U18s Report: Young Eagles held by Fulham in close clash

Match reports
Crystal Palace U18
2
Mustapha 53'
Kporha 63'
2
Fulham U18
Mustapha 23'
Loupalo-Bi 69'

Crystal Palace Under-18s came from behind to earn a point against London rivals Fulham, thanks to two very well taken goals from Hindolo Mustapha and Caleb Kporha.

Summary

  • Rob Quinn made three changes, brining in Mofe Jemide, Hindolo Mustapha and Zach Marsh

  • Asher Agbinone hit the post for Palace a quarter of an hour in

  • Fulham took the lead from a corner 20 minutes in

  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Fulham

  • Mustapha equalised for Palace shortly after the restart

  • Caleb Kporha put Palace ahead just after the hour-mark

  • Fulham responded in the 70th minute to draw level through Lupalo-Bi

  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-2 Fulham

U18 Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 2-2 Fulham

The young Eagles welcomed London rivals Fulham to Copers Cope as they looked to get back to winning ways following a 5-1 defeat to Leicester City last weekend.

Rob Quinn made three changes to the side, with Jake Grante returning from international duty in place of Kalani Barton, Hindolo Mustapha in for Freddie Bell and Zach Marsh - who recently signed his first professional contract - coming in for Junior Dixon.

The visitors got off to a flying start, enjoying more of the ball and creating a number of chances early on in the half.

Jackson Izquierdo made a smart save in the opening 10 minutes to turn Harvey Arajuo’s goal bound header from a Fulham free-kick behind and the Palace defence reacted quickly to scramble the ball off the line from the resulting corner.

Palace’s best attempt of the half came a quarter of an hour in through Asher Agbinone. The winger cut inside and saw his attempt from the edge of the box cannon back off the post.

Fulham took the lead 20 minutes in through Arajuo, as the defender rose highest and managed to flick the ball in at the near-post from a Lemar Gordon corner.

Chances were few and far between for both sides as the first-half went on as play was broken up intermittently due to a number of fouls from both sides.

Palace came racing out the blocks in the second-half looking to draw level and they managed to do so just seven minutes into the second-half. Mustapha picked up the ball in space about 25-yards out from goal and managed to rifle in the equaliser from distance, bouncing past Alfie McNally in the Fulham goal.

After the equaliser, momentum swung Palace’s way as they looked to get their noses in front. Mustapha turned provider this time around as he picked up the ball and drove forward in midfield. He picked out Caleb Kporha who took a touch in his stride and buried the ball past McNally to give Palace the lead just after the hour-mark.

The young Eagles’ lead was short-lived, however, as Fulham equalised 10 minutes later through Loupalo-Bi. The forward finished neatly inside the box, finding the bottom corner following Fulham’s high press to win the ball back in the final-third.

In the closing stages, Mustapha had two chances that were both well held by McNally, whilst Izquierdo was rarely troubled by Fulham efforts aside from a strong shot from Lupalo-Bi late on that he saved with ease.

The referee’s whistle brought an end to proceedings and saw the points shared at Copers Cope. The result means that Quinn’s side remain second in the Under 18 Premier League South, two points behind leaders West Ham United.

Crystal Palace: Izquierdo, Kporha, Grante, Jemide, Williams, Gibbard, Mustapha (Cardines, 87), Socoliche (Barton, 45), Nascimento, Marsh, Agbinone.

Subs not used: Shala, Marroni, Henry.

Fulham: McNally, Arajuo, Amissah, King (Olyott, 74), Avenall, Loupalo-Bi, de Fougerolles, Gofford, Parker (de Jesus, 56), Works (Nwoko, 58), Gordon.

Subs not used: Allen, Osmond.

