Crystal Palace U18 Chelsea U18
Palace U18
Chelsea U18
U18 Premier League
Head-To-Head
Games played
4
2
Total wins
1
1
Draws
1
Form
FUL
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
5 - 2
SOU
BHA
2 - 1
(H)
W
D
(H)
2 - 2
CRY
CHE
2 - 2
(A)
D
W
(A)
2 - 4
BIR
REA
3 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
3 - 0
WES
BHA
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
3 - 2
TOT
Season so far
5
Position
4
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
ASTAston Villa U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHEChelsea U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
FULFulham U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
LEILeicester City U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
NORNorwich City U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
SOUSouthampton U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
WESWest Ham United U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0