Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

U18s Report: Socoliche double fires 10-man Palace to victory over Saints

Match reports
Crystal Palace U18
3
Dixon 8'
Rieno Socoliche 21' 67'
2
Southampton U18
Charles 13'
A 17'

On a cold Saturday morning at Copers Cope, the ten men of Crystal Palace Under-18s saw off Southampton thanks to a brace from Basilio Socoliche and a well taken Junior Dixon penalty.

Summary

  • Rob Quinn made two changes to the side, with Jackson Izquierdo and Caleb Kphora coming in for Laurie Shala and Kalani Barton

  • Palace took the lead in the 8th minute from the spot through Junior Dixon

  • Southampton equalised four minutes later through Brandon Charles

  • Trialist put the visitors ahead a quarter of an hour in

  • Basilio Socoliche levelled for Palace in the 20th minute

  • Palace’s Hindolo Mustapha was sent off just before half-time

  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton

  • Izquierdo did well to deny Trialist with a fingertip save early on in the half

  • Socoliche put Palace ahead with 25 minutes remaining after a well-worked move

  • Palace held on to secure all three points after a late Saints resurgence

  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-2 Southampton

U18 Match Highlights: Palace 3-2 Southampton

Two weeks on from the 3-0 mauling of rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the Under 18 Premier League Cup, the young Eagles were back in league action as they welcomed Southampton to Copers Cope.

Rob Quinn made two changes to the side, with Jackson Izquierdo returning between the sticks and Caleb Kporha coming in for Kalani Barton.

Palace pressed from the front early on and managed to take the lead from the penalty spot. Adler Nascimento was brought down inside the box and Junior Dixon stepped up from 12-yards to bury the ball straight down the middle for his fifth goal of the season.

The visitors looked to find a foothold in the game after going behind early on and managed to reply immediately. Brandon Charles found space inside the box following a rebound and managed to just get the ball past Izquierdo in the Palace goal.

Momentum swung in Southampton’s favour and after equalising they managed to take the lead just moments later. Trialist picked out the top corner inside the box with a looping effort past both defender and ‘keeper from a narrow angle.

It was now Palace’s turn to play catch up and they quickly managed to level the scores just a few minutes later. Basilio Socoliche picked up the ball from Hindolo Mustapha on the edge of the box and managed to evade two Saints defenders, with excellent footwork, before finding the top corner on his right foot.

Socoliche netted his first of the season with that spectacular effort and nearly found his second just five minutes later. He cut inside from the edge of the box, following the referee’s advantage call, and almost found the bottom corner, though he was denied by Adli Mohamed in the Saints goal.

Palace were reduced to ten men just before half-time as Hindolo Mustapha was shown a straight red card.

After the interval, the young Eagles came racing out the blocks and created a number of half-chances despite the man-disadvantage. Socoliche and Adler Nascimento came closest, testing the ‘keeper with their respective efforts.

Ten minutes into the half, Trialist broke free inside the box and managed to shape an effort on goal which forced Izquierdo into a fingertip save. The rebound fell to Will Merry inside the six-yard box, but Caleb Kporha slid in well to deny him on the goalline.

The second-half was stop-start, with a number of players on both sides going down injured or with cramp.

With just over 25 minutes remaining, Palace reclaimed the lead through Socoliche. A well worked move following a free-kick saw Vonte Williams slip in Nasicmento down the left hand side.

Nascimento cut the ball back across the box to pick out a completely unmarked Socoliche, who managed to finish on his left foot with a first-time effort into the roof of the net.

The 10-men of Palace saw off the remaining 20 minutes of the game in calm fashion, stifling out any instances of a Saints attack and strategically running down the clock during breaks in play.

The result means the young Eagles now sit third in the Under 18 Premier League South, three points behind leaders West Ham United

Crystal Palace: Izquierdo, Kporha, Grante, Jemide, Williams, Bell, Gibbard, Mustapha, Nascimento, Dixon (Agbinone, 85), Socoliche (Austin, 89).

Subs not used: Cardines, Eastwood, Barton.

Southampton: Mohamed, Davis, Lett, Boot, Dobson-Ventura, Squires (Chavez-Munoz, 80), Merry, Stephien-Iwumene (Andrews, 80), Trialist (Higgs, 70), Dibbling, Charles.

Subs not used: Robinson, Moody.

Related News

More News