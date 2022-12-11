How an underdog Palace side made it to the FA Youth Cup final
1 3
Palace U181
Bell54'
Manchester United U183
Oyedele9'
Norkett12'
Mather77'
- Details of Palace's Youth Cup fixture with Man United confirmed
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 1, Manchester United U18 3.
90'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. Eyimofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Adler Nascimento with a cross following a corner.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Elyh Harrison.
90'+6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
90'+5'
free kick won
Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+5'
free kick won
Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adler Nascimento.
90'+3'
free kick won
Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
post
Daniel Gore (Manchester United U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ethan Williams.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Nolan(3)
James Nolan (Manchester United U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
Substitution
Sam
Mather(10)off
Adam
Berry(14)on
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Tyler Fredricson.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ethan Wheatley (Manchester United U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Williams with a cross.
87'
free kick won
Sam Mather (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'
free kick won
Daniel Gore (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
offside
Offside, Manchester United U18. Sonny Aljofree tries a through ball, but Jack Moorhouse is caught offside.
83'
Substitution
Freddie
Bell(10)off
Hindolo
Mustapha(17)on
82'
free kick won
Maximillian Oyedele (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
corner
Corner, Manchester United U18. Conceded by Jake Grante.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Daniel Gore (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
78'
Substitution
Junior
Dixon(9)off
Asher
Agbinone(14)on
77'
Manchester United U18 Goal
Goal!
Sam
Mather(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Manchester United U18 3. Sam Mather (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Moorhouse.
74'
Substitution
Manni
Norkett(9)off
Ethan
Wheatley(17)on
69'
Yellow Card
Norkett(9)
Manni Norkett (Manchester United U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
free kick won
Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Nolan (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
62'
Substitution
Victor
Musa(11)off
Jack
Moorhouse(15)on
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Musa (Manchester United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Ozoh.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Freddie Bell.
58'
post
Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by David Ozoh.
54'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Freddie
Bell(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Manchester United U18 2. Freddie Bell (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top right corner. Assisted by Kaden Rodney.
50'
free kick won
Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Tyler Fredricson (Manchester United U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Mather with a cross following a set piece situation.
48'
free kick won
Ethan Williams (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
free kick won
Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 0, Manchester United U18 2.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Tyler Fredricson.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Freddie Bell (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zach Marsh.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Freddie Bell (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adler Nascimento.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vonnte Williams with a cross.
41'
free kick won
Manni Norkett (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Musa (Manchester United U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ethan Williams with a cross.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tyler Fredricson (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
39'
corner
Corner, Manchester United U18. Conceded by Jackson Izquierdo.
39'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sonny Aljofree (Manchester United U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Williams with a cross.
39'
corner
Corner, Manchester United U18. Conceded by Eyimofe Jemide.
37'
free kick won
Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Musa (Manchester United U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Mather with a cross.
35'
free kick won
Tyler Fredricson (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Junior Dixon.
33'
free kick won
Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
28'
post
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box following a corner.
27'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sonny Aljofree.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Ozoh.
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sonny Aljofree.
23'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Daniel Gore (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Mather.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vonnte Williams.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Freddie Bell (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Caleb Kporha.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adler Nascimento.
12'
Manchester United U18 Goal
Goal!
Manni
Norkett(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, Manchester United U18 2. Manni Norkett (Manchester United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ethan Williams with a through ball following a fast break.
12'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Freddie Bell.
9'
Manchester United U18 Goal
Goal!
Maximillian
Oyedele(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, Manchester United U18 1. Maximillian Oyedele (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
9'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ethan Williams (Manchester United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Musa.
8'
free kick won
Ethan Williams (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Eyimofe Jemide tries a through ball, but Junior Dixon is caught offside.
3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Freddie Bell with a cross.
