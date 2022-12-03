Skip navigation
Brighton and Hove Albion U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Brighton and Hove Albion U18 Crystal Palace U18

Brighton and Hove Albion U18
Brighton and Hove Albion U18
Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Sat 03 Dec 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueThe Amex Elite Football Performance Centre

Brighton and Hove Albion U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Recent Meetings

U18 Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion U18
Crystal Palace U18
Brighton and Hove Albion U18

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U18
Games played
4
1
Total wins
3
0
Draws
0
Brighton and Hove Albion U18

Form

Crystal Palace U18
CRY
CRY
2 - 1
(A)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
FUL
FUL
TOT
TOT
3 - 3
(H)
D
W
(H)
2 - 1
BHA
BHA
WES
WES
0 - 4
(H)
L
D
(A)
2 - 2
CHE
CHE
AST
AST
2 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
3 - 0
REA
REA
CRY
CRY
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
1 - 0
BHA
BHA
Brighton and Hove Albion U18

Season so far

Crystal Palace U18
3
Position
5
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
ASTAston Villa U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHEChelsea U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
FULFulham U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
LEILeicester City U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
NORNorwich City U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
SOUSouthampton U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
WESWest Ham United U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0