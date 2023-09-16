Report: Young Eagles held in Leicester

Summary
Quinn made two changes to the side, with Adams-Collman and Whyte coming in
Leicester score early, but it’s ruled out for offside
Whyte heads first Palace attempt on goal
Dashi opens the scoring 15 minutes in
Marsh and Dashi both have attempts to double the lead in the first-half
HT: Leicester 0-1 Palace
Grante puts in strong recovery challenge to deny Evans
Leicester equalise through Toure in the 55th minute
Chances are few and far between in the second-half
Derry hits the bar late on
FT: Leicester 1-1 Palace