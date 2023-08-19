Report & Highlights: Young Eagles fall to late defeat at Chelsea
Chelsea U18 2 Crystal Palace U18 1
Chelsea U182
McNeilly81' 90'+9'
Palace U181
Derry7'
- 07:33Match Highlights: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace
- 111:37The Full 90: U18 Chelsea v Crystal Palace U18 | PalaceTV+
- 07:33Match Highlights: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace
- 05:35
- 05:16
- 04:24
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U18
3
2
0
1
8
3
+5
6
2
CHEChelsea U18
2
2
0
0
7
2
+5
6
3
ASTAston Villa U18
3
2
0
1
7
5
+2
6
4
FULFulham U18
3
2
0
1
6
6
0
6
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
3
1
2
0
8
7
+1
5
6
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
3
1
1
1
8
6
+2
4
7
LEILeicester City U18
3
1
1
1
7
7
0
4
8
ARSArsenal U18
3
1
1
1
5
5
0
4
9
WESWest Ham United U18
2
1
0
1
3
2
+1
3
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
2
1
0
1
4
6
-2
3
11
REAReading U18
3
1
0
2
3
5
-2
3
12
SOUSouthampton U18
3
0
1
2
2
9
-7
1
13
NORNorwich City U18
3
0
0
3
3
8
-5
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Chelsea U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1.
90'+14'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by William Eastwood.
90'+14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tyrique George (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Somtochukwu Boniface.
90'+13'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
90'+9'
Chelsea U18 Goal
Goal!
Donnell
McNeilly(9)
Goal! Chelsea U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1. Donnell McNeilly (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.
90'+8'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Tyler Whyte.
90'+7'
Substitution
Ato
Ampah(7)off
Frankie
Runham(14)on
90'+6'
Substitution
Harrison
McMahon(8)off
Shim
Mheuka(16)on
90'+6'
miss
Attempt missed. Ato Ampah (Chelsea U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Somtochukwu Boniface with a cross.
90'+5'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+2'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18).
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
89'
start delay
Delay in match (Chelsea U18).
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Somtochukwu Boniface (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Donnell McNeilly.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Travis Akomeah (Chelsea U18) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Tyrique George with a cross following a corner.
88'
Substitution
Matteo
Dashi(8)off
Leon
Elliot(16)on
87'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
87'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18).
85'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by William Eastwood.
85'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ato Ampah (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrique George with a cross.
84'
free kick won
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
82'
free kick won
Kaiden Wilson (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
Substitution
Cormac
Austin(4)off
George
King(12)on
81'
Chelsea U18 Goal
Goal!
Donnell
McNeilly(9)
Goal! Chelsea U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Donnell McNeilly (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny.
80'
post
Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny (Chelsea U18) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Tyrique George.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Somtochukwu Boniface with a cross following a corner.
79'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Tyler Whyte.
77'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
77'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Cormac Austin (Crystal Palace U18).
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tyrique George (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
72'
Yellow Card
Jemide(6)
Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
72'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
72'
Substitution
Jesse
Derry(11)off
Caleb
Redhead(15)on
70'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18).
69'
free kick won
Cormac Austin (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrique George.
66'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
65'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18).
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Ato Ampah (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrique George.
59'
free kick won
Travis Akomeah (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ato Ampah (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny.
57'
free kick won
Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Harrison Murray-Campbell.
56'
Yellow Card
Akomeah(3)
Travis Akomeah (Chelsea U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'
free kick won
Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ato Ampah with a cross.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tyrique George (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Somtochukwu Boniface.
52'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
52'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tyler Whyte (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matteo Dashi.
50'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
48'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by William Eastwood.
48'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tyrique George (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny.
47'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Zach Marsh with a headed pass.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Chelsea U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1.
45'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ato Ampah with a cross.
45'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny.
45'+4'
free kick won
Travis Akomeah (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kai-Reece Adams-Collman (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
45'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kaiden Wilson.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Donnell McNeilly (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrique George.
44'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
43'
free kick won
Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Ato Ampah (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harrison Murray-Campbell with a headed pass.
39'
miss
Attempt missed. Ato Ampah (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
39'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tyrique George (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Golding.
37'
free kick won
Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
Yellow Card
Wilson(12)
Kaiden Wilson (Chelsea U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
36'
free kick won
Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tyrique George (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Donnell McNeilly.
32'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Matteo Dashi tries a through ball, but Zach Marsh is caught offside.
30'
free kick won
Donnell McNeilly (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Donnell McNeilly (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ato Ampah.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrique George.
27'
free kick won
Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'
free kick won
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Jesse Derry tries a through ball, but Zach Marsh is caught offside.
25'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
25'
Substitution
Zack
Henry(7)off
Sebastian
Williams(14)on
21'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Zack Henry (Crystal Palace U18).
20'
post
Donnell McNeilly (Chelsea U18) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Ato Ampah following a fast break.
20'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
17'
free kick won
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ato Ampah.
16'
free kick won
Kaiden Wilson (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by William Eastwood.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ato Ampah (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tyrique George.
13'
free kick won
Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Travis Akomeah (Chelsea U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny with a cross following a corner.
10'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by William Eastwood.
10'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Tyrique George.
10'
free kick won
Somtochukwu Boniface (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
7'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jesse
Derry(11)
Goal! Chelsea U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zack Henry.
4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kaiden Wilson.
4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
4'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Zack Henry (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cormac Austin.
2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Somtochukwu Boniface.
2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
11
Jesse Derry
MF
7'
72'
Substitutes
Starting lineup
1
Luke Campbell
GK
3
Travis Akomeah
DF
56'
5
Somtochukwu Boniface
DF
4
Harrison Murray-Campbell
DF
12
Kaiden Wilson
DF
36'
8
Harrison McMahon
MF
90'+6'
7
Ato Ampah
MF
90'+7'
11
Tyrique George
MF
6
Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny
MF
10
Michael Golding
MF
9
Donnell McNeilly
S
81'
90'+9'
Substitutes
2
Saheed Olagunju
13
Kai Crampton
14
Frankie Runham
90'+7'
15
Chinonso Chibueze
16
Shim Mheuka
90'+6'
Team stats
Possession
68%
32%
Total shots
33
14
Shots on target
14
7
Corners
11
5
Passes completed
387
142
Free kicks
10
10
Offsides
0
2
Top performing palace players
WES
3-0
FUL
REA
2-1
NOR
LEI
2-2
BHA
EVE
2-3
WOL
WES
1-1
ARS
SOU
0-2
AST
LEE
4-1
LIV
BLA
3-0
SUN
MID
1-1
NOT
DER
5-3
NEW
