      Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

      Brighton 2 Palace 1

      Brighton2
      Stephens25'
      Murray87'
      Palace1
      Sako69'
      Mon 08 Jan 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      FA CupAmex Stadium

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Crystal Palace 1.
      90'

      free kick won

      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      89'

      Yellow Card

      Riedewald(44)
      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      88'

      free kick won

      Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      87'

      Brighton and Hove Albion Goal

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Goal!
      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Glenn
      Murray(17)
      Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Crystal Palace 1. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Uwe Hünemeier with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
      87'

      free kick won

      Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      86'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
      85'

      start delay

      Delay in match Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      85'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      84'

      free kick won

      José Izquierdo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      83'

      free kick won

      Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Beram Kayal following a fast break.
      81'

      free kick won

      Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      81'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Tomer
      Hemed(10)
      off
      Glenn
      Murray(17)
      on
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
      79'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Davy Pröpper with a headed pass.
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. José Izquierdo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomer Hemed with a headed pass.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Solly March.
      73'

      post

      Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Solly March.
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.
      71'

      free kick won

      Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Bakary
      Sako(26)
      Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 1. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Uwe Hünemeier (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Solly March with a cross following a corner.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      66'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Beram Kayal with a cross following a corner.
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Bakary Sako.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
      62'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
      61'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Wayne Hennessey tries a through ball, but Bakary Sako is caught offside.
      61'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Dale
      Stephens(6)
      off
      Davy
      Pröpper(24)
      on
      59'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      59'

      start delay

      Delay in match Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
      54'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ezequiel Schelotto.
      50'

      free kick won

      Connor Goldson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      49'

      free kick won

      José Izquierdo (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      46'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gaëtan Bong with a cross.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      off
      Sullay
      Kaikai(25)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Uwe Hünemeier.
      43'

      free kick won

      Ezequiel Schelotto (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ezequiel Schelotto with a cross.
      39'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Gaëtan Bong.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Uwe Hünemeier.
      34'

      free kick won

      Ezequiel Schelotto (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      31'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gaëtan Bong with a cross.
      31'

      free kick won

      Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      28'

      free kick won

      Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      Brighton and Hove Albion Goal

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Goal!
      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Dale
      Stephens(6)
      Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Crystal Palace 0. Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ezequiel Schelotto.
      23'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
      18'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Solly March with a cross.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Beram Kayal.
      14'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
      14'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Kelly.
      13'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Pape
      Souaré(23)
      on
      13'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      12'

      start delay

      Delay in match Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      12'

      free kick won

      Ezequiel Schelotto (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      free kick won

      Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Beram Kayal.
      9'

      corner

      Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Wayne Hennessey.
      9'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Gaëtan Bong with a cross.
      7'

      offside

      Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Beram Kayal tries a through ball, but Tomer Hemed is caught offside.
      6'

      Substitution

      Brighton and Hove Albion
      Isaiah
      Brown(37)
      off
      Sam
      Baldock(9)
      on
      6'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      5'

      start delay

      Delay in match Isaiah Brown (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
      3'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      2'

      start delay

      Delay in match Isaiah Brown (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
      2'

      start delay

      Delay in match Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Isaiah Brown (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Wayne Hennessey
      GK
      27
      Damien Delaney
      DF
      34
      Martin Kelly
      DF
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      DF
      substitution icon13'
      24
      Timothy Fosu-Mensah
      DF
      10
      Andros Townsend
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      89'
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      MF
      7
      Yohan Cabaye
      MF
      26
      Bakary Sako
      S
      69'

      Substitutes

      1
      Julian Speroni
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      5
      James Tomkins
      14
      Lee Chung-yong
      23
      Pape Souaré
      substitution icon13'
      25
      Sullay Kaikai
      substitution icon45'
      29
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka

      Starting lineup

      26
      Tim Krul
      GK
      4
      Uwe Hünemeier
      DF
      18
      Connor Goldson
      DF
      3
      Gaëtan Bong
      DF
      21
      Ezequiel Schelotto
      DF
      20
      Solly March
      MF
      6
      Dale Stephens
      MF
      25'
      substitution icon61'
      7
      Beram Kayal
      MF
      19
      José Izquierdo
      MF
      10
      Tomer Hemed
      S
      substitution icon81'
      37
      Isaiah Brown
      S
      substitution icon6'

      Substitutes

      5
      Lewis Dunk
      8
      Jiri Skalak
      9
      Sam Baldock
      substitution icon6'
      12
      Niki Mäenpää
      17
      Glenn Murray
      substitution icon81'
      87'
      23
      Liam Rosenior
      24
      Davy Pröpper
      substitution icon61'
      Brighton and Hove Albion

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      56%
      44%
      Total shots
      18
      5
      Shots on target
      6
      3
      Corners
      10
      6
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      9
      6
      Offsides
      0
      0

