Report: Derry shines as Palace draw with Brighton

A week on from narrowly losing out in a seven-goal thriller against Fulham, Crystal Palace Under-18s welcomed rivals Brighton & Hove Albion to Copers Cope.

Head coach Rob Quinn made two changes to the side which lost out against the Cottagers, with Charlie Walker-Smith handed his first start at U18 level in place of Tyler Whyte and Hindolo Mustapha returning in place of Seb Williams.

The visitors were on the front foot early on, pinning Palace back into their own half and creating the initial chances of the game. Remiero Moulton fired just over the bar for Brighton before Charlie Tasker put the Seagulls in front 10 minutes in. The right-back found space down the right and cut inside before hitting it across the box on his left foot.

After going a goal down, Palace looked to find an equaliser immediately. Mustapha saw a volleyed effort on the edge of the box deflect out for a corner while a long throw from Walker-Smith shortly after caused chaos in the box which Jesse Derry nearly capitalised on.

Pushing for an equaliser, Palace were stung by an incisive Brighton move which saw Tasker secure a brace. The right-back picked up the ball on a surging run forward and slotted in a second 24 minutes in.