Crystal Palace U18 vs Fulham U18

Crystal Palace U18 Fulham U18

Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Fulham U18
Fulham U18
Sat 29 Oct 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace Training Ground

Crystal Palace U18 vs Fulham U18

Recent Meetings

U18 Premier League

Crystal Palace U18
Fulham U18
Crystal Palace U18

Head-To-Head

Fulham U18
Games played
4
3
Total wins
0
1
Draws
1
Crystal Palace U18

Form

Fulham U18
FUL
FUL
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
1 - 0
CRY
CRY
BHA
BHA
2 - 1
(H)
W
L
(H)
1 - 2
LEI
LEI
CHE
CHE
2 - 2
(A)
D
L
(A)
2 - 1
ARS
ARS
REA
REA
3 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
5 - 0
BIR
BIR
BHA
BHA
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(A)
1 - 2
NOR
NOR
Crystal Palace U18

Season so far

Fulham U18
5
Position
6
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
ASTAston Villa U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHEChelsea U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
FULFulham U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
LEILeicester City U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
NORNorwich City U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
SOUSouthampton U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
WESWest Ham United U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0