Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Bristol Rovers vs Crystal Palace U21

Bristol R 2 Crystal Palace U21 0

Bristol R2
Kilgour45'+2'
Clarke73'
Palace U210
Tue 04 Oct 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

EFL TrophyMemorial Stadium

Full-Time

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
PLYPlymouth Argyle
3
2
1
0
5
2
+3
8
2
B ROVBristol Rovers
3
2
1
0
6
1
+5
7
3
CRYCrystal Palace U21
3
1
0
2
2
3
-1
3
4
SWISwindon Town
3
0
0
3
1
8
-7
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Bristol Rovers 2, Crystal Palace U21 0.
90'+5'

miss

Attempt missed. Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
90'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kofi Balmer.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by James Gibbons.
90'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
90'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Paul Coutts.
89'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.
89'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Lewis Gibson (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Coutts following a set piece situation.
87'

Yellow Card

Phillips(55)
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86'

free kick won

Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'

Red Card

Whelan(25)
Glenn Whelan (Bristol Rovers) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
84'

Yellow Card

Balmer(43)
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'

free kick won

Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
82'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
82'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'

miss

Attempt missed. Lewis Gibson (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Gibbons with a cross following a set piece situation.
80'

free kick won

Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
80'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
79'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
79'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

free kick won

Bobby Thomas (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'

free kick won

Josh Coburn (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
75'

Yellow Card

Loft(18)
Ryan Loft (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
75'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

Bristol Rovers Goal

Bristol Rovers
Goal!
Bristol Rovers
Trevor
Clarke(20)
Goal! Bristol Rovers 2, Crystal Palace U21 0. Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Maliq
Cadogan(62)
off
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(64)
on
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Noah Watson
Noah
Watson(58)
off
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(51)
on
72'

free kick won

Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
71'

Substitution

Bristol Rovers
Harvey
Saunders(22)
off
Ryan
Loft(18)
on
71'

free kick won

Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'

corner

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Noah Watson.
67'

miss

Attempt missed. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
64'

Yellow Card

Clarke(20)
Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
64'

free kick won

Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'

Substitution

Bristol Rovers
Luke
McCormick(23)
off
Lewis
Gibson(17)
on
63'

Substitution

Bristol Rovers
Luca
Hoole(30)
off
James
Gibbons(28)
on
59'

free kick won

Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

free kick won

Paul Coutts (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(53)
off
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(60)
on
55'

Yellow Card

Saunders(22)
Harvey Saunders (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

free kick won

Josh Coburn (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
51'

corner

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Noah Watson.
48'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
48'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Bristol Rovers
Alfie
Kilgour(5)
off
Bobby
Thomas(37)
on
45'

Substitution

Bristol Rovers
John
Marquis(9)
off
Josh Coburn
Josh
Coburn(40)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'+3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Ozoh.
45'+2'

Bristol Rovers Goal

Bristol Rovers
Goal!
Bristol Rovers
Alfie
Kilgour(5)
Goal! Bristol Rovers 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Alfie Kilgour (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Coutts with a cross following a corner.
45'+1'

corner

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Luke McCormick (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by John Marquis with a headed pass.
41'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Harvey Saunders (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zain Westbrooke.
40'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

corner

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
39'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Marquis with a headed pass.
37'

free kick won

John Marquis (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'

free kick won

Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Luke McCormick (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Zain Westbrooke.
32'

free kick won

Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

free kick won

Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

free kick won

Paul Coutts (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Saunders.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luca Hoole (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John Marquis (Bristol Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Coutts with a cross.
27'

corner

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
26'

Yellow Card

Ozoh(77)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
26'

free kick won

Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'

free kick won

Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

free kick won

Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

corner

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
15'

free kick won

Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
12'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Luca Hoole (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Zain Westbrooke.
10'

free kick won

Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'

corner

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
7'

free kick won

Alfie Kilgour (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.
6'

free kick won

Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'

miss

Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
3'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

42
Joe Whitworth
GK
78
Kaden Rodney
DF
46
Seán Grehan
DF
43
Kofi Balmer
DF
84'
62
Maliq Cadogan
MF
substitution icon73'
77
David Ozoh
MF
26'
55
Killian Phillips
MF
87'
58
Noah Watson
MF
substitution icon73'
54
David Omilabu
MF
53
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
substitution icon57'
40
John-Kymani Gordon
S

