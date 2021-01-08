Skip navigation
      Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

      Wolves 1 Palace 0

      Wolves1
      Traoré35'
      Palace0
      Fri 08 Jan 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      FA CupMolineux Stadium

      Full-Time
      Match Summary

      Summary

      • Roy Hodgson names a strong, shuffled lineup as Jack Butland earns his Palace debut
      • After a quiet start, Wolves manage a few attacking efforts Palace appear comfortable with
      • Wolves’ Adama Traore nets after 35 minutes with a powerful strike
      • Half-time: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Crystal Palace
      • Palace start the second-half stronger, but Butland is the ‘keeper forced into action to deny Leander Dendoncker
      • Hodgson makes a double change after 70 minutes as the Eagles pursue a level footing
      • The swaps have an impact, but the Eagles cannot open their account
      • Full-time: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Crystal Palace

      WOLPAL 00 squad.jpg

      As both sides fielded strong, competitive lineups in clear statements of cup intent, each team began in a fairly guarded manner, either the bitter Midlands cold or ruthless nature of knock-out tournaments dictating the clash’s early flow.

      Similarly, the two again mimicked styles when narrowly missing the target in the 13th minute: Fabio Silva heading high from eight yards and Eberechi Eze striking over from 20.

      Wolves then carried the attacking baton when debutant Jack Butland was forced to deny a powerful Nelson Semedo shot and catch Silva’s follow-up effort.

      WOLPAL 02 Batshuayi.jpg

      The Eagles sat relatively deep as Wolves dominated mostly unthreatening possession – this approach left the largely unwatched pre-match lights show as perhaps the most enthralling part of the evening at that point.

      However, that soon changed when the hosts’ Adama Traore unleashed a fierce effort from the edge of the box which flew home and secured his team the advantage.

      The Eagles mounted a late push to find an equaliser, but with just minutes until half-time, their efforts were not afforded enough time to make an impact.

      Through his eye-catching first goal in a year, then, Adama ensured Wolves entered the break on top with his effort and the possession stats the major things separating the sides.

      WOLPAL 03 Eze.jpg

      Palace returned for the second-half with a more prominent spring in their step and enjoyed far more possession in their hosts’ territory.

      Eze was handed a succession of free-kicks within the first 10 minutes, however Wolves were equal to them and left goalkeeper John Ruddy with clean palms.

      Butland would not experience such an evening when the home side retaliated with a gilt-edged chance. Adama fed Leander Dendoncker in the box, but the Belgian’s resulting effort was acrobatically saved by Butland at point-blank range.

      WOLPAL 06 Butland.jpg

      The Eagles sought to hunt their equaliser with greater urgency when Roy Hodgson added to his half-time swap of Cheikhou Kouyate for Mamadou Sakho by fielding Wilfried Zaha and Tyrick Mitchell in place of Christian Benteke and James McCarthy.

      These changes certainly inspired a greater attacking impetus, typified when Michy Batshuayi fed Zaha on the right-wing before roaming into the box to challenge for Zaha’s resulting cross. Conor Coady, however, stood between the No.23 and scoring.

      As the clocked ticked down, Palace sustained their improved, agruably dominant second-half display, however were still unable to trouble Ruddy and the final whistle signified their exit from this season's FA Cup.

      Wolves: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Saiss, Coady, Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker (Hoever 85), Neto, Moutinho, Adama (Gibbs-White 69), Silva (Cutrone 78).

      Subs not used: Patricio, Vitinha, Richards, Kilman, Otasowie, Corbeanu.

      Palace: Butland, Van Aanholt, Sakho (Kouyate 45), Tomkins, Clyne, Eze, Riedewald, McCarthy (Mitchell 70), Ayew, Benteke (Zaha 70), Batshuayi (Townsend 85).

      Subs not used: Guaita, Ward, McArthur, Milivojevic.

      To watch post-match reaction and highlights of this clash in full for free, keep an eye on Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rúben Neves.
      90'

      offside

      Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. João Moutinho tries a through ball, but Ki-Jana Hoever is caught offside.
      85'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Leander
      Dendoncker(32)
      off
      Ki-Jana
      Hoever(2)
      on
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Michy
      Batshuayi(23)
      off
      Andros
      Townsend(10)
      on
      85'

      Yellow Card

      Gibbs-White(18)
      Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      85'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      84'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Romain Saïss.
      84'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by João Moutinho.
      83'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      81'

      free kick won

      James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
      78'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Fábio Silva(17)
      off
      Patrick
      Cutrone(23)
      on
      78'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rúben Neves following a fast break.
      73'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      free kick won

      Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      71'

      free kick won

      Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James
      McCarthy(22)
      off
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(27)
      on
      70'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      off
      Wilfried Zaha
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      on
      69'

      miss

      Attempt missed. James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a corner.
      69'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Adama
      Traoré(37)
      off
      Morgan
      Gibbs-White(18)
      on
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rúben Neves.
      68'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      66'

      Yellow Card

      Aït-Nouri(3)
      Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Butland.
      63'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré.
      62'

      Yellow Card

      McCarthy(22)
      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      62'

      free kick won

      Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      61'

      free kick won

      Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      57'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leander Dendoncker.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
      54'

      free kick won

      James McCarthy (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      53'

      free kick won

      Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross following a corner.
      52'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
      50'

      free kick won

      Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      48'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Mamadou
      Sakho(12)
      off
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0.
      44'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fábio Silva.
      35'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Adama
      Traoré(37)
      Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
      30'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Eberechi Eze.
      27'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      26'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
      21'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
      21'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      21'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Romain Saïss.
      20'

      free kick won

      João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by João Moutinho.
      13'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross.
      12'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      10'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Patrick van Aanholt.
      5'

      free kick won

      Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      free kick won

      Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      1
      Jack Butland
      GK
      12
      Mamadou Sakho
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      5
      James Tomkins
      DF
      3
      Patrick van Aanholt
      DF
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      DF
      22
      James McCarthy
      MF
      62'
      substitution icon70'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      MF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      25
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      23
      Michy Batshuayi
      S
      substitution icon85'
      20
      Christian Benteke
      S
      substitution icon70'

      2
      Joel Ward
      4
      Luka Milivojevic
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      substitution icon45'
      10
      Andros Townsend
      substitution icon85'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      substitution icon70'
      18
      James McArthur
      27
      Tyrick Mitchell
      substitution icon70'
      31
      Vicente Guaita
      34
      Martin Kelly

      21
      John Ruddy
      GK
      22
      Nélson Semedo
      DF
      16
      Conor Coady
      DF
      3
      Rayan Aït-Nouri
      DF
      66'
      27
      Romain Saiss
      DF
      8
      Rúben Neves
      MF
      32
      Leander Dendoncker
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      28
      João Moutinho
      MF
      7
      Pedro Neto
      S
      17
      Fábio Silva
      S
      substitution icon78'
      37
      Adama Traoré
      S
      35'
      substitution icon69'

      2
      Ki-Jana Hoever
      substitution icon85'
      11
      Rui Patrício
      18
      Morgan Gibbs-White
      substitution icon69'
      85'
      20
      Vitinha
      23
      Patrick Cutrone
      substitution icon78'
      42
      Lewis Richards
      49
      Maximilian Kilman
      54
      Owen Otasowie
      60
      Theo Corbeanu
      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      54%
      47%
      Total shots
      13
      5
      Shots on target
      5
      0
      Corners
      4
      5
      Passes completed
      476
      395
      Free kicks
      9
      11
      Offsides
      1
      1

