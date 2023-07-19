Skip navigation
      Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace

      Crawley 0 Palace 4

      Crawley0
      Palace4
      Mateta8' 16'
      Eze23'
      Ahamada24'
      Wed 19 Jul 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Other Club FriendliesBroadfield Stadium

      Full-Time

      Information

      Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-demand via Palace TV+

      Information

      Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-dema...

      Ahead of Palace's final friendly against Lyon , make sure you subscribe to Palace TV+ to gain access to the game – plus replays of all six other pre-season games, including Stateside matches against Millonarios and Sevilla – from the new lower price of just £9.99.
      Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-demand via Palace TV+

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0106
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4.
      89'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Dominic
      Telford(19)
      off
      Jedidiah
      Brown(29)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Kellan
      Gordon(2)
      off
      C
      Trialist(17)
      on
      88'

      free kick won

      John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Jay
      Williams(26)
      off
      B
      Trialist(38)
      on
      85'

      free kick won

      Trialist (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Zach Marsh
      Zach
      Marsh(33)
      on
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Finley Marjoram
      Finley
      Marjoram(30)
      on
      82'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      80'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      free kick won

      Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      post

      Nicholas Tsaroulla (Crawley Town) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Liam
      Kelly(4)
      off
      Rafiq
      Khaleel(27)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Danilo
      Orsi(9)
      off
      A
      Trialist(33)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Liam Kelly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      75'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      off
      David Ozoh
      David
      Ozoh(52)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      John-Kymani Gordon
      John-Kymani
      Gordon(37)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Chris Richards
      Chris
      Richards(26)
      off
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      on
      67'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Joy
      Mukena(20)
      off
      D
      Trialist(42)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Harry
      Forster(14)
      off
      Joel
      Lynch(6)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Ashley
      Nadesan(10)
      off
      Klaidi
      Lolos(8)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Tobi
      Omole(16)
      off
      Nicholas
      Tsaroulla(25)
      on
      66'

      free kick won

      Dominic Telford (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tobi Omole.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      60'

      free kick won

      Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      free kick won

      Joy Mukena (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      52'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jake O'Brien following a corner.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross following a corner.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Forster.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Sam Johnstone
      Sam
      Johnstone(1)
      off
      Remi Matthews
      Remi
      Matthews(31)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Corey
      Addai(1)
      off
      Luca
      Ashby-Hammond(13)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Danilo Orsi (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Telford.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      43'

      free kick won

      Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Danilo Orsi (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      33'

      free kick won

      Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jay Williams (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Kelly with a cross.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
      24'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball following a fast break.
      23'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 3. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      19'

      free kick won

      Harry Forster (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      16'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      14'

      free kick won

      Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      13'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Will Hughes.
      10'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      8'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Ransom.
      7'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Corey Addai.
      5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon85'
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      substitution icon72'
      32
      Jake O'Brien
      DF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      MF
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      MF
      24'
      substitution icon72'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      23'
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      8'
      16'
      substitution icon72'

      Substitutes

      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      substitution icon45'
      5
      James Tomkins
      substitution icon72'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon45'
      30
      Finley Marjoram
      substitution icon85'
      31
      Remi Matthews
      substitution icon45'
      33
      Zach Marsh
      substitution icon85'
      37
      John-Kymani Gordon
      substitution icon72'
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      substitution icon72'
      52
      David Ozoh
      substitution icon72'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Corey Addai
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      5
      Harry Ransom
      DF
      20
      Joy Mukena
      DF
      substitution icon67'
      16
      Tobi Omole
      DF
      substitution icon66'
      4
      Liam Kelly
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      14
      Harry Forster
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      26
      Jay Williams
      MF
      substitution icon86'
      10
      Ashley Nadesan
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      2
      Kellan Gordon
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      19
      Dominic Telford
      S
      substitution icon89'
      9
      Danilo Orsi
      S
      substitution icon76'

      Substitutes

      6
      Joel Lynch
      substitution icon66'
      8
      Klaidi Lolos
      substitution icon66'
      13
      Luca Ashby-Hammond
      substitution icon45'
      17
      C Trialist
      substitution icon89'
      18
      Jayden Davis
      25
      Nicholas Tsaroulla
      substitution icon66'
      27
      Rafiq Khaleel
      substitution icon76'
      29
      Jedidiah Brown
      substitution icon89'
      33
      A Trialist
      substitution icon76'
      38
      B Trialist
      substitution icon86'
      42
      D Trialist
      substitution icon67'
      Crawley Town

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      45%
      55%
      Total shots
      6
      15
      Shots on target
      3
      9
      Corners
      4
      4
      Passes completed
      471
      613
      Free kicks
      7
      12
      Offsides
      0
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      8085
      Jake O'Brien
      Jake O'Brien
      Duels won
      6
      Will Hughes
      Will Hughes
      Crosses
      3
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      92
      Jake O'Brien
      Jake O'Brien
      Tackles
      4
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

      Information

      Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-demand via Palace TV+

      Information

      Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-dema...

