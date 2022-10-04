Watch Academy fixtures live with Palace TV+
Bristol R 2 Crystal Palace U21 0
Bristol R2
Kilgour45'+2'
Clarke73'
Palace U210
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
PLYPlymouth Argyle
3
2
1
0
5
2
+3
8
2
B ROVBristol Rovers
3
2
1
0
6
1
+5
7
3
CRYCrystal Palace U21
3
1
0
2
2
3
-1
3
4
SWISwindon Town
3
0
0
3
1
8
-7
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Bristol Rovers 2, Crystal Palace U21 0.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kofi Balmer.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by James Gibbons.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
90'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Paul Coutts.
89'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.
89'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewis Gibson (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Coutts following a set piece situation.
87'
Yellow Card
Phillips(55)
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86'
free kick won
Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'
Red Card
Whelan(25)
Glenn Whelan (Bristol Rovers) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
84'
Yellow Card
Balmer(43)
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
82'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
82'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewis Gibson (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Gibbons with a cross following a set piece situation.
80'
free kick won
Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
79'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
79'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
free kick won
Bobby Thomas (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
free kick won
Josh Coburn (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
75'
Yellow Card
Loft(18)
Ryan Loft (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
75'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
Bristol Rovers Goal
Goal!
Trevor
Clarke(20)
Goal! Bristol Rovers 2, Crystal Palace U21 0. Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
73'
Substitution
Maliq
Cadogan(62)off
Jadan
Raymond(64)on
73'
Substitution
Noah
Watson(58)off
Fionn
Mooney(51)on
72'
free kick won
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
71'
Substitution
Harvey
Saunders(22)off
Ryan
Loft(18)on
71'
free kick won
Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
corner
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Noah Watson.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
64'
Yellow Card
Clarke(20)
Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
64'
free kick won
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'
Substitution
Luke
McCormick(23)off
Lewis
Gibson(17)on
63'
Substitution
Luca
Hoole(30)off
James
Gibbons(28)on
59'
free kick won
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
free kick won
Paul Coutts (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
Substitution
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(53)off
Victor
Akinwale(60)on
55'
Yellow Card
Saunders(22)
Harvey Saunders (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
free kick won
Josh Coburn (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
51'
corner
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Noah Watson.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
48'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Alfie
Kilgour(5)off
Bobby
Thomas(37)on
45'
Substitution
John
Marquis(9)off
Josh
Coburn(40)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Ozoh.
45'+2'
Bristol Rovers Goal
Goal!
Alfie
Kilgour(5)
Goal! Bristol Rovers 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Alfie Kilgour (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Coutts with a cross following a corner.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Luke McCormick (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by John Marquis with a headed pass.
41'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harvey Saunders (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zain Westbrooke.
40'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
corner
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
39'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Marquis with a headed pass.
37'
free kick won
John Marquis (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'
free kick won
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Luke McCormick (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Zain Westbrooke.
32'
free kick won
Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
free kick won
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
free kick won
Paul Coutts (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Saunders.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luca Hoole (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
28'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John Marquis (Bristol Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Coutts with a cross.
27'
corner
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
26'
Yellow Card
Ozoh(77)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
26'
free kick won
Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
free kick won
Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
free kick won
Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'
corner
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
15'
free kick won
Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
12'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luca Hoole (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Zain Westbrooke.
10'
free kick won
Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'
corner
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
7'
free kick won
Alfie Kilgour (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.
6'
free kick won
Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
3'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
32
Anssi Jaakkola
GK
20
Trevor Clarke
DF
64'
73'
5
Alfie Kilgour
DF
45'+2'
45'
30
Luca Hoole
DF
63'
25
Glenn Whelan
DF
84'
15
Paul Coutts
MF
8
Zain Westbrooke
MF
23
Luke McCormick
MF
63'
9
John Marquis
S
45'
22
Harvey Saunders
S
55'
71'
11
Sylvester Jasper
S
Substitutes
1
James Belshaw
6
Sam Finley
17
Lewis Gibson
63'
18
Ryan Loft
71'
75'
28
James Gibbons
63'
37
Bobby Thomas
45'
40
Josh Coburn
45'
Team stats
Possession
56%
44%
Shots on target
6
4
Shots off target
4
4
Corners
7
4
Passes completed
290
214
Free kicks
18
16
Offsides
0
0
Top performing palace players
