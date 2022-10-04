U21s Report: Eagles undone by Bristol Rovers in Papa Johns Trophy

Summary
-
Paddy McCarthy made four changes to the side which beat West Ham
-
Play was broken up intermittently throughout the half due to injuries to both sets of players
-
The Gas took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Alfie Kilgour
-
John-Kymani Gordon saw his effort parried away just before the break
-
Half-time: Bristol Rovers 1-0 Crystal Palace
-
Gordon came close early on in the second-half
-
Trevor Clarke doubled the lead for Bristol Rovers 73 minutes in
-
Seán Grehan and Jadan Raymond saw efforts to pull one back denied
-
The hosts were down to 10 men as Glenn Whelan was sent off in the 82nd minute
-
Kofi Balmer nearly forced an own goal in time added on
-
Full-time: Bristol Rovers 2-0 Crystal Palace