Substitutes

50
Danny Imray
51
Fionn Mooney
substitution icon73'
60
Victor Akinwale
substitution icon57'
64
Jadan Raymond
substitution icon73'
72
Freddie Bell
74
Jackson Izquierdo

Starting lineup

32
Anssi Jaakkola
GK
20
Trevor Clarke
DF
64'
73'
5
Alfie Kilgour
DF
45'+2'
substitution icon45'
30
Luca Hoole
DF
substitution icon63'
25
Glenn Whelan
DF
84'
15
Paul Coutts
MF
8
Zain Westbrooke
MF
23
Luke McCormick
MF
substitution icon63'
9
John Marquis
S
substitution icon45'
22
Harvey Saunders
S
55'
substitution icon71'
11
Sylvester Jasper
S

Substitutes

1
James Belshaw
6
Sam Finley
17
Lewis Gibson
substitution icon63'
18
Ryan Loft
substitution icon71'
75'
28
James Gibbons
substitution icon63'
37
Bobby Thomas
substitution icon45'
40
Josh Coburn
substitution icon45'
Bristol Rovers

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
56%
44%
Shots on target
6
4
Shots off target
4
4
Corners
7
4
Passes completed
290
214
Free kicks
18
16
Offsides
0
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
3253
Seán Grehan
Seán Grehan
Duels won
10
Seán Grehan
Seán Grehan
Crosses
6
Fionn Mooney
Fionn Mooney
Touches
73
Seán Grehan
Seán Grehan
Tackles
5
Kofi Balmer
Kofi Balmer
MAN
1-1
DER
MKD
2-0
WES
HAR
1-1
EVE
GIL
3-2
BHA
EXE
2-1
SOU
TRA
3-5
LEE
BRA
2-2
LEI
BAR
1-2
MAN
COL
2-1
CHA
POR
5-0
AST
OXF
1-2
CHE

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

42
Joe Whitworth
GK
78
Kaden Rodney
DF
46
Seán Grehan
DF
43
Kofi Balmer
DF
84'
62
Maliq Cadogan
MF
substitution icon73'
77
David Ozoh
MF
26'
55
Killian Phillips
MF
87'
58
Noah Watson
MF
substitution icon73'
54
David Omilabu
MF
53
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
substitution icon57'
40
John-Kymani Gordon
S

Substitutes

50
Danny Imray
51
Fionn Mooney
substitution icon73'
60
Victor Akinwale
substitution icon57'
64
Jadan Raymond
substitution icon73'
72
Freddie Bell
74
Jackson Izquierdo

Starting lineup

32
Anssi Jaakkola
GK
20
Trevor Clarke
DF
64'
73'
5
Alfie Kilgour
DF
45'+2'
substitution icon45'
30
Luca Hoole
DF
substitution icon63'
25
Glenn Whelan
DF
84'
15
Paul Coutts
MF
8
Zain Westbrooke
MF
23
Luke McCormick
MF
substitution icon63'
9
John Marquis
S
substitution icon45'
22
Harvey Saunders
S
55'
substitution icon71'
11
Sylvester Jasper
S

Substitutes

1
James Belshaw
6
Sam Finley
17
Lewis Gibson
substitution icon63'
18
Ryan Loft
substitution icon71'
75'
28
James Gibbons
substitution icon63'
37
Bobby Thomas
substitution icon45'
40
Josh Coburn
substitution icon45'
Bristol Rovers

