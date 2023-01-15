How it happened:

Vieira makes three changes, with Mitchell, Eze and Schlupp returning to the side.

Kepa is forced into a flying save from Olise’s well-struck volley.

Guaita’s reflex stop keeps Thiago Silva’s effort out.

HT: Chelsea 0-0 Palace

Havertz opens the scoring, nodding home at the near post.

The German almost doubles the advantage, but can't make contact with the goal gaping.

Doucoure's dipping volley forces Kepa into a fine save.

Frantic final moments as Palace pour forwards, but Chelsea hold firm.

FT: Chelsea 1-0 Palace

Palace were boosted by the return of Tyrick Mitchell; Wilfried Zaha led the line flanked by Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise.

They started positively and pressured Chelsea on the ball, with Mitchell coming closest to opening the scoring as he was denied by Kepa from close range. Moments later the ‘keeper was called into action once again, as he tipped Michael Olise’s dipping volley behind.

The hosts created chances of their own, and Lewis Hall fired narrowly wide from the angle before Kai Havertz nodded over the crossbar when he had acres of space in the penalty area.

He wasn’t as profligate the second time of asking, however, and shortly after the restart he powered Chelsea into the lead. It was a short corner routine that came off beautifully, as Hakim Ziyech found space to cross towards the near-post where the German found the back of the net.

Havertz could have doubled Chelsea’s – and his own – tally soon after, but failed to make enough contact at the far-post when the goal was gaping.

At the other end, Cheick Doucouré unleashed a rasping volley from 25-yards out that Kepa only just managed to tip behind.

Palace finished the game strongly and kept pushing forwards into seven minutes of stoppage time, but they could not find a way through; it meant three points for the hosts, and attentions in south London turning to Manchester United on Wednesday evening.