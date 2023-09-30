Report: Derry shines as Palace draw with Brighton

Summary
Walker-Smith starts first game at U18 level amidst two changes
Brighton score the opening goal 10 minutes in through Tasker
Mustapha and Derry come close to scoring an equaliser in the 20th minute
Tasker scores again 24 minutes in to double the lead for Brighton
Derry pulls a goal back for Palace in the 35th minute
Palace threaten late on in the half, but can't quite find an equaliser
HT: Palace 1-2 Brighton
Derry and Cardines both hit the bar seven minutes after the restart
Austin tries an audacious effort from 40 yards near the hour-mark
Palace equalise through George King with 10 minutes remaining
Derry puts Palace ahead two minutes later with a fine finish
Brighton equalise in the first minute of stoppage time
Lusale almost wins it for Palace in the 10th minute of stoppage time
FT: Palace 3-3 Brighton