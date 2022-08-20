Skip navigation
Aston Villa U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Aston Villa U18
Palace U18
Sat 20 Aug 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueBodymoor Heath Training Ground

Recent Meetings

U18 Premier League

Head-To-Head

Games played
4
1
Total wins
2
1
Draws
1
Form

BIR
BIR
2 - 2
(A)
D
W
(H)
1 - 0
FUL
FUL
LEI
LEI
2 - 1
(A)
L
W
(H)
2 - 1
BHA
BHA
BHA
BHA
2 - 0
(A)
L
D
(A)
2 - 2
CHE
CHE
WES
WES
2 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
3 - 0
REA
REA
REA
REA
1 - 2
(H)
L
L
(A)
1 - 0
BHA
BHA
Season so far

2
Position
5
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
ASTAston Villa U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHEChelsea U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
FULFulham U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
LEILeicester City U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
NORNorwich City U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
SOUSouthampton U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
WESWest Ham United U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0