Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Sutton United vs Crystal Palace U21

Sutton United 3 Crystal Palace U21 0

Sutton United3
Tobi Sho-Silva31'
Smith52'
Korboa81'
Palace U210
Tue 31 Aug 18:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

EFL TrophyVBS Community Stadium

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
SUTSutton United
3
3
0
0
6
0
+6
9
2
PORPortsmouth
3
1
0
2
6
7
-1
3
3
AFCAFC Wimbledon
3
1
0
2
5
6
-1
3
4
CRYCrystal Palace U21
3
1
0
2
2
6
-4
3

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Sutton United 3, Crystal Palace U21 0.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ben Wyatt.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jaroslaw Jach.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Remi Matthews.
90'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Craig Dundas (Sutton United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Enzio Boldewijn.
89'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jack Roles tries a through ball, but Sean Robertson is caught offside.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Joe Kizzi (Sutton United) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ricky Korboa with a cross following a corner.
88'

corner

Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Sean Robertson.
87'

free kick won

Alistair Smith (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

Yellow Card

Hannam(43)
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'

free kick won

Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'

free kick won

Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
off
Jack Roles
Jack
Roles(73)
on
82'

Yellow Card

Boateng(66)
David Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
82'

free kick won

Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'

Sutton United Goal

Sutton United
Goal!
Sutton United
Ricky
Korboa(19)
Goal! Sutton United 3, Crystal Palace U21 0. Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
81'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Kizzi with a cross.
79'

free kick won

Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
77'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ricky Korboa.
76'

Yellow Card

Korboa(19)
Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
76'

free kick won

Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

free kick won

Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

Substitution

Sutton United
Richie Bennett(26)
off
Craig
Dundas(14)
on
72'

miss

Attempt missed. Richie Bennett (Sutton United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Goodliffe.
71'

corner

Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
70'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Richie Bennett (Sutton United) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Kizzi.
70'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Robert Street
Robert
Street(46)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(79)
on
68'

corner

Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
64'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(50)
off
Sean Robertson
Sean
Robertson(64)
on
62'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Craig Eastmond.
61'

miss

Attempt missed. Enzio Boldewijn (Sutton United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ricky Korboa with a cross.
60'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
59'

Substitution

Sutton United
Tobi Sho-Silva(17)
off
Donovan
Wilson(25)
on
58'

free kick won

Alistair Smith (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
57'

free kick won

Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

corner

Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
55'

free kick won

Alistair Smith (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

Yellow Card

Boldewijn(20)
Enzio Boldewijn (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
54'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'

Sutton United Goal

Sutton United
Goal!
Sutton United
Alistair
Smith(29)
Goal! Sutton United 2, Crystal Palace U21 0. Alistair Smith (Sutton United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ricky Korboa with a cross.
52'

offside

Offside, Sutton United. Richie Bennett tries a through ball, but Tobi Sho-Silva is caught offside.
50'

free kick won

James Taylor (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'

offside

Offside, Sutton United. Craig Eastmond tries a through ball, but Tobi Sho-Silva is caught offside.
49'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alistair Smith (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tobi Sho-Silva.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Sutton United 1, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'+2'

free kick won

Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+1'

free kick won

Scott Banks (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

free kick won

Brad House (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

Tobi Sho-Silva (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

free kick won

Scott Banks (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

free kick won

Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'

Sutton United Goal

Sutton United
Goal!
Sutton United
Tobi Sho-Silva(17)
Goal! Sutton United 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Tobi Sho-Silva (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alistair Smith.
31'

miss

Attempt missed. Alistair Smith (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
29'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Boateng.
28'

miss

Attempt missed. Tobi Sho-Silva (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Wyatt.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richie Bennett with a headed pass.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Banks.
25'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
19'

miss

Attempt missed. Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alistair Smith with a headed pass.
18'

Substitution

Sutton United
Jonathan
Barden(2)
off
Craig
Eastmond(15)
on
14'

offside

Offside, Sutton United. Ricky Korboa tries a through ball, but Tobi Sho-Silva is caught offside.
9'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tobi Sho-Silva.
8'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
7'

corner

Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tobi Sho-Silva (Sutton United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricky Korboa.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Richie Bennett (Sutton United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joe Kizzi with a cross.
6'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Enzio Boldewijn (Sutton United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alistair Smith.
4'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

free kick won

Ben Goodliffe (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Tobi Sho-Silva (Sutton United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enzio Boldewijn.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

