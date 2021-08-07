Crystal Palace vs Watford

Ward optimistic ahead of the new season
Palace 3 Watford 1
Palace3
Zaha30' 54'
Benteke86'
Watford1
Deeney83'
- Benteke praises returning supporters and Chairman ahead of 21/22
- Report: Zaha brace fires Palace to strong pre-season finish
- Team news: Zaha starts in strong XI for final pre-season clash v Watford
- Matchday information: Crystal Palace v Watford at Selhurst
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Watford 1.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross following a corner.
90'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by James Tomkins.
90'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Imran Louza (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juraj Kucka.
89'
Substitution
Cheikhou
Kouyaté(8)off
James
Tomkins(5)on
86'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Christian
Benteke(20)
Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Watford 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald with a cross following a corner.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
83'
Watford Goal
Goal!
Troy
Deeney(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Watford 1. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top right corner following a corner.
83'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.
81'
Substitution
Jordan
Ayew(9)off
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)on
81'
Substitution
Jeffrey
Schlupp(15)off
Scott
Banks(40)on
81'
Substitution
Emmanuel
Dennis(25)off
Troy
Deeney(9)on
81'
Substitution
Tom
Cleverley(8)off
Imran
Louza(6)on
80'
free kick won
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
79'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
78'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
free kick won
Craig Cathcart (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
free kick won
Tom Cleverley (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cucho Hernández (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.
73'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
72'
free kick won
Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
free kick won
Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Christian
Benteke(20)on
71'
Substitution
Tyrick
Mitchell(3)off
Reece
Hannam(4)on
71'
Substitution
James
McArthur(18)off
Conor
Gallagher(23)on
66'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
64'
Substitution
Jeremy
Ngakia(2)off
Juraj
Kucka(37)on
64'
Substitution
Danny
Rose(3)off
Kiko Femenía(21)on
63'
free kick won
Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
57'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Watford 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
51'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
Yellow Card
McArthur(18)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
50'
free kick won
Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0.
45'+1'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
40'
free kick won
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.
38'
post
Cucho Hernández (Watford) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross following a corner.
38'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
38'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
37'
free kick won
Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
36'
free kick won
Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
32'
free kick won
Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
30'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Wilfried
Zaha(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
28'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
28'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
27'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Peter Etebo (Watford) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tom Cleverley with a cross following a corner.
25'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
24'
free kick won
Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21'
free kick won
Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
20'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emmanuel Dennis.
16'
free kick won
Jeremy Ngakia (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emmanuel Dennis.
10'
free kick won
Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
7'
free kick won
Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'
free kick won
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
corner
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
2'
free kick won
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
- Ward optimistic ahead of the new season
- Benteke praises returning supporters and Chairman ahead of 21/22
- Report: Zaha brace fires Palace to strong pre-season finish
- Team news: Zaha starts in strong XI for final pre-season clash v Watford
- Matchday information: Crystal Palace v Watford at Selhurst
