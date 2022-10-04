U21s Report: Eagles undone by Bristol Rovers in Papa Johns Trophy

Three days on from their 0-1 victory away at West Ham United, Palace Under-21s travelled to face League One Bristol Rovers

Manager Paddy McCarthy made four changes to the side which kept the Hammers at bay, with Joe Whitworth, Noah Watson, Maliq Cadogan and John-Kymani Gordon all returning in place of Owen Goodman, Tayo Adaramola, Jack Wells-Morrison and Fionn Mooney.

The two sides were evenly matched in the opening quarter of the game. Palace’s best chance came through a Killian Phillips volley that was skewed over Anssi Jaakkola’s net.

Play was broken up intermittently throughout the half due to players on both sides picking up minor injuries.

Bristol Rovers came close to opening the scoring just before the half hour mark from a corner, however Whitworth did well to keep the scores level by keeping out Sylvester Jasper’s snap shot inside the six yard box with a reaction save.