19
Remi Matthews
GK
33
Jaroslaw Jach
DF
70
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
66
David Boateng
DF
82'
43
Reece Hannam
DF
85'
50
David Omilabu
MF
substitution icon64'
53
James Taylor
MF
40
Scott Banks
MF
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
substitution icon83'
42
Malachi Boateng
MF
46
Robert Street
S
substitution icon70'

Substitutes

31
Joseph Whitworth
64
Sean Robertson
substitution icon64'
68
Victor Akinwale
73
Jack Roles
substitution icon83'
78
Noah Watson
79
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon70'
80
Danny Imray

Starting lineup

13
Brad House
GK
5
Ben Goodliffe
DF
4
Coby Rowe
DF
3
Ben Wyatt
DF
22
Joe Kizzi
DF
29
Alistair Smith
MF
52'
20
Enzio Boldewijn
MF
54'
2
Jonathan Barden
MF
substitution icon18'
19
Ricky Korboa
MF
76'
81'
17
Tobi Sho-Silva
S
31'
substitution icon59'
26
Richie Bennett
S
substitution icon73'

Substitutes

1
Dean Bouzanis
6
Louis John
7
David Ajiboye
14
Craig Dundas
substitution icon73'
15
Craig Eastmond
substitution icon18'
25
Donovan Wilson
substitution icon59'
Sutton United

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
42%
58%
Shots on target
8
2
Shots off target
7
1
Corners
7
3
Passes completed
169
271
Free kicks
12
13
Offsides
3
2

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4252
Malachi Boateng
Malachi Boateng
Duels won
10
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
Crosses
4
Scott Banks
Scott Banks
Touches
76
Reece Hannam
Reece Hannam
Tackles
3
Jaroslaw Jach
Jaroslaw Jach
NEW
2-0
PLY
WYC
1-3
AST
WIG
0-0
WOL
STE
3-4
TOT
SHR
0-1
CRE
SH W
3-0
NEW
ROCH
4-0
LIV
OLD
1-0
SAL
FOR
1-1
NOR
CHA
6-1
CRA
CAR
3-3
HAR
CAM
4-1
OXF
BURT
1-2
MKD
B ROV
2-0
CHEL
BRA
0-3
LIN
BOL
3-2
POR
HAR
3-1
MAN
FLE
4-1
LEI
ACC
2-2
BAR

Starting lineup

19
Remi Matthews
GK
33
Jaroslaw Jach
DF
70
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
66
David Boateng
DF
82'
43
Reece Hannam
DF
85'
50
David Omilabu
MF
substitution icon64'
53
James Taylor
MF
40
Scott Banks
MF
49
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
substitution icon83'
42
Malachi Boateng
MF
46
Robert Street
S
substitution icon70'

Substitutes

31
Joseph Whitworth
64
Sean Robertson
substitution icon64'
68
Victor Akinwale
73
Jack Roles
substitution icon83'
78
Noah Watson
79
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon70'
80
Danny Imray

Starting lineup

13
Brad House
GK
5
Ben Goodliffe
DF
4
Coby Rowe
DF
3
Ben Wyatt
DF
22
Joe Kizzi
DF
29
Alistair Smith
MF
52'
20
Enzio Boldewijn
MF
54'
2
Jonathan Barden
MF
substitution icon18'
19
Ricky Korboa
MF
76'
81'
17
Tobi Sho-Silva
S
31'
substitution icon59'
26
Richie Bennett
S
substitution icon73'

Substitutes

1
Dean Bouzanis
6
Louis John
7
David Ajiboye
14
Craig Dundas
substitution icon73'
15
Craig Eastmond
substitution icon18'
25
Donovan Wilson
substitution icon59'
Sutton United

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
42%
58%
Shots on target
8
2
Shots off target
7
1
Corners
7
3
Passes completed
169
271
Free kicks
12
13
Offsides
3
2

