      Crystal Palace vs Fredrikstad

      Palace 1 0

      Palace1
      Mateta54'
      Fredrikstad0
      Thu 21 Aug 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      UEFA Conference League QualifyingSelhurst Park

      Full-Time

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Fredrikstad 0.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Henrik Skogvold (Fredrikstad) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Johannes Nuñez following a fast break.
      90'+1'

      free kick won

      Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+1'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.
      90'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Borna Sosa with a cross following a corner.
      90'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martin Børsheim.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sigurd Kvile.
      88'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      84'

      free kick won

      Johannes Nuñez (Fredrikstad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      83'

      Substitution

      Fredrikstad
      Leonard
      Owusu(6)
      off
      Rocco
      Shein(19)
      on
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
      78'

      post

      Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      77'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Borna Sosa (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      76'

      Substitution

      Fredrikstad
      Oskar
      Øhlenschlæger(20)
      off
      Jóannes
      Bjartalíd(14)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Fredrikstad
      Solomon
      Owusu(28)
      off
      Sigurd
      Kvile(17)
      on
      75'

      free kick won

      Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      74'

      Yellow Card

      Eid(16)
      Daniel Eid (Fredrikstad) is shown the yellow card.
      72'

      free kick won

      Ulrik Fredriksen (Fredrikstad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      71'

      free kick won

      Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      69'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Justin Devenny
      Justin
      Devenny(55)
      off
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      on
      67'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Borna Sosa (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a cross.
      66'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Henrik Skogvold (Fredrikstad) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Eid with a cross.
      65'

      corner

      Corner, Fredrikstad. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
      64'

      Substitution

      Fredrikstad
      Sondre
      Sørløkk(13)
      off
      Henrik
      Skogvold(23)
      on
      64'

      Substitution

      Fredrikstad
      Emil
      Holten(9)
      off
      Johannes
      Nuñez(10)
      on
      62'

      Yellow Card

      Fredriksen(12)
      Ulrik Fredriksen (Fredrikstad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      62'

      free kick won

      Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Leonard Owusu.
      54'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Fredrikstad 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      54'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      54'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      52'

      offside

      Offside, Fredrikstad. Emil Holten is caught offside.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
      50'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marc Guéhi with a cross.
      48'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Justin Devenny.
      47'

      free kick won

      Borna Sosa (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Fredrikstad 0.
      45'+1'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
      45'+1'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ulrik Fredriksen.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Borna Sosa (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ulrik Fredriksen.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Patrick Metcalfe.
      42'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Wharton.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner by Martin Børsheim (Fredrikstad). Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      41'

      offside

      Offside, Fredrikstad. Oskar Øhlenschlæger is caught offside.
      39'

      free kick won

      Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      39'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      38'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Solomon Owusu.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
      34'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Emil Holten (Fredrikstad) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sondre Sørløkk.
      33'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Ulrik Fredriksen (Fredrikstad) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Metcalfe with a cross.
      33'

      corner

      Corner, Fredrikstad. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
      31'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Borna Sosa (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Martin Børsheim (Fredrikstad).
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      28'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      27'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      26'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Solomon Owusu (Fredrikstad).
      24'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Martin Børsheim (Fredrikstad). Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      22'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      21'

      free kick won

      Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Martin Børsheim (Fredrikstad). Assisted by Marc Guéhi.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      14'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      12'

      free kick won

      Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Emil Holten (Fredrikstad) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick Metcalfe with a cross following a corner.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Fredrikstad. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
      10'

      free kick won

      Emil Holten (Fredrikstad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      2'

      free kick won

      Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Dean Henderson
      GK
      5
      Maxence Lacroix
      DF
      8
      Jefferson Lerma
      DF
      6
      Marc Guéhi
      DF
      24
      Borna Sosa
      MF
      19
      Will Hughes
      MF
      2
      Daniel Muñoz
      MF
      20
      Adam Wharton
      MF
      14
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      S
      54'
      55
      Justin Devenny
      S
      substitution icon69'
      7
      Ismaïla Sarr
      S

      Substitutes

      3
      Tyrick Mitchell
      17
      Nathaniel Clyne
      21
      Romain Esse
      22
      Odsonne Édouard
      substitution icon69'
      26
      Chris Richards
      31
      Remi Matthews
      44
      Walter Benítez
      49
      Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
      59
      Rio Cardines

      Starting lineup

      77
      Martin Børsheim
      GK
      12
      Ulrik Fredriksen
      DF
      62'
      22
      Maxwell Woledzi
      DF
      4
      Stian Molde
      DF
      28
      Solomon Owusu
      DF
      substitution icon76'
      16
      Daniel Eid
      DF
      74'
      11
      Patrick Metcalfe
      MF
      13
      Sondre Sørløkk
      MF
      substitution icon64'
      20
      Oskar Øhlenschlæger
      MF
      substitution icon76'
      6
      Leonard Owusu
      MF
      substitution icon83'
      9
      Emil Holten
      S
      substitution icon64'

      Substitutes

      1
      Øystein Øvretveit
      2
      Kennedy Okpaleke
      5
      Simen Rafn
      10
      Johannes Nuñez
      substitution icon64'
      14
      Jóannes Bjartalíd
      substitution icon76'
      17
      Sigurd Kvile
      substitution icon76'
      18
      Ludvig Begby
      19
      Rocco Shein
      substitution icon83'
      23
      Henrik Skogvold
      substitution icon64'
      25
      Ole Langbråten
      31
      Elias Solberg
      40
      Eirik Granaas
      Crystal Palace

      Team stats

      Fredrikstad
      Possession
      74%
      26%
      Total shots
      25
      5
      Shots on target
      5
      0
      Corners
      7
      3
      Passes completed
      495
      113
      Free kicks
      10
      3
      Offsides
      0
      2

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      93103
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Duels won
      7
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Crosses
      13
      Borna Sosa
      Borna Sosa
      Touches
      120
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc Guéhi
      Tackles
      3
      Daniel Muñoz
      Daniel Muñoz
      ROS
      2-1
      1FS
      RZP
      2-1
      OMO
      HCK
      7-2
      CFR
      GYR
      2-1
      SKR
      HAM
      1-0
      RIG
      IST
      1-2
      UNI
      SHA
      1-1
      SER
      CEL
      1-0
      BAN
      DRI
      2-1
      DIF
      OLI
      1-4
      NOA
      SPA
      2-0
      RIG
      LEV
      0-2
      ALK
      BRE
      2-1
      VIR
      AND
      1-1
      AEK
      POL
      0-3
      FIO
      NEM
      0-1
      RAY
      STR
      0-0
      BRN
      JAG
      3-0
      DIN
      LAU
      1-1
      BES
      SHE
      3-1
      LIN
      SAN
      1-2
      SHA
      HIB
      1-2
      LEG
      RAK
      1-0
      ARD

