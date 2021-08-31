Sutton United v Palace U21s Papa John's Trophy tickets on sale
Sutton United 3 Crystal Palace U21 0
Sutton United3
Tobi Sho-Silva31'
Smith52'
Korboa81'
Palace U210
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
SUTSutton United
3
3
0
0
6
0
+6
9
2
PORPortsmouth
3
1
0
2
6
7
-1
3
3
AFCAFC Wimbledon
3
1
0
2
5
6
-1
3
4
CRYCrystal Palace U21
3
1
0
2
2
6
-4
3
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Sutton United 3, Crystal Palace U21 0.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ben Wyatt.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jaroslaw Jach.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Remi Matthews.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Craig Dundas (Sutton United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Enzio Boldewijn.
89'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jack Roles tries a through ball, but Sean Robertson is caught offside.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Joe Kizzi (Sutton United) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ricky Korboa with a cross following a corner.
88'
corner
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Sean Robertson.
87'
free kick won
Alistair Smith (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
Yellow Card
Hannam(43)
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85'
free kick won
Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
free kick won
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
Substitution
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(49)off
Jack
Roles(73)on
82'
Yellow Card
Boateng(66)
David Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
82'
free kick won
Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'
Sutton United Goal
Goal!
Ricky
Korboa(19)
Goal! Sutton United 3, Crystal Palace U21 0. Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
81'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Kizzi with a cross.
79'
free kick won
Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
77'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ricky Korboa.
76'
Yellow Card
Korboa(19)
Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
76'
free kick won
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
free kick won
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
Substitution
Richie Bennett(26)off
Craig
Dundas(14)on
72'
miss
Attempt missed. Richie Bennett (Sutton United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Goodliffe.
71'
corner
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Richie Bennett (Sutton United) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Kizzi.
70'
Substitution
Robert
Street(46)off
John-Kymani
Gordon(79)on
68'
corner
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
64'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(50)off
Sean
Robertson(64)on
62'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Craig Eastmond.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Enzio Boldewijn (Sutton United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ricky Korboa with a cross.
60'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
59'
Substitution
Tobi Sho-Silva(17)off
Donovan
Wilson(25)on
58'
free kick won
Alistair Smith (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
57'
free kick won
Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
corner
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
55'
free kick won
Alistair Smith (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
Yellow Card
Boldewijn(20)
Enzio Boldewijn (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
54'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
Sutton United Goal
Goal!
Alistair
Smith(29)
Goal! Sutton United 2, Crystal Palace U21 0. Alistair Smith (Sutton United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ricky Korboa with a cross.
52'
offside
Offside, Sutton United. Richie Bennett tries a through ball, but Tobi Sho-Silva is caught offside.
50'
free kick won
James Taylor (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
49'
offside
Offside, Sutton United. Craig Eastmond tries a through ball, but Tobi Sho-Silva is caught offside.
49'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alistair Smith (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tobi Sho-Silva.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Sutton United 1, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'+2'
free kick won
Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'+1'
free kick won
Scott Banks (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
free kick won
Brad House (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Tobi Sho-Silva (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Scott Banks (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
free kick won
Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'
Sutton United Goal
Goal!
Tobi Sho-Silva(17)
Goal! Sutton United 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Tobi Sho-Silva (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alistair Smith.
31'
miss
Attempt missed. Alistair Smith (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Boateng.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Tobi Sho-Silva (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Wyatt.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richie Bennett with a headed pass.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Banks.
25'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alistair Smith with a headed pass.
18'
Substitution
Jonathan
Barden(2)off
Craig
Eastmond(15)on
14'
offside
Offside, Sutton United. Ricky Korboa tries a through ball, but Tobi Sho-Silva is caught offside.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ricky Korboa (Sutton United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tobi Sho-Silva.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
7'
corner
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tobi Sho-Silva (Sutton United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricky Korboa.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Richie Bennett (Sutton United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joe Kizzi with a cross.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Enzio Boldewijn (Sutton United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alistair Smith.
4'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Ben Goodliffe (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tobi Sho-Silva (Sutton United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enzio Boldewijn.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Team stats
Possession
42%
58%
Shots on target
8
2
Shots off target
7
1
Corners
7
3
Passes completed
169
271
Free kicks
12
13
Offsides
3
2
NEW
2-0
PLY
WYC
1-3
AST
WIG
0-0
WOL
STE
3-4
TOT
SHR
0-1
CRE
SH W
3-0
NEW
ROCH
4-0
LIV
OLD
1-0
SAL
FOR
1-1
NOR
CHA
6-1
CRA
CAR
3-3
HAR
CAM
4-1
OXF
BURT
1-2
MKD
B ROV
2-0
CHEL
BRA
0-3
LIN
BOL
3-2
POR
HAR
3-1
MAN
FLE
4-1
LEI
ACC
2-2
BAR
Sutton United v Palace U21s Papa John's Trophy tickets on sale
