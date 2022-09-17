Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U18 vs Southampton U18

Crystal Palace U18 Southampton U18

Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Southampton U18
Southampton U18
Sat 17 Sep 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace Training Ground

Crystal Palace U18 vs Southampton U18

Recent Meetings

U18 Premier League

Crystal Palace U18
Southampton U18
Crystal Palace U18

Head-To-Head

Southampton U18
Games played
4
3
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace U18

Form

Southampton U18
FUL
FUL
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(H)
1 - 2
MAN
MAN
BHA
BHA
2 - 1
(H)
W
W
(H)
5 - 2
CHE
CHE
CHE
CHE
2 - 2
(A)
D
W
(H)
3 - 0
REA
REA
REA
REA
3 - 0
(H)
W
W
(A)
1 - 5
REA
REA
BHA
BHA
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(A)
0 - 1
LEI
LEI
Crystal Palace U18

Season so far

Southampton U18
5
Position
9
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
ASTAston Villa U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHEChelsea U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
FULFulham U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
LEILeicester City U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
NORNorwich City U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
SOUSouthampton U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
WESWest Ham United U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0