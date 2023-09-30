Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U18 vs Brighton and Hove Albion U18

Sat 30 Sep 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace Training Ground

U18 Premier League

Games played
6
4
Total wins
1
1
Draws
1
REA
REA
2 - 1
(H)
W
D
(H)
2 - 2
SOU
SOU
CHE
CHE
2 - 1
(A)
L
D
(A)
2 - 2
LEI
LEI
SOU
SOU
5 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
4 - 3
WES
WES
WES
WES
1 - 1
(H)
D
L
(H)
1 - 4
CHE
CHE
CHE
CHE
1 - 1
(A)
D
W
(A)
2 - 3
FUL
FUL
1
Position
5
2
Won
1
0
Drawn
2
1
Lost
0
2.67
Average goals scored
2.67
1.00
Average goals conceded
2.33
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U18
3
2
0
1
8
3
+5
6
2
CHEChelsea U18
2
2
0
0
7
2
+5
6
3
ASTAston Villa U18
3
2
0
1
7
5
+2
6
4
FULFulham U18
3
2
0
1
6
6
0
6
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
3
1
2
0
8
7
+1
5
6
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
3
1
1
1
8
6
+2
4
7
LEILeicester City U18
3
1
1
1
7
7
0
4
8
ARSArsenal U18
3
1
1
1
5
5
0
4
9
WESWest Ham United U18
2
1
0
1
3
2
+1
3
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
2
1
0
1
4
6
-2
3
11
REAReading U18
3
1
0
2
3
5
-2
3
12
SOUSouthampton U18
3
0
1
2
2
9
-7
1
13
NORNorwich City U18
3
0
0
3
3
8
-5
0