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
56%
44%
Shots on target
6
4
Shots off target
4
4
Corners
7
4
Passes completed
290
214
Free kicks
18
16
Offsides
0
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
3253
Seán Grehan
Seán Grehan
Duels won
10
Seán Grehan
Seán Grehan
Crosses
6
Fionn Mooney
Fionn Mooney
Touches
73
Seán Grehan
Seán Grehan
Tackles
5
Kofi Balmer
Kofi Balmer
MAN
1-1
DER
MKD
2-0
WES
HAR
1-1
EVE
GIL
3-2
BHA
EXE
2-1
SOU
TRA
3-5
LEE
BRA
2-2
LEI
BAR
1-2
MAN
COL
2-1
CHA
POR
5-0
AST
OXF
1-2
CHE
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
PLYPlymouth Argyle
3
2
1
0
5
2
+3
8
2
B ROVBristol Rovers
3
2
1
0
6
1
+5
7
3
CRYCrystal Palace U21
3
1
0
2
2
3
-1
3
4
SWISwindon Town
3
0
0
3
1
8
-7
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Bristol Rovers 2, Crystal Palace U21 0.
90'+5'

miss

Attempt missed. Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
90'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kofi Balmer.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by James Gibbons.
90'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney.
90'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Paul Coutts.
89'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.
89'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Lewis Gibson (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Coutts following a set piece situation.
87'

Yellow Card

Phillips(55)
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86'

free kick won

Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'

Red Card

Whelan(25)
Glenn Whelan (Bristol Rovers) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
84'

Yellow Card

Balmer(43)
Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'

free kick won

Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
82'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
82'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
81'

miss

Attempt missed. Lewis Gibson (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Gibbons with a cross following a set piece situation.
80'

free kick won

Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
80'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fionn Mooney with a cross.
79'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
79'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

free kick won

Bobby Thomas (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'

free kick won

Josh Coburn (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
75'

Yellow Card

Loft(18)
Ryan Loft (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
75'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

Bristol Rovers Goal

Bristol Rovers
Goal!
Bristol Rovers
Trevor
Clarke(20)
Goal! Bristol Rovers 2, Crystal Palace U21 0. Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Maliq
Cadogan(62)
off
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(64)
on
73'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Noah Watson
Noah
Watson(58)
off
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(51)
on
72'

free kick won

Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
71'

Substitution

Bristol Rovers
Harvey
Saunders(22)
off
Ryan
Loft(18)
on
71'

free kick won

Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'

corner

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Noah Watson.
67'

miss

Attempt missed. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
64'

Yellow Card

Clarke(20)
Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
64'

free kick won

Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'

Substitution

Bristol Rovers
Luke
McCormick(23)
off
Lewis
Gibson(17)
on
63'

Substitution

Bristol Rovers
Luca
Hoole(30)
off
James
Gibbons(28)
on
59'

free kick won

Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

free kick won

Paul Coutts (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(53)
off
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(60)
on
55'

Yellow Card

Saunders(22)
Harvey Saunders (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'

free kick won

Josh Coburn (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
51'

corner

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Noah Watson.
48'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
48'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Bristol Rovers
Alfie
Kilgour(5)
off
Bobby
Thomas(37)
on
45'

Substitution

Bristol Rovers
John
Marquis(9)
off
Josh Coburn
Josh
Coburn(40)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'+3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Ozoh.
45'+2'

Bristol Rovers Goal

Bristol Rovers
Goal!
Bristol Rovers
Alfie
Kilgour(5)
Goal! Bristol Rovers 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Alfie Kilgour (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Coutts with a cross following a corner.
45'+1'

corner

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Luke McCormick (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by John Marquis with a headed pass.
41'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Harvey Saunders (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zain Westbrooke.
40'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

corner

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
39'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Marquis with a headed pass.
37'

free kick won

John Marquis (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
35'

free kick won

Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Luke McCormick (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Zain Westbrooke.
32'

free kick won

Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

free kick won

Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

free kick won

Paul Coutts (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
28'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Saunders.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luca Hoole (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
28'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John Marquis (Bristol Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Coutts with a cross.
27'

corner

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
26'

Yellow Card

Ozoh(77)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
26'

free kick won

Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'

free kick won

Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

free kick won

Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
16'

corner

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Kofi Balmer.
15'

free kick won

Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
12'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Luca Hoole (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Zain Westbrooke.
10'

free kick won

Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'

corner

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
7'

free kick won

Alfie Kilgour (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sylvester Jasper (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Glenn Whelan.
6'

free kick won

Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'

miss

Attempt missed. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
3'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.