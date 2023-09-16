Report: Young Eagles held in Leicester

Two weeks on from the 6-1 thrashing of Liverpool in the U18 Premier League Cup, the young Eagles were back in league action with a trip to Leicester City.

Head coach Rob Quinn made two changes to the side which triumphed over Liverpool, with Kai-Reece Adams-Collman and Tyler Whyte coming in for Caleb Kporha and Hindolo Mustapha.

Palace were threatened early on as Leicester had the ball in the back of the net with just over a minute played, however it was ruled out for offside against one of their forwards.

Tyler Whyte, who made an appearance off the bench for the Under-21s in their 6-2 win over Middlesbrough yesterday, had the first chance of the game for Palace, though his header was well saved by Harry French in the Leicester goal.

The young Eagles took the lead a quarter of an hour in through Matteo Dashi. Built up from the back, Rio Cardines played a ball over the top for Jesse Derry to latch onto. The winger held off a challenge and cut it back across into the path of Dashi who lashed home inside the box.

A goal to the good, Palace went in search of another to double their lead. The in-form captain Zach Marsh saw two of his strikes go wide of the mark, while Dashi was denied by a second by the Leicester defence.