Report: Derry shines as Palace draw with Brighton

Match reports
Crystal Palace U18
3
Derry 35' 81'
King 79'
3
Brighton and Hove Albion U18
Tasker 10' 23'
Gulzar 90+1'

On a sunny Saturday morning at Copers Cope, Crystal Palace Under-18s shared the spoils with Brighton & Hove Albion in an entertaining encounter. After fighting back from 0-2 down, a brace from Jesse Derry and a goal from George King saw Palace claim the lead; before being pegged back in second-half stoppage time.

Summary

  • Walker-Smith starts first game at U18 level amidst two changes

  • Brighton score the opening goal 10 minutes in through Tasker

  • Mustapha and Derry come close to scoring an equaliser in the 20th minute

  • Tasker scores again 24 minutes in to double the lead for Brighton

  • Derry pulls a goal back for Palace in the 35th minute

  • Palace threaten late on in the half, but can't quite find an equaliser

  • HT: Palace 1-2 Brighton

  • Derry and Cardines both hit the bar seven minutes after the restart

  • Austin tries an audacious effort from 40 yards near the hour-mark

  • Palace equalise through George King with 10 minutes remaining

  • Derry puts Palace ahead two minutes later with a fine finish

  • Brighton equalise in the first minute of stoppage time

  • Lusale almost wins it for Palace in the 10th minute of stoppage time

  • FT:  Palace 3-3 Brighton

A week on from narrowly losing out in a seven-goal thriller against Fulham, Crystal Palace Under-18s welcomed rivals Brighton & Hove Albion to Copers Cope.

Head coach Rob Quinn made two changes to the side which lost out against the Cottagers, with Charlie Walker-Smith handed his first start at U18 level in place of Tyler Whyte and Hindolo Mustapha returning in place of Seb Williams.

The visitors were on the front foot early on, pinning Palace back into their own half and creating the initial chances of the game. Remiero Moulton fired just over the bar for Brighton before Charlie Tasker put the Seagulls in front 10 minutes in. The right-back found space down the right and cut inside before hitting it across the box on his left foot.

After going a goal down, Palace looked to find an equaliser immediately. Mustapha saw a volleyed effort on the edge of the box deflect out for a corner while a long throw from Walker-Smith shortly after caused chaos in the box which Jesse Derry nearly capitalised on.

Pushing for an equaliser, Palace were stung by an incisive Brighton move which saw Tasker secure a brace. The right-back picked up the ball on a surging run forward and slotted in a second 24 minutes in.

Palace had it all to do being two goals down, but they managed to pull one back with 10 minutes remaining in the half. Austin played an excellent ball into the box, picking out Marsh, and the Palace No. 9 held it up to tee up Derry on the volley for his sixth of the season.

Momentum swung Palace’s way after pulling a goal back and they nearly notched a second before half-time. Marsh nearly capitalised on a Brighton defender slipping on the ball, though they recovered just in time to block his effort on goal, while Austin almost saw a cross creep in under the bar in first-half stoppage time.

After the break, the young Eagles carried on where they left off at the end of first-half. Mustapha cut the ball back across the box at full pace, cannoning back off many bodies, before Derry managed to get a decisive touch which ended up bouncing out off the crossbar.

Just two minutes later, Palace were awarded a free-kick and Rio Cardines duly stepped up from 20-yards out. The Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 international struck a near-perfect free-kick that beat the ‘keeper, but cannoned back out off the bar.

Palace kept knocking at the door as the half went on, creating chance after chance. Samuel Lusale, making his first appearance at Under-18s level as a substitute, nearly scored with his first touch on the volley, while Austin almost scored an audacious effort from 40-yards out when he spotted the ‘keeper off his line.

With 10 minutes remaining, the young Eagles managed to draw level. The second phase of a corner saw the ball return to Derry, who whipped in a delightful ball to pick out the head of George King. The centre-back made no mistake, heading in his second of the season, and drawing Palace level.

Within two minutes of drawing level, Palace took the lead. Derry and Seb Williams combined well in midfield and the in-form winger drove into the box.

He skipped past a helpless Brighton defender and managed to perfectly place a shot low and hard into the bottom corner on his right foot, before wheeling away in celebration with the squad.

The visitors from the south coast cut Palace’s celebrations short in stoppage time. A corner swung into the far post picked out second-half substitute Layth Gulzar and he finished from close range.

There were chances for both sides to win the game in the 10 minutes of time that were added on: Gulzar cleared the crossbar from inside the six-yard box, while Lusale saw his shot glance across the face of goal.

After the 10 minutes of time added on, the referee brought an end to proceedings and saw the points shared between the two sides. The result means that Palace move up to sixth place in the U18 Premier League South, four points off second place West Ham United and seven off leaders Fulham.

Palace: Eastwood (GK), Walker-Smith, Grante, King, Cardines, Austin, Adams-Collman, Mustapha (Lusale, 63), Dashi (S. Williams, 75), Marsh, Derry (Redhead 90+3).

Subs not used: Hill (GK), Elliott.

Brighton: Ferdinand (GK), Tasker, Mills, Simmonds, Penman, Albarus, Moulton (Vickers, 90), Knight (Gorman, 73), Belmont (Gulzar, 73), Howell, Oriola (West, 45).

Sub not used: Mansell (GK).

