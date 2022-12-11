Skip navigation
U18s Report: Man Utd knock young Eagles out of FA Youth Cup

Match reports
Crystal Palace U18
1
Bell 54'
3
Manchester United U18
Oyedele 9'
Norkett 12'
Mather 77'

On a blisteringly cold Sunday afternoon at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace Under-18s were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup by reigning champions Manchester United.

Summary

  • Rob Quinn named an unchanged starting XI from the 0-5 victory at Brighton

  • Max Oyedele put Man Utd ahead 9 minutes in

  • United doubled their lead just two minutes later through Manni Norkett

  • Zach Marsh hit the post for Palace half an hour in

  • Jackson Izquierdo pulled off a number of saves towards the end of the half

  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester United

  • Freddie Bell pulled one back for Palace 10 minutes after the restart

  • Palace hit the bar through Adler Nascimento just a few minutes later

  • The Red Devils restored their two-goal cushion through Sam Mather with 15 minutes to go

  • Dan Gore hit the bar for United in injury time

  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester United

U18 Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester United | FA Youth Cup

A week on from the 0-5 thumping of Brighton & Hove Albion, the young Eagles welcomed Manchester United to a frosty Selhurst Park for the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Manager Rob Quinn named an unchanged starting XI from the win on the south coast, with David Ozoh and Kaden Rodney continuing to feature in the side.

Despite the young Eagles being spurred on by the crowd at Selhurst, the reigning champions got off to the perfect start. They took the lead nine minutes into the game, when Max Oyedele found himself in the right place at the right time to slot home a rebounded effort from Ethan Williams.

Palace looked to hit back immediately from kick-off, though Junior Dixon’s effort was cleared off the line by a combination of goalkeeper and defender. United broke away on the counter following the Palace attack and managed to double their lead just two minutes after going in front.

Manni Norkett latched on to an incisive through ball and charged forward into the Palace box before curling in a left-footed effort, leaving Palace with a two-goal deficit to overcome.

The young Eagles managed to fashion a number of chances as the half went on, with Dixon, Rodney, Caleb Kporha and Zach Marsh all coming close. Marsh had the pick of the chances as he rattled the post from inside the six-yard box with a thunderous strike.

While Palace were searching for a way back into the game, the visitors had opportunities to increase their advantage just before the end of the half. Jackson Izquierdo in the Palace goal did well to deny a header from Victor Musa and also tip over an effort after a scramble from a corner.

After the half-time break, the south Londoners came racing out the blocks to find a goal to halve the deficit. A bright start saw skipper Freddie Bell claw a goal back, latching onto a Rodney through ball, turning his marker and firing into the roof of the net.

Momentum swung in Palace’s favour after finding the back of the net. Just a few minutes after Bell’s strike, Adler Nascimento found space out on the left, cut inside, and fired an effort from 20-yards which cannoned back off the crossbar.

Chances came and went for both sides in the half-hour that remained, though United managed to find a decisive third goal in the 76th minute. Sam Mather, United’s number 10, curled an effort from inside the box into the top corner.

It was not to be for Palace as the Red Devils managed to see out the remainder of the game. Dan Gore hit the bar deep into second-half stoppage time, and the referee’s whistle brought an end to proceedings shortly afterwards.

The result means the young Eagles are knocked out of the FA Youth Cup. Manchester United will play either Stoke City or Blackpool Town in the next round.

Crystal Palace: Izquierdo, Kporha, Grante, Jemide, Williams, Ozoh, Rodney, Bell (Mustapha, 82), Nascimento, Dixon (Agbinone, 85), Marsh.

Subs not used: Hill, Cardines, Gibbard, Austin, Mustapha, Socoliche, Agbinone.

Manchester United: Harrison, Jackson, Fredricson, Aljofree, Nolan, Oyedele, Gore, Williams, Mather (Berry, 90+1), Musa (Moorhouse, 62), Norkett (Wheatley, 74).

Subs not used: Fitzgerald, Wooster, Berry, Lacey.