2'
free kick won
Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
10
Freddie Bell
MF
54'
83'
Starting lineup
1
Elyh Harrison
GK
3
James Nolan
DF
90'+2'
5
Tyler Fredricson
DF
4
Sonny Aljofree
DF
2
Louis Jackson
DF
6
Maximillian Oyedele
MF
9'
7
Ethan Williams
MF
8
Daniel Gore
MF
10
Sam Mather
MF
77'
90'+1'
11
Victor Musa
MF
62'
9
Manni Norkett
S
12'
69'
74'
Substitutes
12
Jayce Fitzgerald
13
Tom Wooster
14
Adam Berry
90'+1'
15
Jack Moorhouse
62'
16
Shea Lacey
17
Ethan Wheatley
74'
Team stats
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
8
8
Shots off target
7
3
Corners
5
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
7
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
- How an underdog Palace side made it to the FA Youth Cup final
- Details of Palace's Youth Cup fixture with Man United confirmed
Starting lineup
10
Freddie Bell
MF
54'
83'
Starting lineup
1
Elyh Harrison
GK
3
James Nolan
DF
90'+2'
5
Tyler Fredricson
DF
4
Sonny Aljofree
DF
2
Louis Jackson
DF
6
Maximillian Oyedele
MF
9'
7
Ethan Williams
MF
8
Daniel Gore
MF
10
Sam Mather
MF
77'
90'+1'
11
Victor Musa
MF
62'
9
Manni Norkett
S
12'
69'
74'
Substitutes
12
Jayce Fitzgerald
13
Tom Wooster
14
Adam Berry
90'+1'
15
Jack Moorhouse
62'
16
Shea Lacey
17
Ethan Wheatley
74'
Team stats
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
8
8
Shots off target
7
3
Corners
5
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
7
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 1, Manchester United U18 3.
90'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. Eyimofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Adler Nascimento with a cross following a corner.
90'+6'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Elyh Harrison.
90'+6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
90'+5'
free kick won
Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+5'
free kick won
Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adler Nascimento.
90'+3'
free kick won
Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
post
Daniel Gore (Manchester United U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ethan Williams.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Nolan(3)
James Nolan (Manchester United U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
Substitution
Sam
Mather(10)off
Adam
Berry(14)on
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Tyler Fredricson.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ethan Wheatley (Manchester United U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Williams with a cross.
87'
free kick won
Sam Mather (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'
free kick won
Daniel Gore (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
offside
Offside, Manchester United U18. Sonny Aljofree tries a through ball, but Jack Moorhouse is caught offside.
83'
Substitution
Freddie
Bell(10)off
Hindolo
Mustapha(17)on
82'
free kick won
Maximillian Oyedele (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
corner
Corner, Manchester United U18. Conceded by Jake Grante.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Daniel Gore (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
78'
Substitution
Junior
Dixon(9)off
Asher
Agbinone(14)on
77'
Manchester United U18 Goal
Goal!
Sam
Mather(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Manchester United U18 3. Sam Mather (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Moorhouse.
74'
Substitution
Manni
Norkett(9)off
Ethan
Wheatley(17)on
69'
Yellow Card
Norkett(9)
Manni Norkett (Manchester United U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
free kick won
Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Nolan (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
62'
Substitution
Victor
Musa(11)off
Jack
Moorhouse(15)on
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Victor Musa (Manchester United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Ozoh.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Freddie Bell.
58'
post
Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by David Ozoh.
54'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Freddie
Bell(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Manchester United U18 2. Freddie Bell (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top right corner. Assisted by Kaden Rodney.
50'
free kick won
Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Tyler Fredricson (Manchester United U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Mather with a cross following a set piece situation.
48'
free kick won
Ethan Williams (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
free kick won
Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 0, Manchester United U18 2.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Tyler Fredricson.
45'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Freddie Bell (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zach Marsh.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Freddie Bell (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adler Nascimento.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vonnte Williams with a cross.
41'
free kick won
Manni Norkett (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Musa (Manchester United U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ethan Williams with a cross.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tyler Fredricson (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
39'
corner
Corner, Manchester United U18. Conceded by Jackson Izquierdo.
39'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sonny Aljofree (Manchester United U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Williams with a cross.
39'
corner
Corner, Manchester United U18. Conceded by Eyimofe Jemide.
37'
free kick won
Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Musa (Manchester United U18) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Mather with a cross.
35'
free kick won
Tyler Fredricson (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Junior Dixon.
33'
free kick won
Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
free kick won
Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
28'
post
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box following a corner.
27'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sonny Aljofree.
27'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Ozoh.
24'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Sonny Aljofree.
23'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Daniel Gore (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Mather.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vonnte Williams.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Freddie Bell (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Caleb Kporha.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adler Nascimento.
12'
Manchester United U18 Goal
Goal!
Manni
Norkett(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, Manchester United U18 2. Manni Norkett (Manchester United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ethan Williams with a through ball following a fast break.
12'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Freddie Bell.
9'
Manchester United U18 Goal
Goal!
Maximillian
Oyedele(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, Manchester United U18 1. Maximillian Oyedele (Manchester United U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
9'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ethan Williams (Manchester United U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Musa.
8'
free kick won
Ethan Williams (Manchester United U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Eyimofe Jemide tries a through ball, but Junior Dixon is caught offside.
3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Freddie Bell with a cross.
2'
free kick won
Adler Nascimento (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.