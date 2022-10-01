Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

U18s Report: Dixon double seals Palace comeback v Chelsea

Match reports
Crystal Palace U18
3
Dixon 43' 90+3'
Marsh 47'
2
Chelsea U18
Castledine 27'
Murray-Campbell 42'

Crystal Palace Under-18s came back from two goals down to secure all three points against Chelsea on a sunny Saturday morning at Copers Cope. A calmly dispatched Junior Dixon penalty in the third minute of stoppage time saw Palace come away with their fifth straight win of the season.

Summary

  • Rob Quinn made a single change to the side, with Zach Marsh coming in for Hindolo Mustapha

  • Chelsea took the lead through Leo Castledine just before the half-hour mark

  • Harrison Murray-Campbell doubled Chelsea’s lead five minutes before the break

  • Junior Dixon pulled one back for Palace to halve the deficit a minute later

  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea

  • Zach Marsh levelled it for Palace straight after the restart

  • Jackson Izquierdo pulled off two great stops to keep the scores level

  • Dixon stepped up from 12-yards to put Palace ahead in stoppage time

  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-2 Chelsea

U18 Match Highlights: Palace 3-2 Chelsea

Exactly two weeks on from the 3-2 triumph over reigning Under 18 Premier League South champions Southampton, the young Eagles were back in action as they welcomed Chelsea to Copers Cope.

Rob Quinn made a single change to the side, with Zach Marsh returning to the fold in place of Hindolo Mustapha.

The two sides were evenly matched in the opening exchanges. Both were pushing and probing to find an opening, creating a number of half chances, though neither could find a breakthrough.

With just under half-an-hour played, Chelsea took the lead. Leo Castledine was fouled just inside the Palace 18-yard box and the striker stepped up and converted from the spot.

Adler Nascimento came close to finding an instant response for Palace with a free-kick on the edge of the box just five minutes later, though it went narrowly over the bar.

The visitors doubled their lead with five minutes remaining in the half. Harrison Murray-Campbell rose highest to head home from a Russel-Denny corner.

Palace hit back straight after the restart with great combination play down the left-hand side. Vonte Williams fed Adler Nascimento, who in turn put it across the box for Junior Dixon to finish with ease past Ted Curd in the Chelsea goal.

A goal before the half-time interval was exactly what Palace needed. They came out in the second-half with a spring in their step and managed to find the equaliser mere seconds after the referee blew his whistle.

Nascimento played a delightful ball into the path of the returning Marsh and the forward finished brilliantly with a shot across his body which went in off the post.

Palace were in the ascendancy after drawing level and immediately looked to get their noses in front. Nascimento was once again causing problems for the Chelsea defence - his floated ball fell perfectly to Dixon, however the striker’s effort clipped the edge of the post and bounced out.

The Blues’ best chances to reclaim the lead came just after the hour mark, but they were no match for Jackson Izquierdo in the Palace goal. The ‘keeper stood tall to deny Tudor Mendel-Idowu and then pulled off a fingertip save to turn Castledine’s shot onto the bar.

Both sides threatened from set pieces as the game trickled towards the final 10 minutes. Nascimento once again picked out Dixon with a free-kick, but his stooping header went narrowly wide of the mark. Meanwhile, Brodi Hughes fired wide from a direct free-kick for Chelsea.

In the first minute of time added on, second-half substitute Asher Agbinone was fouled inside the penalty area and Palace were awarded a golden opportunity to secure all three points. Dixon stepped up from 12-yards and calmly slotted the ball down the middle past a helpless Curd.

It looked as though the young Eagles had claimed all three points, however Chelsea raced down the other end from kick-off and Castledine managed to hit the bar. In a frantic change of pace, Palace countered after Castledine’s missed effort and Dixon hit the bar himself just seconds later.

The chaotic ending was brought to an abrupt halt by the referee’s whistle, signalling a fifth consecutive win in all competitions for the young Eagles and their second successive 3-2 win while trailing.

Quinn’s side now sit second in the Under 18 Premier League South, three points behind leaders West Ham United.

Crystal Palace: Izquierdo, Kporha, Grante, Jemide, Williams, Bell, Gibbard (Agbinone, 82), Socoliche (Austin, 71), Nascimento, Dixon, Marsh (Barton, 68).

Subs not used: Eastwood, Marroni.

Chelsea: Curd, Hughes, Akomeah, Murray-Campbell, Boniface, Rak-Sakyi, Mendel, Dyer (Chibueze, 45), Runham (George, 87), Castledine, Russel-Denny (Silcott, 63).

Subs not used: Acheampong.

Related News

More News