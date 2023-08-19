Skip navigation
Chelsea U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Chelsea U18 2 Crystal Palace U18 1

Chelsea U182
McNeilly81' 90'+9'
Palace U181
Derry7'
Sat 19 Aug 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueCobham Training Centre

Full-Time
The Full 90: U18 Chelsea v Crystal Palace U18 | PalaceTV+

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

The Full 90: U18 Chelsea v Crystal Palace U18 | PalaceTV+

01:51:37

U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U18
3
2
0
1
8
3
+5
6
2
CHEChelsea U18
2
2
0
0
7
2
+5
6
3
ASTAston Villa U18
3
2
0
1
7
5
+2
6
4
FULFulham U18
3
2
0
1
6
6
0
6
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
3
1
2
0
8
7
+1
5
6
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
3
1
1
1
8
6
+2
4
7
LEILeicester City U18
3
1
1
1
7
7
0
4
8
ARSArsenal U18
3
1
1
1
5
5
0
4
9
WESWest Ham United U18
2
1
0
1
3
2
+1
3
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
2
1
0
1
4
6
-2
3
11
REAReading U18
3
1
0
2
3
5
-2
3
12
SOUSouthampton U18
3
0
1
2
2
9
-7
1
13
NORNorwich City U18
3
0
0
3
3
8
-5
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Chelsea U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1.
90'+14'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by William Eastwood.
90'+14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tyrique George (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Somtochukwu Boniface.
90'+13'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
90'+9'

Chelsea U18 Goal

Chelsea U18
Goal!
Chelsea U18
Donnell
McNeilly(9)
Goal! Chelsea U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 1. Donnell McNeilly (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.
90'+8'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Tyler Whyte.
90'+7'

Substitution

Chelsea U18
Ato
Ampah(7)
off
Frankie
Runham(14)
on
90'+6'

Substitution

Chelsea U18
Harrison
McMahon(8)
off
Shim
Mheuka(16)
on
90'+6'

miss

Attempt missed. Ato Ampah (Chelsea U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Somtochukwu Boniface with a cross.
90'+5'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+2'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18).
90'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
89'

start delay

Delay in match (Chelsea U18).
89'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Somtochukwu Boniface (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Donnell McNeilly.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Travis Akomeah (Chelsea U18) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Tyrique George with a cross following a corner.
88'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Matteo
Dashi(8)
off
Leon
Elliot(16)
on
87'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
87'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18).
85'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by William Eastwood.
85'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ato Ampah (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrique George with a cross.
84'

free kick won

Kai-Reece Adams-Collman (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
82'

free kick won

Kaiden Wilson (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Cormac
Austin(4)
off
George
King(12)
on
81'

Chelsea U18 Goal

Chelsea U18
Goal!
Chelsea U18
Donnell
McNeilly(9)
Goal! Chelsea U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Donnell McNeilly (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny.
80'

post

Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny (Chelsea U18) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Tyrique George.
80'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
79'

miss

Attempt missed. Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Somtochukwu Boniface with a cross following a corner.
79'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Tyler Whyte.
77'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
77'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Cormac Austin (Crystal Palace U18).
76'

miss

Attempt missed. Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tyrique George (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny.
75'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
72'

Yellow Card

Jemide(6)
Mofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
72'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
72'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Jesse
Derry(11)
off
Caleb
Redhead(15)
on
70'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18).
69'

free kick won

Cormac Austin (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrique George.
66'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
65'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18).
63'

miss

Attempt missed. Ato Ampah (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrique George.
59'

free kick won

Travis Akomeah (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ato Ampah (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny.
57'

free kick won

Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
57'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
56'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Harrison Murray-Campbell.
56'

