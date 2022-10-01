U18s Report: Dixon double seals Palace comeback v Chelsea

Both sides threatened from set pieces as the game trickled towards the final 10 minutes. Nascimento once again picked out Dixon with a free-kick, but his stooping header went narrowly wide of the mark. Meanwhile, Brodi Hughes fired wide from a direct free-kick for Chelsea.
In the first minute of time added on, second-half substitute Asher Agbinone was fouled inside the penalty area and Palace were awarded a golden opportunity to secure all three points. Dixon stepped up from 12-yards and calmly slotted the ball down the middle past a helpless Curd.
It looked as though the young Eagles had claimed all three points, however Chelsea raced down the other end from kick-off and Castledine managed to hit the bar. In a frantic change of pace, Palace countered after Castledine’s missed effort and Dixon hit the bar himself just seconds later.
The chaotic ending was brought to an abrupt halt by the referee’s whistle, signalling a fifth consecutive win in all competitions for the young Eagles and their second successive 3-2 win while trailing.
Quinn’s side now sit second in the Under 18 Premier League South, three points behind leaders West Ham United.
Crystal Palace: Izquierdo, Kporha, Grante, Jemide, Williams, Bell, Gibbard (Agbinone, 82), Socoliche (Austin, 71), Nascimento, Dixon, Marsh (Barton, 68).
Subs not used: Eastwood, Marroni.
Chelsea: Curd, Hughes, Akomeah, Murray-Campbell, Boniface, Rak-Sakyi, Mendel, Dyer (Chibueze, 45), Runham (George, 87), Castledine, Russel-Denny (Silcott, 63).
Subs not used: Acheampong.