U18s Report: Socoliche double fires 10-man Palace to victory over Saints

Two weeks on from the 3-0 mauling of rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the Under 18 Premier League Cup, the young Eagles were back in league action as they welcomed Southampton to Copers Cope.

Rob Quinn made two changes to the side, with Jackson Izquierdo returning between the sticks and Caleb Kporha coming in for Kalani Barton.

Palace pressed from the front early on and managed to take the lead from the penalty spot. Adler Nascimento was brought down inside the box and Junior Dixon stepped up from 12-yards to bury the ball straight down the middle for his fifth goal of the season.

The visitors looked to find a foothold in the game after going behind early on and managed to reply immediately. Brandon Charles found space inside the box following a rebound and managed to just get the ball past Izquierdo in the Palace goal.

Momentum swung in Southampton’s favour and after equalising they managed to take the lead just moments later. Trialist picked out the top corner inside the box with a looping effort past both defender and ‘keeper from a narrow angle.

It was now Palace’s turn to play catch up and they quickly managed to level the scores just a few minutes later. Basilio Socoliche picked up the ball from Hindolo Mustapha on the edge of the box and managed to evade two Saints defenders, with excellent footwork, before finding the top corner on his right foot.