      Ahead of Palace's final friendly against Lyon , make sure you subscribe to Palace TV+ to gain access to the game – plus replays of all six other pre-season games, including Stateside matches against Millonarios and Sevilla – from the new lower price of just £9.99.
      Watch Palace v Lyon plus every pre-season match on-demand via Palace TV+

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      0106
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      1
      Sam Johnstone
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      2
      Joel Ward
      DF
      substitution icon85'
      26
      Chris Richards
      DF
      substitution icon72'
      32
      Jake O'Brien
      DF
      44
      Jairo Riedewald
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      MF
      28
      Cheick Doucouré
      MF
      substitution icon72'
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      substitution icon85'
      29
      Naouirou Ahamada
      MF
      24'
      substitution icon72'
      10
      Eberechi Eze
      MF
      23'
      substitution icon45'
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      8'
      16'
      substitution icon72'

      Substitutes

      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      substitution icon45'
      5
      James Tomkins
      substitution icon72'
      9
      Jordan Ayew
      substitution icon45'
      30
      Finley Marjoram
      substitution icon85'
      31
      Remi Matthews
      substitution icon45'
      33
      Zach Marsh
      substitution icon85'
      37
      John-Kymani Gordon
      substitution icon72'
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      substitution icon72'
      52
      David Ozoh
      substitution icon72'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Corey Addai
      GK
      substitution icon45'
      5
      Harry Ransom
      DF
      20
      Joy Mukena
      DF
      substitution icon67'
      16
      Tobi Omole
      DF
      substitution icon66'
      4
      Liam Kelly
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      14
      Harry Forster
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      26
      Jay Williams
      MF
      substitution icon86'
      10
      Ashley Nadesan
      MF
      substitution icon66'
      2
      Kellan Gordon
      MF
      substitution icon89'
      19
      Dominic Telford
      S
      substitution icon89'
      9
      Danilo Orsi
      S
      substitution icon76'

      Substitutes

      6
      Joel Lynch
      substitution icon66'
      8
      Klaidi Lolos
      substitution icon66'
      13
      Luca Ashby-Hammond
      substitution icon45'
      17
      C Trialist
      substitution icon89'
      18
      Jayden Davis
      25
      Nicholas Tsaroulla
      substitution icon66'
      27
      Rafiq Khaleel
      substitution icon76'
      29
      Jedidiah Brown
      substitution icon89'
      33
      A Trialist
      substitution icon76'
      38
      B Trialist
      substitution icon86'
      42
      D Trialist
      substitution icon67'
      Crawley Town

      Team stats

      Crystal Palace
      Possession
      45%
      55%
      Total shots
      6
      15
      Shots on target
      3
      9
      Corners
      4
      4
      Passes completed
      471
      613
      Free kicks
      7
      12
      Offsides
      0
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      8085
      Jake O'Brien
      Jake O'Brien
      Duels won
      6
      Will Hughes
      Will Hughes
      Crosses
      3
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi Eze
      Touches
      92
      Jake O'Brien
      Jake O'Brien
      Tackles
      4
      Joel Ward
      Joel Ward

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4.
      89'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Dominic
      Telford(19)
      off
      Jedidiah
      Brown(29)
      on
      89'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Kellan
      Gordon(2)
      off
      C
      Trialist(17)
      on
      88'

      free kick won

      John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      86'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Jay
      Williams(26)
      off
      B
      Trialist(38)
      on
      85'

      free kick won

      Trialist (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      off
      Zach Marsh
      Zach
      Marsh(33)
      on
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Joel Ward
      Joel
      Ward(2)
      off
      Finley Marjoram
      Finley
      Marjoram(30)
      on
      82'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.
      80'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      80'

      free kick won

      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      79'

      free kick won

      Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      78'

      post

      Nicholas Tsaroulla (Crawley Town) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
      76'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Liam
      Kelly(4)
      off
      Rafiq
      Khaleel(27)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Danilo
      Orsi(9)
      off
      A
      Trialist(33)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Liam Kelly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      75'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      73'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      off
      David Ozoh
      David
      Ozoh(52)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      off
      John-Kymani Gordon
      John-Kymani
      Gordon(37)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      Jesurun
      Rak-Sakyi(49)
      on
      72'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Chris Richards
      Chris
      Richards(26)
      off
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      on
      67'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Joy
      Mukena(20)
      off
      D
      Trialist(42)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Harry
      Forster(14)
      off
      Joel
      Lynch(6)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Ashley
      Nadesan(10)
      off
      Klaidi
      Lolos(8)
      on
      66'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Tobi
      Omole(16)
      off
      Nicholas
      Tsaroulla(25)
      on
      66'

      free kick won

      Dominic Telford (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      65'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross.
      64'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tobi Omole.
      64'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      60'

      free kick won

      Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      free kick won

      Joy Mukena (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Kelly.
      54'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
      52'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jake O'Brien following a corner.
      51'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross following a corner.
      50'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Forster.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joel Ward.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi Eze
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      off
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jairo Riedewald
      Jairo
      Riedewald(44)
      off
      Tyrick Mitchell
      Tyrick
      Mitchell(3)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Sam Johnstone
      Sam
      Johnstone(1)
      off
      Remi Matthews
      Remi
      Matthews(31)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Crawley Town
      Corey
      Addai(1)
      off
      Luca
      Ashby-Hammond(13)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4.
      45'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Danilo Orsi (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Telford.
      44'

      corner

      Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      43'

      free kick won

      Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      38'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Danilo Orsi (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      33'

      free kick won

      Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      30'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      30'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jay Williams (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Kelly with a cross.
      29'

      corner

      Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jairo Riedewald.
      24'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Naouirou
      Ahamada(29)
      Naouirou Ahamada
      Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 4. Naouirou Ahamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball following a fast break.
      23'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 3. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jairo Riedewald.
      19'

      free kick won

      Harry Forster (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      16'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 2. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball.
      15'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      14'

      free kick won

      Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      13'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Will Hughes.
      10'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      8'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Crawley Town 0, Crystal Palace 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harry Ransom.
      7'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a corner.
      5'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Corey Addai.
      5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.