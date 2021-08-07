Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace vs Watford

      Palace 3 Watford 1

      Palace3
      Zaha30' 54'
      Benteke86'
      Watford1
      Deeney83'
      Sat 07 Aug 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Watford 1.
      90'+1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross following a corner.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by James Tomkins.
      90'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Imran Louza (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juraj Kucka.
      89'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheikhou
      Kouyaté(8)
      off
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      on
      86'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      Christian Benteke
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Watford 1. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald with a cross following a corner.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
      83'

      Watford Goal

      Watford
      Goal!
      Watford
      Troy
      Deeney(9)
      Troy Deeney
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Watford 1. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top right corner following a corner.
      83'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Scott
      Banks(40)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Emmanuel Dennis
      Emmanuel
      Dennis(25)
      off
      Troy Deeney
      Troy
      Deeney(9)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Tom Cleverley
      Tom
      Cleverley(8)
      off
      Imran Louza
      Imran
      Louza(6)
      on
      80'

      free kick won

      Ismaila Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
      79'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      78'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      free kick won

      Craig Cathcart (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      77'

      free kick won

      Tom Cleverley (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      76'

      free kick won

      Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      75'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cucho Hernández (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.
      73'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      72'

      free kick won

      Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      free kick won

      Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      Christian Benteke
      Christian
      Benteke(20)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      off
      Reece
      Hannam(4)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      James McArthur
      James
      McArthur(18)
      off
      Conor
      Gallagher(23)
      on
      66'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
      64'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Jeremy Ngakia
      Jeremy
      Ngakia(2)
      off
      Juraj
      Kucka(37)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Watford
      Danny
      Rose(3)
      off
      Kiko Femenía
      Kiko Femenía(21)
      on
      63'

      free kick won

      Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      57'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Watford 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      51'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      50'

      Yellow Card

      McArthur(18)
      James McArthur (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      50'

      free kick won

      Peter Etebo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0.
      45'+1'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      44'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      41'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      40'

      free kick won

      Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      40'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.
      38'

      post

      Cucho Hernández (Watford) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross following a corner.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      37'

      free kick won

      Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      36'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      36'

      free kick won

      Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      32'

      free kick won

      Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      31'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      30'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Wilfried
      Zaha(11)
      Wilfried Zaha
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
      28'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
      28'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      27'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      26'

      free kick won

      Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Peter Etebo (Watford) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tom Cleverley with a cross following a corner.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
      24'

      free kick won

      Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      21'

      free kick won

      Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      20'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emmanuel Dennis.
      16'

      free kick won

      Jeremy Ngakia (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emmanuel Dennis.
      10'

      free kick won

      Danny Rose (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
      7'

      free kick won

      Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      5'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      4'

      corner

      Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      2'

      free kick won

      Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      1'

      free kick won

      Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Vicente Guaita
      GK
      8
      Cheikhou Kouyaté
      DF
      substitution icon89'
      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      DF
      substitution icon71'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      18
      James McArthur
      MF
      50'
      substitution icon71'
      15
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      MF
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      substitution icon71'
      11
      Wilfried Zaha
      S
      30'
      54'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      S
      substitution icon81'

      Substitutes

      1
      Jack Butland
      4
      Reece Hannam
      substitution icon71'
      5
      James Tomkins
      substitution icon89'
      16
      Malachi Boateng
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      20
      Christian Benteke
      substitution icon71'
      86'
      23
      Conor Gallagher
      substitution icon71'
      34
      Martin Kelly
      40
      Scott Banks
      substitution icon81'
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      substitution icon81'

      Starting lineup

      26
      Daniel Bachmann
      GK
      5
      William Troost-Ekong
      DF
      2
      Jeremy Ngakia
      DF
      substitution icon64'
      15
      Craig Cathcart
      DF
      3
      Danny Rose
      DF
      substitution icon64'
      23
      Ismaila Sarr
      MF
      4
      Peter Etebo
      MF
      12
      Ken Sema
      MF
      8
      Tom Cleverley
      MF
      substitution icon81'
      29
      Cucho Hernández
      S
      25
      Emmanuel Dennis
      S
      substitution icon81'

      Substitutes

      1
      Ben Foster
      6
      Imran Louza
      substitution icon81'
      9
      Troy Deeney
      substitution icon81'
      83'
      16
      Dan Gosling
      17
      Ashley Fletcher
      21
      Kiko Femenía
      substitution icon64'
      24
      Tom Dele-Bashiru
      27
      Christian Kabasele
      31
      Francisco Sierralta
      33
      Robert Elliot
      34
      Kwadwo Baah
      36
      James Morris
      37
      Juraj Kucka
      substitution icon64'
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Watford
      Possession
      61%
      39%
      Total shots
      7
      8
      Shots on target
      3
      3
      Corners
      5
      9
      Passes completed
      482
      279
      Free kicks
      16
      17
      Offsides
      0
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      8488
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      8
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan Ayew
      Crosses
      4
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo Riedewald
      Touches
      98
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      5
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick Mitchell

