(30)
      off
      Pierre-Emerick
      Aubameyang(9)
      on
      60'

      free kick won

      Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      56'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      55'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      52'

      Yellow Card

      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      52'

      free kick won

      Thiago Silva (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Thiago Silva tries a through ball, but Hakim Ziyech is caught offside.
      50'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      Yellow Card

      Jorginho(5)
      Jorginho (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      49'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      47'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      46'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea).

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      45'+2'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      45'+2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      45'+1'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.
      44'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Wilfried Zaha.
      43'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      43'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      42'

      Yellow Card

      Clyne(17)
      Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      42'

      free kick won

      Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lewis Hall (Chelsea) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a cross.
      40'

      free kick won

      Benoît Badiashile (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
      38'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joachim Andersen
      Joachim
      Andersen(16)
      off
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      on
      38'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      37'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      35'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace).
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      32'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross.
      32'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Benoît Badiashile.
      29'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      26'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(28)
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      25'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      24'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Thiago Silva tries a through ball, but Kai Havertz is caught offside.
      24'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      21'

      offside

      Offside, Chelsea. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Kai Havertz is caught offside.
      21'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      19'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
      13'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      11'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Tyrick Mitchell tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
      9'

      free kick won

      Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Lewis Hall.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      1'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.