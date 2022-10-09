Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

      Palace 2 Leeds 1

      Palace2
      Édouard24'
      Eze76'
      Leeds1
      Struijk10'
      Sun 09 Oct 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Upcoming palace games

      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      • Vieira makes two changes to his Chelsea lineup: naming Jeffrey Schlupp and Joachim Andersen
      • Leeds start on the front foot and take the lead after 11 minutes, Pascal Struijk slotting home a rebounded shot
      • Palace pull themselves level when Odsonne Edouard heads in Michael Olise’s free-kick at the back post
      • The goal evens the match up and Palace enjoy a more dominant spell going in to half-time
      • Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds United
      • The second-half is a close, balanced affair, with Palace arguably enjoying the upper hand
      • Vieira brings Tyrick Mitchell and Luka Milivojević on after an hour
      • Eberechi Eze slams the ball past Illan Meslier to put Palace ahead after an excellent team move
      • Palace run down the clock sensibly and see the clash out to secure three points
      • Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leeds United 1.
      90'+6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is too high from a direct free kick.
      90'+6'

      Yellow Card

      Koch(5)
      Robin Koch (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+6'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      90'+4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pascal Struijk.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robin Koch.
      90'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
      90'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
      89'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rodrigo.
      88'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      87'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michael Olise
      Michael
      Olise(7)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Marc Roca
      Marc
      Roca(8)
      off
      Joe Gelhardt
      Joe
      Gelhardt(30)
      on
      84'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Rasmus Kristensen
      Rasmus
      Kristensen(25)
      off
      Luke Ayling
      Luke
      Ayling(2)
      on
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo with a cross.
      82'

      Yellow Card

      Olise(7)
      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
      82'

      free kick won

      Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      81'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marc Roca (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a cross.
      81'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      80'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      79'

      Yellow Card

      Kristensen(25)
      Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      79'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      76'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leeds United 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
      76'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Brenden Aaronson
      Brenden
      Aaronson(7)
      off
      Mateusz Klich
      Mateusz
      Klich(43)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      72'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      71'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      66'

      free kick won

      Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      Cheick Oumar
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Leeds United
      Patrick Bamford
      Patrick
      Bamford(9)
      off
      Crysencio Summerville
      Crysencio
      Summerville(10)
      on
      62'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      59'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      58'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      57'

      free kick won

      Illan Meslier (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
      57'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rasmus Kristensen.
      57'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      56'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      54'

      free kick won

      Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      51'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      Yellow Card

      Struijk(21)
      Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      49'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      49'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
      47'

      free kick won

      Tyler Adams (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      46'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Leeds United 1.
      45'+5'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
      45'+5'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'+4'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      45'+3'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      Yellow Card

      Guéhi(6)
      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      38'

      free kick won

      Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      37'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tyler Adams.
      35'

      free kick won

      Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      offside

      Offside, Leeds United. Rasmus Kristensen tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
      29'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      free kick won

      Marc Roca (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Pascal Struijk.
      26'

      VAR

      VAR Decision: Goal Crystal Palace - Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds United (Odsonne Édouard).
      24'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Leeds United 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a set piece situation.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
      23'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      21'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyler Adams with a through ball.
      20'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      Yellow Card

      Doucouré(28)
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      14'

      free kick won

      Tyler Adams (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      14'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      13'

      corner

      Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
      13'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Adams.
      11'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      Leeds United Goal

      Leeds United
      Goal!
      Leeds United
      Pascal
      Struijk(21)
      Pascal Struijk
      Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leeds United 1. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      10'

      post

      Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Rodrigo.
      9'

      free kick won

      Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo.
      6'

      free kick won

      Robin Koch (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      3'

      offside

      Offside, Leeds United. Marc Roca tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
      2'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      16
      Joachim Andersen
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      38'
      7
      Michael Olise
      MF
      82'
      substitution icon85'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      76'
      28
      Cheick Oumar Doucouré
      MF
      14'
      substitution icon64'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon65'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      S
      24'
      substitution icon86'

      Substitutes

      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      substitution icon65'
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      substitution icon64'
      5
      James Tomkins
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      substitution icon86'
      19
      Will Hughes
      substitution icon85'
      21
      Sam Johnstone
      23
      Malcolm Ebiowei
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      45
      John-Kymani Gordon

      Starting lineup

      1
      Illan Meslier
      GK
      5
      Robin Koch
      DF
      90'+6'
      21
      Pascal Struijk
      DF
      10'
      50'
      25
      Rasmus Kristensen
      DF
      79'
      substitution icon84'
      6
      Liam Cooper
      DF
      19
      Rodrigo
      MF
      8
      Marc Roca
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      7
      Brenden Aaronson
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      12
      Tyler Adams
      MF
      11
      Jack Harrison
      MF
      9
      Patrick Bamford
      S
      substitution icon62'

      Substitutes

      2
      Luke Ayling
      substitution icon84'
      10
      Crysencio Summerville
      substitution icon62'
      13
      Kristoffer Klaesson
      14
      Diego Llorente
      18
      Darko Gyabi
      29
      Wilfried Gnonto
      30
      Joe Gelhardt
      substitution icon84'
      42
      Sam Greenwood
      43
      Mateusz Klich
      substitution icon76'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Leeds United
      Possession
      55%
      46%
      Total shots
      13
      10
      Shots on target
      5
      4
      Corners
      5
      3
      Passes completed
      321
      222
      Free kicks
      23
      13
      Offsides
      2
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      5261
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      9
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Crosses
      6
      Michael Olise
      Michael Olise
      Touches
      83
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Tackles
      3
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      WHU
      3-1
      FUL
      ARS
      3-2
      LIV
      EVE
      1-2
      MUN