Yellow Card

Akomeah(3)
Travis Akomeah (Chelsea U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'

free kick won

Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ato Ampah with a cross.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tyrique George (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Somtochukwu Boniface.
52'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
52'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tyler Whyte (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matteo Dashi.
50'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
48'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by William Eastwood.
48'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tyrique George (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny.
47'

free kick won

Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Zach Marsh with a headed pass.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Chelsea U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1.
45'+5'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ato Ampah with a cross.
45'+4'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny.
45'+4'

free kick won

Travis Akomeah (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+2'

free kick won

Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
45'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kai-Reece Adams-Collman (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
45'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kaiden Wilson.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Donnell McNeilly (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrique George.
44'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
43'

miss

Attempt missed. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
43'

free kick won

Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'

free kick won

Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Ato Ampah (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harrison Murray-Campbell with a headed pass.
39'

miss

Attempt missed. Ato Ampah (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
39'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Tyrique George (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Golding.
37'

free kick won

Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

Yellow Card

Wilson(12)
Kaiden Wilson (Chelsea U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
36'

free kick won

Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
34'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tyrique George (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Donnell McNeilly.
32'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Matteo Dashi tries a through ball, but Zach Marsh is caught offside.
30'

free kick won

Donnell McNeilly (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Donnell McNeilly (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ato Ampah.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrique George.
27'

free kick won

Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'

free kick won

Kai-Reece Adams-Collman (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Jesse Derry tries a through ball, but Zach Marsh is caught offside.
25'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
25'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Zack
Henry(7)
off
Sebastian
Williams(14)
on
21'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Zack Henry (Crystal Palace U18).
20'

post

Donnell McNeilly (Chelsea U18) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Ato Ampah following a fast break.
20'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
17'

free kick won

Kai-Reece Adams-Collman (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ato Ampah.
16'

free kick won

Kaiden Wilson (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by William Eastwood.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ato Ampah (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tyrique George.
13'

free kick won

Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Travis Akomeah (Chelsea U18) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny with a cross following a corner.
10'

corner

Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by William Eastwood.
10'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michael Golding (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Tyrique George.
10'

free kick won

Somtochukwu Boniface (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
7'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Jesse
Derry(11)
Goal! Chelsea U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zack Henry.
4'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kaiden Wilson.
4'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
4'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Zack Henry (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cormac Austin.
2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Somtochukwu Boniface.
2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
William Eastwood
GK
5
Jake Grante
DF
6
Mofe Jemide
DF
72'
3
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
DF
2
Tyler Whyte
DF
11
Jesse Derry
MF
7'
substitution icon72'
10
Hindolo Mustapha
MF
7
Zack Henry
MF
substitution icon25'
8
Matteo Dashi
MF
substitution icon88'
4
Cormac Austin
MF
substitution icon82'
9
Zach Marsh
S

Substitutes

12
George King
substitution icon82'
13
Marcus Hill
14
Sebastian Williams
substitution icon25'
15
Caleb Redhead
substitution icon72'
16
Leon Elliot
substitution icon88'

Starting lineup

1
Luke Campbell
GK
3
Travis Akomeah
DF
56'
5
Somtochukwu Boniface
DF
4
Harrison Murray-Campbell
DF
12
Kaiden Wilson
DF
36'
8
Harrison McMahon
MF
substitution icon90'+6'
7
Ato Ampah
MF
substitution icon90'+7'
11
Tyrique George
MF
6
Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny
MF
10
Michael Golding
MF
9
Donnell McNeilly
S
81'
90'+9'

Substitutes

2
Saheed Olagunju
13
Kai Crampton
14
Frankie Runham
substitution icon90'+7'
15
Chinonso Chibueze
16
Shim Mheuka
substitution icon90'+6'
Chelsea U18

Team stats

Crystal Palace U18
Possession
68%
32%
Total shots
33
14
Shots on target
14
7
Corners
11
5
Passes completed
387
142
Free kicks
10
10
Offsides
0
2

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
2126
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
Duels won
14
Hindolo Mustapha
Hindolo Mustapha
Crosses
7
Jesse Derry
Jesse Derry
Touches
55
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
Tackles
7
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
Kai-Reece Adams-Collman
