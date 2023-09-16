Skip navigation
Leicester City U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Leicester City U18 0 Crystal Palace U18 0

Crystal Palace U18
Sat 16 Sep 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueLCFC Training Ground

Leicester City U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Recent Meetings

U18 Premier League

Head-To-Head

Games played
6
1
Total wins
4
1
Draws
1
Form

FUL
FUL
4 - 3
(A)
L
W
(H)
2 - 1
REA
REA
BHA
BHA
2 - 2
(H)
D
L
(A)
2 - 1
CHE
CHE
NOR
NOR
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(H)
5 - 0
SOU
SOU
TOT
TOT
3 - 3
(A)
D
D
(H)
1 - 1
WES
WES
AST
AST
4 - 2
(A)
L
D
(A)
1 - 1
CHE
CHE
Season so far

7
Position
1
1
Won
2
1
Drawn
0
1
Lost
1
2.33
Average goals scored
2.67
2.33
Average goals conceded
1.00
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U18
3
2
0
1
8
3
+5
6
2
CHEChelsea U18
2
2
0
0
7
2
+5
6
3
ASTAston Villa U18
3
2
0
1
7
5
+2
6
4
FULFulham U18
3
2
0
1
6
6
0
6
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
3
1
2
0
8
7
+1
5
6
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
3
1
1
1
8
6
+2
4
7
LEILeicester City U18
3
1
1
1
7
7
0
4
8
ARSArsenal U18
3
1
1
1
5
5
0
4
9
WESWest Ham United U18
2
1
0
1
3
2
+1
3
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
2
1
0
1
4
6
-2
3
11
REAReading U18
3
1
0
2
3
5
-2
3
12
SOUSouthampton U18
3
0
1
2
2
9
-7
1
13
NORNorwich City U18
3
0
0
3
3
8
-5
0