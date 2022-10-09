Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Vieira makes two changes to his Chelsea lineup: naming Jeffrey Schlupp and Joachim Andersen
Leeds start on the front foot and take the lead after 11 minutes, Pascal Struijk slotting home a rebounded shot
Palace pull themselves level when Odsonne Edouard heads in Michael Olise’s free-kick at the back post
The goal evens the match up and Palace enjoy a more dominant spell going in to half-time
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds United
The second-half is a close, balanced affair, with Palace arguably enjoying the upper hand
Vieira brings Tyrick Mitchell and Luka Milivojević on after an hour
Eberechi Eze slams the ball past Illan Meslier to put Palace ahead after an excellent team move
Palace run down the clock sensibly and see the clash out to secure three points
Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leeds United 1.
90'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is too high from a direct free kick.
90'+6'
Yellow Card
Koch(5)
Robin Koch (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+6'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pascal Struijk.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robin Koch.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
90'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
89'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rodrigo.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
87'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
Substitution
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
off
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
on
85'
Substitution
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Will
Hughes(19)
on
84'
Substitution
Marc
Roca(8)
off
Joe
Gelhardt(30)
on
84'
Substitution
Rasmus
Kristensen(25)
off
Luke
Ayling(2)
on
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo with a cross.
82'
Yellow Card
Olise(7)
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
82'
free kick won
Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marc Roca (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a cross.
81'
corner
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
80'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'
Yellow Card
Kristensen(25)
Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
79'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
76'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Eberechi
Eze(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leeds United 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
76'
Substitution
Brenden
Aaronson(7)
off
Mateusz
Klich(43)
on
75'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
72'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
71'
free kick won
Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
free kick won
Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)
off
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)
on
64'
Substitution
Cheick Oumar
Doucouré(28)
off
Luka
Milivojevic(4)
on
62'
Substitution
Patrick
Bamford(9)
off
Crysencio
Summerville(10)
on
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
57'
free kick won
Illan Meslier (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rasmus Kristensen.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
56'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
corner
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
54'
free kick won
Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
51'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
Yellow Card
Struijk(21)
Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
49'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
47'
free kick won
Tyler Adams (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Leeds United 1.
45'+5'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
45'+5'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+4'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+3'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside.
45'+1'
free kick won
Rodrigo (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
Yellow Card
Guéhi(6)
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'
free kick won
Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tyler Adams.
35'
free kick won
Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
offside
Offside, Leeds United. Rasmus Kristensen tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
29'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
free kick won
Marc Roca (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Pascal Struijk.
26'
VAR
VAR Decision: Goal Crystal Palace - Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds United (Odsonne Édouard).
24'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Odsonne
Édouard(22)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Leeds United 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a set piece situation.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
23'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyler Adams with a through ball.
20'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
Yellow Card
Doucouré(28)
Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
14'
free kick won
Tyler Adams (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
13'
corner
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Adams.
11'
free kick won
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
Leeds United Goal
Goal!
Pascal
Struijk(21)
Goal! Crystal Palace 0, Leeds United 1. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
10'
post
Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Rodrigo.
9'
free kick won
Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo.
6'
free kick won
Robin Koch (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
3'
offside
Offside, Leeds United. Marc Roca tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
2'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