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4252
Malachi Boateng
Malachi Boateng
Duels won
10
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
Crosses
4
Scott Banks
Scott Banks
Touches
76
Reece Hannam
Reece Hannam
Tackles
3
Jaroslaw Jach
Jaroslaw Jach
NEW
2-0
PLY
WYC
1-3
AST
WIG
0-0
WOL
STE
3-4
TOT
SHR
0-1
CRE
SH W
3-0
NEW
ROCH
4-0
LIV
OLD
1-0
SAL
FOR
1-1
NOR
CHA
6-1
CRA
CAR
3-3
HAR
CAM
4-1
OXF
BURT
1-2
MKD
B ROV
2-0
CHEL
BRA
0-3
LIN
BOL
3-2
POR
HAR
3-1
MAN
FLE
4-1
LEI
ACC
2-2
BAR
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
SUTSutton United
3
3
0
0
6
0
+6
9
2
PORPortsmouth
3
1
0
2
6
7
-1
3
3
AFCAFC Wimbledon
3
1
0
2
5
6
-1
3
4
CRYCrystal Palace U21
3
1
0
2
2
6
-4
3

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Sutton United 3, Crystal Palace U21 0.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ben Wyatt.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jaroslaw Jach.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Remi Matthews.
90'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Craig Dundas (Sutton United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Enzio Boldewijn.
89'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jack Roles tries a through ball, but Sean Robertson is caught offside.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Joe Kizzi (Sutton United) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ricky Korboa with a cross following a corner.
88'

corner

Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Sean Robertson.
87'

free kick won

Alistair Smith (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

Yellow Card

Hannam(43)
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'

free kick won

Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'

free kick won

Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)
off
Jack Roles
Jack
Roles(73)
on
82'

Yellow Card

Boateng(66)
David Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
82'

free kick won

Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'

Sutton United Goal

Sutton United
Goal!
Sutton United
Ricky
Korboa(19)
Goal! Sutton United 3, Crystal Palace U21 0. Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
81'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Kizzi with a cross.
79'

free kick won

Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
77'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ricky Korboa.
76'

Yellow Card

Korboa(19)
Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
76'

free kick won

Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

free kick won

Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

Substitution

Sutton United
Richie Bennett(26)
off
Craig
Dundas(14)
on
72'

miss

Attempt missed. Richie Bennett (Sutton United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Goodliffe.
71'

corner

Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
70'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Richie Bennett (Sutton United) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Kizzi.
70'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Robert Street
Robert
Street(46)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(79)
on
68'

corner

Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
64'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(50)
off
Sean Robertson
Sean
Robertson(64)
on
62'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Craig Eastmond.
61'

miss

Attempt missed. Enzio Boldewijn (Sutton United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ricky Korboa with a cross.
60'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
59'

Substitution

Sutton United
Tobi Sho-Silva(17)
off
Donovan
Wilson(25)
on
58'

free kick won

Alistair Smith (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
57'

free kick won

Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

corner

Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
55'

free kick won

Alistair Smith (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

Yellow Card

Boldewijn(20)
Enzio Boldewijn (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
54'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'

Sutton United Goal

Sutton United
Goal!
Sutton United
Alistair
Smith(29)
Goal! Sutton United 2, Crystal Palace U21 0. Alistair Smith (Sutton United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ricky Korboa with a cross.
52'

offside

Offside, Sutton United. Richie Bennett tries a through ball, but Tobi Sho-Silva is caught offside.
50'

free kick won

James Taylor (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'

offside

Offside, Sutton United. Craig Eastmond tries a through ball, but Tobi Sho-Silva is caught offside.
49'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alistair Smith (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tobi Sho-Silva.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Sutton United 1, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'+2'

free kick won

Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+1'

free kick won

Scott Banks (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

free kick won

Brad House (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

Tobi Sho-Silva (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

free kick won

Scott Banks (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

free kick won

Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'

Sutton United Goal

Sutton United
Goal!
Sutton United
Tobi Sho-Silva(17)
Goal! Sutton United 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Tobi Sho-Silva (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alistair Smith.
31'

miss

Attempt missed. Alistair Smith (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
29'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Boateng.
28'

miss

Attempt missed. Tobi Sho-Silva (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Wyatt.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richie Bennett with a headed pass.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Banks.
25'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
19'

miss

Attempt missed. Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alistair Smith with a headed pass.
18'

Substitution

Sutton United
Jonathan
Barden(2)
off
Craig
Eastmond(15)
on
14'

offside

Offside, Sutton United. Ricky Korboa tries a through ball, but Tobi Sho-Silva is caught offside.
9'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tobi Sho-Silva.
8'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
7'

corner

Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tobi Sho-Silva (Sutton United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricky Korboa.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Richie Bennett (Sutton United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joe Kizzi with a cross.
6'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Enzio Boldewijn (Sutton United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alistair Smith.
4'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

free kick won

Ben Goodliffe (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Tobi Sho-Silva (Sutton United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enzio Boldewijn.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.